Review Roundup: Critics Weigh-In On Marianne Elliott's COMPANY on the West End

Company opened tonight at the Gielgud Theatre! Let's see what the critics had to say about this new production from Tony-nominated director, Marianne Elliott!

The cast of Company is: Rosalie Craig as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as Joanne, Mel Giedroyc as Sarah, Jonathan Bailey as Jamie, George Blagden as PJ,Ashley Campbell as Peter, Richard Fleeshman as Andy, Alex Gaumond as Paul, Richard Henders as David, Ben Lewis as Larry, Daisy Maywood as Susan, Jennifer Saayeng as Jenny, Matthew Seadon-Young as Theo and Gavin Spokes as Harry. Joining them are: Michael Colbourne, Francesca Ellis, Ewan Gillies, Grant Neal and Jaimie Pruden.

At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, The Ladies who Lunch, Being Alive, Side by Side and You Could Drive a Person Crazy.

Peter Yates, London Theatre 1: It has to be said that Godwin, despite his apparently super-hero-type powers as an interpreter of Shakespeare, was not able to call upon any input from the Bard in his quest for re-interpretation. Unlike Marianne Elliott whose invigorating production of Company has landed with triumphant aplomb on the West End stage. The thirty-five-year-old male marriage-phobic Bobby has been transmogrified into Bobbie, the thirty-five-year-old female marriage-phobic and Elliott sought, and crucially I believe, obtained the input of genius of our times Stephen Sondheim, creator of the original musical masterpiece and blessing-conferrer on this latest incarnation.

Related Articles