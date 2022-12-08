Shoshana Bean, Elizabeth Teeter & More to Lead OBSESSED, THE STORY OF DIANE WARREN...SO FAR Industry Presentation
A private industry presentation of a new American musical, OBSESSED, The Story of Diane Warren...so far, will take place on Tuesday, December 13 in New York City.
With songs by Grammy, Emmy and Oscar-winning legend Diane Warren and book by two-time Tony Award-winning writer Joe DiPietro, OBSESSED is directed by three-time Tony Award-winner Kathleen Marshall with musical supervision and orchestrations by Lon Hoyt. Irit TenHengel is the producer.
OBSESSED, The Story of Diane Warren...so far, is based on the incredible life of one of the most famous and successful songwriters of all time.
The cast for the presentation includes Shoshana Bean (Diane Warren), Elizabeth Teeter (Young Diane Warren), Lauren Cipoletti (Cher, Trisha Yearwood), Natalie Gold (Mom), David Pittu (Dad), Andrew Kober (Jerry Bruckheimer), Paul Alexander Nolan (Guy), Jeb Brown (Clive Davis), Ephie Aardema, Kayla Davion (Toni Braxton), Jakeim Hart, Matthew Hydzik (Stephen Tyler), Eli Tokash and Grace Yoo.
December 8, 2022
