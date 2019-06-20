Theatre Designer, Director, Administration Jobs; Internships, Workshops, Classes in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds 6/20

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/20/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: Costume Shop Manager

Costume Shop Manager - George Street Playhouse, an Active LORT theatre 40 minutes from Manhattan, seeks an experienced Costume Shop Manager to run the costume shop for their 5 show mainstage and 2 show educational touring company season. George Street is soon to be opening its brand new theaters and shop facilities in the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center that has been under construction for the past 2 years and is looking for a Costume Shop Manager to staff, set up, organize, and manage th... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Tour and Academy Programs Manager

Tour and Academy Program ManagerThe Tour and Academy Program Manager is an experienced professional arts administrator; responsible for supporting the development and implementation of George Street Playhouse?s Tour and Academy programs. The ideal candidate will have a passion for theatre, arts education, and a demonstrated commitment to youth development and working collaboratively with diverse groups of people. In collaboration with George Street Playhouse?s Director of Education, Tour and A... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Manager of Institutional Relations

Manager of Institutional RelationsGeorge Street Playhouse, a non-profit professional theater in New Brunswick, NJ, seeks an experienced grants professional to build corporate, foundation, and government support for its highly acclaimed mainstage and educational programs. This is a great opportunity to be part of a renowned regional theater at a very exciting time in its history -- just months from moving to its future home in the New Brunswick Performing Art Center, currently under construction... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Acting Theater Troupe Director

Please visit the website listed, or send an email to casting@americanimmersion.theater Seeking an organized and diligent candidate for the position of troupe director for The Murder Mystery Co. in the Boston area. The individual will be responsible for taking charge as a strong, competent leader and enthusiastic role model for the Improv troupe.$15 hourly rate per week (flexible schedule)All rehearsals take place near downtown BostonAll performances take place within the Boston area.DUTIES AND R... (more)

Full Time Jobs: RENTALS MANAGER

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a RENTALS MANAGER to support the booking and execution of rental events. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, ancestry, national origin, citizenship, religion, gender, sex, sexual orientation, affectional preference, gender identity or expression, se... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Digital Marketing Associate (Part Time)

OPPORTUNITYThe part-time Digital Marketing Associate will be an integral member of the staff at Classic Stage Company (CSC), an award-winning Off-Broadway theater company committed to reimagining classic stories for contemporary audiences.This new role requires someone who is able to thrive in a small, fast-paced, team-oriented office while simultaneously working autonomously with unfaltering attention to detail.Reporting to the Director of Marketing and Communications, this job is part-time (30... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Education Apprenticeship

NYCCT seeks two Education Apprentices for the 2019-2020 school year. The Education Apprentices will work closely with the Director of Education and Education Associate. The Apprentices will divide their time between teaching the Literature at Play theatre and music residency program in Pre-K to 5th grade school classrooms, community centers, and homeless shelters across the five boroughs of NYC, and providing administrative support to the education department at the NYCCT office. NYCCT?s Educat... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Artistic Apprenticeship

NYCCT seeks a part-time Artistic Apprentice for the 2019-20 season. The Artistic Apprentice will work closely with the artistic director, as well as other administrative staff. Their focus will be to support the organization?s producing activities and season planning. They will also be exposed to the work of surrounding departments including marketing, development, and general management.Apprentice responsibilities/areas of exposure will include but are not limited to:o Production assistant duti... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Properties Supervisor

The Properties Supervisor is responsible for accurately and efficiently meeting the scenic and propertyneeds of our season. This position reports to the Director of Production and collaborates closely withdirectors, designers, stage management, and other production department heads. All Two River staffmembers must work to create an environment in which we support our artists to do their best work.About Two River TheaterOver the last 24 years, Two River Theater has been committed to creating grea... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

The Technical Director leads the scenic department in the planning and execution of all showsin our season. They work collaboratively with the Scenic Charge Artist, directly supervise four full-time staffmembers, and are responsible for the realization of each production?s aesthetic vision in a safe and efficientway. This position reports to the Director of Production, and works closely with the Lighting, Sound, andProperties supervisors. All Two River staff members must work to create an envir... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Seeking Equity Stage Manager or ASM for Four 4-day Readings

We are seeking a stage manager or ASM for our summer production series at Berkshire Playwrights Lab. We are producing 4 bi-weekly staged readings at the Mahaiwe Theater in Great Barrington. Starting rehearsals and performances for each reading span 4 days (Sunday-Wednesday), June 23-26, July 7-10, July 21-24, and August 4-7. This is a paid Union job. Equity rules apply. Housing and transportation incl. Please send resumes and information to General Manager, Casey McShain at casey@berkshireplayw... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Properties Supervisor

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to the production of contemporary plays and musicals, seeks a Properties Supervisor. For nearly fifty years, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America?s most gifted theatrical artists, producing works of the highest quality by American and international playwrights. We are strongly committed to producing work that is made by, and tells the stories of, a wide range of voices from all walks of life and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Communications Manager

