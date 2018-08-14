Save up to $30 on Tickets to See 'Funny & Sexy' HEAD OVER HEELS on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on HEAD OVER HEELS

Critics are cheering for broadway's new laugh-out-loud love story! Head Over Heels, A New Musical: 1980s pop meets 1580s romance. Celebrate the 80s with $80 tickets!

"Funny & sexy with a glorious beat!" The Village Voice

"Grade A - joyful & unexpected!" Entertainment Weekly

"A saucy & boisterous celebration!" Time Out New York

"The most fun you'll ever have in a theater!" Bay Area Critics Association

Get Tickets

Orchestra/Dress Circle: $80* (reg. $89)

Tickets from $49 (reg. $59-$79)

Use Code: BWW

Call: (855) 801-5876

Online: HeadOverHeelsTheMusical.com

Visit: Hudson Theatre, 141 West 44th Street

GET THE BEAT! Follow us on #HeadOverHeels @HOHMusical

HeadOverHeelsTheMusical.com

*Offer valid on select seats through 9/30/18. Offer subject to availability and prior sale. Not valid on prior purchases and cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final; no refunds or exchanges. Telephone and Internet orders are subject to standard service fees. A $2.50 theatre facility fee is included in the price of the ticket. Blackout dates may apply. Schedule, times and prices are subject to change without notice. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time.

Related Articles