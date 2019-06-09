2019 AWARDS SEASON
Photo Coverage: Stars Shine on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Tony Awards Part 5

Jun. 9, 2019  

The big day is finally here! The stars are shining on the Tony Awards red carpet, and BroadwayWorld's got a first look - check out the first batch of arrivals below, including Sutton Foster, Stephanie J. Block, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and more!

We'll also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of the the on-air and backstage thank you speeches, live photos from the best photo team in the business, videos of the winners after they come offstage, special surprises, fashion and more! If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, do it now for even more exclusive content! Be sure to join in the fun with our official Tony Awards Drinking Game (if you are 21 or older!) and get Tony-ready with our Songs of the Season playlist!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Bertie Carvell

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Sturridge

Tom Sturridge

Taylor Mac

Nicholas L. Ashe and Tarell Alvin McCraney

John Groban

John Groban

Audra McDonald

Mary Testa

Matt Bomer

Patrick Page, Paige Davis

Gaylen Hamilton, Amber Gray

John Ellison Conlee and Celia Keenan-Bolger

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Ben Platt

Kip Fagan and Heidi Schreck

Danai Gurira

Aasif Mandvi

Tara Summers, Sienna Miller

Tara Summers, Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller

Benjamin Walker and wife Kaya Scodelario

Erich Bergen

Sutton Foster

Michael Shannon

Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Reeve Carney

Reeve Carney

Eva Noblezada

Eva Noblezada

Allyson Tucker, Brian Stokes Mitchell

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus

Andy Grotelueschen

Laura Benanti

Hamish Bowles

Anthony Ramos

Michael Kors, Emily Ratajkowski

Michael Kors, Emily Ratajkowski



