Opportunities for Composers, Costume Shop Managers, Casting, More in this Week's BWW Classifieds, 7/19

Full Time Jobs: Resident Composer

We are delighted that Mercury Musical Developments (MMD) and Musical Theatre Network (MTN) have been awarded further funding from the Cameron Mackintosh Foundation to support five placements as part of The Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer Scheme over 2018-2021. Through this scheme emerging professional musical theatre composers are paired with a venue, and given the opportunity to be involved in a range of work which could include underscoring plays, setting text to music or working on de... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Costume Shop Manager

Orlando Repertory Theatre, a professional theatre for young audiences and families, is seeking a full time Costume Shop Manager. Basic Purpose and Objective of the Role: The Costume Shop Manager is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Costume Shop for Orlando Repertory Theatre including, but is not limited to: managing the execution of costume designs for all productions, department budgeting, costume shop personnel, and maintaining the costume inventory. To serve as a positive r... (more)

Internships: Laura Stanczyk Productions & Brick Wall Theatrical LLC. - FALL CASTING INTERNSHIP

Laura Stanczyk Productions & Brick Wall Theatrical LLC. is seeking energetic, hard-working, highly organized students for full-time (5 or 4 days a week), and part time (3 days a week) Casting Internships. We can only consider Students (both full and part time) for this position, and are happy to arrange for school credit. Position starts on Monday, August 13th, 2018, and goes through till the end of December. Current and past casting projects include The Secret Garden Broadway Revival, Littl... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Immediate Opening - Technical Director/Production Manager Position

Seeking Technical Director/Production Manager Position Red House Arts Center seeks a highly organized, energetic individual to fill the full time position of Technical Director/Production Manager. The ideal candidate would possess skills in technical direction, carpentry, rigging, painting, props, administration, scheduling, and budgeting.The position will oversee and develop a technical staff of 1 full-time, 1 part time, and additional hourly staff. Individual will ensure all technical eleme... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Scheduler/ Assistant to the Director of Artistic Administration

Job Title: Scheduler/ Assistant to the Director of Artistic Administration Reports to: Director of Production Works Closely with: Director of Artistic Administration, Company Manager, Stage Management, Music and Artistic Staff About Sarasota Opera Sarasota Opera, which owns its 1926 historic theater that was renovated in 2008, produces four operas in repertory from January to March, in addition to one opera and a Youth Opera production in the fall. Additionally, throughout... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Props Department Head

Job Title: Props Department Head Reports to: Director of Production Works Closely with: Props Coordinator, Head Carpenter, Technical Director and Stage Management About Sarasota Opera Sarasota Opera, which owns its 1926 historic theater that was renovated in 2008, produces four operas in repertory from January to March, in addition to one opera and a Youth Opera production in the fall. Additionally, throughout the opera season, Sarasota Opera offers special events and concer... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Properties Manager

Maltz Jupiter Theatre, a LORT B+ theatre in Jupiter, FL is seeking a Properties Manager for a full-time/seasonal position (late August-April). This position works under the supervision of the Properties Designer and collaborates on the procurement and construction of all properties and furniture for a five show mainstage season. Requirements include: a comprehensive knowledge of traditional theatre construction techniques and previous experience with hand prop fabrication and other prop rela... (more)

Full Time Jobs: CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE - CHICAGO - Technician Interviews - Audio, Lighting, Automation, Floor and Video

Carnival Cruise Line is coming to Chicago, Illinois to recruit entertainment technicians! Seeking professionals with strong technical background in live theatre or entertainment industries as well as back-of-house operations and maintenance experience. Positions available: Audio, Lighting, Automation, Floor (Backstage Management) and Video (AV/Broadcast Specialist) Job details: 6-7 month contracts, ongoing; 65-70 hr weeks; medical, food and board provided. Salary increases available after ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE - NASHVILLE - Technician Interviews - Audio, Lighting, Automation, Floor and Video

Carnival Cruise Line is coming to Nashville, Tennessee to recruit entertainment technicians! Seeking professionals with strong technical background in live theatre or entertainment industries as well as back-of-house operations and maintenance experience. Positions available: Audio, Lighting, Automation, Floor (Backstage Management) and Video (A/V Specialist) Job details: 6-7 month contracts, ongoing; 65-70 hr weeks; medical, food and board provided. Salary increases available after succes... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director / Lighting Designer