Who We AreOn public radio and podcast, Playing on Air is the home of America's greatest playwrights, actors, and directors - a new way to experience theater. As a non-profit devoted to theater accessibility, we record compelling, short audio plays and release them for audiences nationwide, for free and on-demand. Job Opening Playing on Air is seeking a Communications Manager to develop new audiences and deepen the engagement of our current listeners. The Communications Manager will work closel... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Staff Accountant

Pittsburgh CLO is seeking a full time Staff Accountant. The Staff Accountant is responsible for performing a variety of accounting and personnel activities including processing payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and human resources data entry; and assisting the Business Office with the financial management of a large not-for-profit performing arts organization. The position is full time, non-exempt and offers a full benefits package including health, vision and dental coverage... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Call Center Representative (Part-Time)

The Public Theater is excited to announce that we are seeking part-time Call Center Representatives to join our team as soon as possible. Successful candidates are expected to offer the highest level of customer service to our patrons, donors, and any other member of the public, based on The Public Theater Policies and Procedures Handbook. Our team is responsible for ticketing all venues at The Public Theater, as well as Joe?s Pub and Free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater in Cen... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Call Center Representative (Full-Time)

The Public Theater is excited to announce that we are seeking a full-time Call Center Representative to join our team as soon as possible. Successful candidates are expected to offer the highest level of customer service to our patrons, donors, and any other member of the public, based on The Public Theater Policies and Procedures Handbook. Our team is responsible for ticketing all venues at The Public Theater, as well as Joe?s Pub and Free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater in Ce... (more)

Photographers: Amazing Headshots to Build Your Career

You already know this, you need an amazing headshot. One that showcases your best traits with an attention grabbing expression. I have developed a headshot session that is collaborative, fun, and ensures you look amazing. This is done by making sure your headshots have three key ingredients: Confidence, Approachability and Personality. I work with you during the session, to not just pose you, but to build your on camera presence so you own the space. We'll work together to create a range o... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Company Manager

Florida Studio Theatre is seeking qualified applicant for the position of Company Manager. Experience preferred. Duties include but not limited to: handling all guest relations (care of visiting artistic staff from the point of hiring through departure), and assisting the Facilities Manager with management of our 20+ residential facilities (including A/C, electrical, plumbing, utilities, safety, environmental, security, etc.) The Right candidate will have a high degree of responsibility, b... (more)

: PART-TIME TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

PART-TIME TECHNICAL DIRECTOR - The Brown/Trinty MFA Program is seeking a part-time, seasonal Technical Director (TD) for our upcoming 2019/20 season. The TD will oversee all scenic related technical operations associated with MFA productions. Responsibilities:Assists in the successful realization of all designs.Works with designers, directors, and the Production Manager to maximize financial resources.Attends production meetings and assigned tech rehearsals.Ensure sets are built and installed o... (more)

: Non-Equity Stage Managers

NON-EQUITY STAGE MANAGERS - Brown University/Trinity Repertory MFA Programs is looking for experienced, local, non-Equity Stage Managers for the productions during the 19-20 season. Individuals must be reliable and well-organized with a professional attitude. Must be able to work with a creative team, assist the director, keep a prompt book, run rehearsals & performances, and supervise actors. This is an excellent opportunity for early career Stage Managers to work in a professional and educati... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

About Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT)Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT) is a 501(c)(3) live performance theatre and much more. Themission of GVT is to create live, professional quality theatre in West Virginia and through theatre,to enlighten, enrich and enliven the life of our region. GVT is involved in all aspects of the arts andhumanities, with people of all ages.From its 1966 productions in a tent alongside the Greenbrier River to Actors? Equity affiliation in astate-of-the-art facility in dow... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Production

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival (PSF) seeks FT year-round Director of Production. Toward a goal of fiscally responsible excellence in mission-fulfilling productions, PSF director of production oversees and coordinates all aspects of theatre production, including seasonal production staffing/hiring, organizational stewardship of design and execution/build processes, facilities management, production expense tracking, scheduling and supervision of seasonal production departments and other duties... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Theater Arts Director

Family Life is looking to fill the position of Theater Arts Director. Applicant musthave many years of experience in working with both young people and adults.This individual must have skills/abilities in directing musical theater, youth theatertraining, acting, and all elements of theatrical production (set design, lighting,makeup, sound, choreography, costuming, etc.). Applicant will oversee a staff of anumber of individuals.A heart to serve God with one?s talents is a priority for this posit... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Costumes Apprentice

Hartford Stage is seeking a Costumes Apprentice for the 2019/2020 season. The Costume Apprentice will work as a member of the team whose primary purpose is the creation, load in and removal of costumes for each production. Duties include, but are not limited to, assisting costume shop staff with shopping, swatching, construction, and tech, assisting with rentals and stock upkeep, and joining the wardrobe run crew for The Hartford Stage?s production of A Christmas Carol. Ideal candidate will ha... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Group Sales Manager - Pip's Island

Main responsibilities:Set-up and standardize Pip?s Island Group Sales materials and operations, turning it into a well-oiled machine- Develop marketing materials to communicate Pip?s Island special event offerings, and refine them over time as we understand what?s most effective- Create pricing, standard offers, and standard logistics for special events, working with Venue Management team- Find a catering and other vendor partner(s) that align with our brand aesthetic and standards- Help us def... (more)





