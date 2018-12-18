JERSEY BOYS
Save on Tickets to See JERSEY BOYS Off-Broadway this Winter

Dec. 18, 2018  

The Original, Tony Award-Winning Broadway Sensation

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of.

But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."Check out this special winter offer:

Use Code: JZBWYW12

Performances now - March 31st

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday Evening
Select Orchestra & Mezzanine: $79 (reg $99)
Rear Orchestra & Mezzanine: $59 (reg $79)

Friday, Saturday & Sunday Matinee
Select Orchestra & Mezzanine: $89 (reg $109)
Rear Orchestra & Mezzanine: $79 (reg $89)

All sales are final; no refunds or exchanges. Valid on select locations only. Seating restrictions may apply. Offer may be revoked at any time. Offer, pricing, cast & performance schedule subject to change without notice.



