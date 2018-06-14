Save 20% on NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC ENCOUNTER: OCEAN ODYSSEY in Times Square

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC ENCOUNTER: OCEAN ODYSSEY is a ground-breaking immersive entertainment experience that uses cutting-edge technology to transport you on an incredible underwater journey.

Join your friends and family on this interactive, walk-through experience where National Geographic Encounter's immersive technology and stunning photo-realistic animation give you access to rarely witnessed moments in nature on an unforgettable adventure from the South Pacific to the coast of California. Along the way, you'll encounter playful sea lions, ferocious Humboldt squid, a kelp forest maze, a magnificent bait ball feeding frenzy, and much more.

The adventure continues in Exploration Hall, where you'll hear breathtaking stories from National Geographic ocean photographers and deep-sea explorers, take on ocean gaming challenges, learn about the sea's mightiest creatures, and discover how you can be a champion for our natural wonders in everyday life.

Dive into an ocean of fun in the heart of Times Square without getting wet!

Save 20% on Daily Dive Time Reserved Entries with the code SEAWAY.

Regular price $32.50 - $39.50. Offer valid for ticket purchases for timed events only. Offer valid on Adult, Senior, Military and Child Price Points. Offer not valid for merchandise. Offer valid for all Reserved Entry Times from Monday through Sunday from June 12, 2018 - July 29, 2018. Additional blackout dates may apply. Not valid on previously purchased tickets and may not be combined with any other offers. Applicable only to specified dated and times. All sales are final, and there are no refunds or exchanges. Offer is subject to availability, and may be revised or revoked at any time. All regular and discount prices, as well as performance times and operating hours are subject to change. Valid on phone, web, and at Box Office. When purchasing at the attraction, present offer prior to ticket inquiry at the Box Office. Sales tax will be added to all prices, service fees will apply to online and phone orders.

Photo Credit: Diane Bondareff / AP Images

