HEAD OVER HEELS
Click Here for More Articles on HEAD OVER HEELS

Save up to $30 on Tickets to See 'Funny & Sexy' HEAD OVER HEELS on Broadway

Aug. 14, 2018  

Save up to $30 on Tickets to See 'Funny & Sexy' HEAD OVER HEELS on BroadwayCritics are cheering for broadway's new laugh-out-loud love story! Head Over Heels, A New Musical: 1980s pop meets 1580s romance. Celebrate the 80s with $80 tickets!

"Funny & sexy with a glorious beat!" The Village Voice

"Grade A - joyful & unexpected!" Entertainment Weekly

"A saucy & boisterous celebration!" Time Out New York

"The most fun you'll ever have in a theater!" Bay Area Critics Association

Get Tickets
Orchestra/Dress Circle: $80* (reg. $89)
Tickets from $49 (reg. $59-$79)
Use Code: BWW
Call: (855) 801-5876
Online: HeadOverHeelsTheMusical.com
Visit: Hudson Theatre, 141 West 44th Street

GET THE BEAT! Follow us on #HeadOverHeels @HOHMusical

HeadOverHeelsTheMusical.com

*Offer valid on select seats through 9/30/18. Offer subject to availability and prior sale. Not valid on prior purchases and cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final; no refunds or exchanges. Telephone and Internet orders are subject to standard service fees. A $2.50 theatre facility fee is included in the price of the ticket. Blackout dates may apply. Schedule, times and prices are subject to change without notice. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time.

buy tickets


Related Articles


From This Author Contests - Broadway



  • Save up to $30 on Tickets to See 'Funny & Sexy' HEAD OVER HEELS on Broadway
  • Buy One-Get One for $20 at WAITRESS on Broadway in August and September
  • Save $30 to See Roundabout's World Premiere of Theresa Rebeck's BERNARDT/HAMLET on Broadway
  • Save $20 to See UK Transfer ONCE A YEAR IN BLACKPOOL Off-Broadway this September
  • Save Up to $40 to See Idina Menzel in SKINTIGHT at the Roundabout Theatre Company
  • Save Up to $50 to See the 'Sweeping Theatrical Power' of Broadway's ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       