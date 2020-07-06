Social Roundup: Broadway and Hollywood Stars Mourn the Passing of Nick Cordero

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was incredibly saddened to report that Nick Cordero died at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital.

In late March 2020, Cordero was admitted to Cedar-Sinai and after a number of false-negatives, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Due to his advanced condition, doctors placed him in a medically induced coma in order to begin an aggressive treatment, including putting him on a ventilator.

Despite eventually being declared coronavirus-free, he continued to battle infections, unstable blood pressure, and other complications. During his treatment, Kloots shared the ups and downs of Cordero's battle against the coronavirus on social media.

Stars from the stage and screen are mourning Cordero's death with touching tributes on social media. Read a sample of the posts below:

Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight. https://t.co/T3xfcAtw0E - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020

RIP Nick Cordero ???

Sending love to Amanda and Elvis - Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) July 6, 2020 Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his mother and wife by his side. I can honesty tell you I have never met a kinder human being. Don't believe that Covid only claims the elderly and infirm.

I am so grateful for the time we had. "We'll catch up some other time." pic.twitter.com/Oq2a8QsIyH - Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 6, 2020

Nick Cordero was one of us. This is really hard to understand. Fly, my good man. Sending love to Amanda and Elvis with all that I've got today. #RipNickCodero - Donald Webber Jr. (@donaldwebber) July 6, 2020

Words can't express the heartbreak clearly enough. He was one of the best. Everyone who knew him felt this way. This is such a profound loss. Rest In Peace, friend. We will miss you terribly. #NickCordero - Matt Doyle (@MattfDoyle) July 6, 2020

I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family #NickCordero - james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) July 6, 2020

Support Amanda Kloots Nick Cordero & Elvis https://t.co/qJyQ9VZc07 - Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) July 6, 2020

RIP #NickCordero. You were a joy to harmonize with. I am so sad that this was your end. Your country owed you better. #Covid19 - Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) July 6, 2020

Incredibly sad news. Can we please do what we need to do as a country to fight this virus together? It doesn't care how healthy you are. It doesn't care if you want to go to Fire Island. It doesn't care if you are tired of wearing a mask. Reign. It. In. https://t.co/sae9sLQYv1 - Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 6, 2020

Devastated. Please please please let us all take this pandemic seriously. Please wear your mask, please wash your hands, please stay home if you can. My deepest condolences to Amanda and their entire family. https://t.co/hKhFhMUciK - George Salazar (@georgesalazar) July 6, 2020

My heart is broken. I feel ill. Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the incredible Nick Cordero and send my sincerest love and prayers to ⁦@amandakloots⁩ , Elvis & and entire family. RIP Nick. https://t.co/uBhjbrGfJE - Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 6, 2020

I love Nick Cordero. ?? - rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) July 6, 2020

I'm lucky enough to have never missed a Nick Cordero bway role. I got to see him as Dennis, Cheech, Earl, and Sonny, and I always loved seeing him on stage. For such gruff parts, he was in reality a sweet man, well-loved by his colleagues & certainly by his fam. Sad to hear. RIP. - Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 6, 2020

I am heartbroken for @amandakloots and her sweet baby Elvis. Let's all do better for them. Think of them everytime you choose to stay home and/or wear your mask. #forthem ? - Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) July 6, 2020

RIP Nick Cordero. You were a light to all who knew you. ❤️ - Jeremy Jordan (@JeremyMJordan) July 6, 2020

Rest In Peace Nick Cordero. Rest In Peace. Taken too early.

Please take this pandemic seriously, please. - Jon Rua (@JonRua) July 6, 2020

My heart goes out to Amanda, Elvis, and Nick's family. Please donate if you can. A terrible loss.https://t.co/Gcb2EeQbWy - Gideon Glick (@gidglick) July 6, 2020

So sad to hear this. Every interaction I had with him was a loving one. #NickCordero https://t.co/mIiO47ZAvU - Joshua Henry (@joshuahenry20) July 6, 2020

Rest in peace, Nick Cordero. My heart breaks for him & those closest to him. The whole theater community loved him. Please wear a mask and social distance. It might save a life. https://t.co/YDkwrinlVd - Alex Wyse (@alexwyse) July 6, 2020

Truly awful, heartbreaking news. Gone much too soon. My sympathies are with his immediate family, especially his wife and one-year-old boy. #RIPNickCordero ? https://t.co/NMlKrHYqWP - Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 6, 2020

Sending love and deep condolences to the family of Nick Cordero. https://t.co/YliSarT4QL - Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) July 6, 2020

I am so incredibly sad to lose such a wonderful friend and musical partner, #NickCordero. Please consider donating to their GoFundMe/sharing. Amanda will need all the support and love we can offer. GoFundMe here -https://t.co/4heD86hlO2.https://t.co/usx6Mi3M1L - Michael J Moritz Jr (@MichaelJMoritz) July 6, 2020

Rest in Power Nick Cordero. Such sad news. U fought so hard and are so loved. Prayers to your family and friends. - Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) July 6, 2020

God Bless you and Godspeed #NickCordero. @amandakloots my heart breaks for you an your son. #ripNickCorderohttps://t.co/CEXVGDdiWK - Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) July 6, 2020

Broken-hearted over the loss of Nick Cordero! Love and light to his beautiful family and friends. #RIPNickCordero - Melina Kanakaredes (@TherealMelinaK) July 6, 2020

???Amanda Kloots' husband, Nick Cordero,41 passed away this from COVID-19 complications. I've been following this story since the beginning (13 weeks)

Watching Amanda rally so hard with positivity, music and love always with a smile on her face. This is just crushing??? RIH pic.twitter.com/8Abdab7BGm - Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) July 6, 2020

This just breaks my heart. #NickCordero was so talented and the love and faith of his wife was so inspiring.



Please pray for her and their one year old son and then listen to the great talent we lost: #OneOfTheGreatOnes ?https://t.co/ZqCpUAlaUF https://t.co/SQ4Dh0BjmA - yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 6, 2020

I didn't know of Nick Cordero 95 days ago but quickly, I found myself praying for him every night. His wife Amanda shared her experience to make it real for us. My heart is breaking for her & the thousands who have gone through the same thing. We have to protect each other. - Sara Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) July 6, 2020

I didn't know Nick Cordero personally but I'd been following his journey since he was hospitalized with covid 95 days ago. He fought so hard and today he lost his battle. What a tragic loss for his wife and baby. - Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) July 6, 2020

Rest in Paradise & ALL the Power #NickCordero



All the LOVE to his family and close ones from ours.



WE followed your journey and your fighting spirit has touched the world.



Peace & Blessings.

???? - THEO (@Theorossi) July 6, 2020

I am so so sad, as are we all, about Nick Cordero. This shit did not need to happen. We didn't have to have this as our reality. Rid this country of this plague administration. Stay to heal. Prevent the next one.

Condolences to his family, and those who loved him? - Terry Kinney (@RealTerryKinney) July 6, 2020

My heart is so heavy hearing about the passing of Nick Cordero. What an amazing soul with incredible talent. Broadway and @RockOfAgesHwood family has taken a huge loss. My prayers go out to his family. He will be truly missed. #RIPNickCordero - Deniece Williams (@NiecyOfficial) July 6, 2020