Year-round non-profit small professional theatre in Rochester, NY seeks production professionals to coordinate production logistics with staff, apprentices, volunteers and guest artists for two theatre facilities, possible touring, facilities maintenance and renovation, etc. Design opportunities available. Technical theatre (with emphasis on lighting, sound, and carpentry) and stage management experience necessary. Both venues utilize ETC Obsession lighting boards and Presonus digital sound bo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: The Apple Boys (A Ripe New Musical)

The Apple Boys Open Auditions Character Breakdowns "The Apple Boys Encourages Performers Of All Abilities, Ethnicities, And Gender Expressions To Audition." Performer 1: Any Ethnicity, Male-identified, 20's-30's. Vocal Range: Tenor. Barbershop and/or choral singing experience a plus. Plays the following characters: Jack Chapman III: Male, 25 yrs old. Johnny Appleseed's grandson. Ida Handwerker: Female, 35 yrs old. Nathan Handwerker's business partner and wife. Frederick: Male, 30... (more)

Arrangers: Nate

Director and Librettist seeking Music Director/Composer to join in collaboration on New Musical. Heaven's Temple A New Cult Musical "Mitch is retired. Now what? Might as well join a cult. A new musical comedy about the search for life's meaning in the strangest of places." Seeking a collaborator to help finish act two and join the project in its next phase. If you consider yourself a funny person with a love of musical theatre, maybe this is the project for you! Interested candi... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Nate

Director and Librettist seeking Music Director/Composer to join in collaboration on New Musical. Heaven's Temple A New Cult Musical "Mitch is retired. Now what? Might as well join a cult. A new musical comedy about the search for life's meaning in the strangest of places." Seeking a collaborator to help finish act two and join the project in its next phase. If you consider yourself a funny person with a love of musical theatre, maybe this is the project for you! Interested candida... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Costume Crafts Artisan

Costume Crafts Artisan - The nationally recognized Hartford Stage (LORT B) in Hartford, CT. seeks experienced and creative individual for Costume Crafts Artisan for the upcoming 2018-19 Season. Preferred candidates will possess the following qualifications: • Expertise in fabric modification- painting, dying and distressing. • Expertise in Millinery. • Proficiency in Leatherwork. • Proficiency in fabrication and alteration of masks. • Proficiency in fabrication and alteration of armo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Draper

Draper - The nationally recognized Hartford Stage (LORT B) in Hartford, CT. seeks experienced and creative individual for Draper position. Preferred candidates will possess the following qualifications: • 5 + years professional experience. • Positive attitude. • Exemplary organizational capabilities, strong critical/creative problem solving. • Supervisory experience, good communication and interpersonal abilities; team oriented. • Expertise in dressmaking and men's tailoring- covering p... (more)

Full Time Jobs: THEATRE DIRECTOR WANTED

?? THEATRE DIRECTOR (PAID) NYC/NJ-CHI-LAS VEGAS-MIAMI-TAMPA We are looking for an experienced Performing Arts Director (NON-UNION) that has a passion for the performing arts, and possibly pro wrestling for the historic crossover of the arts "We Don't Play Fight" (see links below) If committed, and up for a challenge...we invite you to apply. Possibly joining the team helps contribute this new theatre production to new heights, new levels, and new locations on future shows! #AboutTheShow... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Acting in Musical Theatre

Learn exciting acting techniques to create a well-rounded musical theatre character. Explore concepts such as breaking down a song, scene, or monologue; developing a character's history; and finding the intentions, objectives, obstacles, and action within the text. Bring any performance to life with honesty. Acting Fundamentals Thursdays 7:00pm - 9:00pm 8-week series: July 19 - September 6, 2018 Instructor: Donald Garverick (Director/Choreographer, 90210: The Musical) Registration c... (more)

Internships: 92nd St. Y - Musical Theatre Artists in Residency Program

Subject: The 92Y Musical Theatre Development Lab Applications The 92Y Musical Theatre Development Lab is pleased to announce the application process for artists to participate in the second season of "The Collective": a group of theatre artists working on creating their own projects within a supportive and challenging environment of feedback and group attention. Please note: this year, the collective will only be focusing on TYA (Theatre for Young Audiences) pieces. If you do not posse... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Technical Director

Orlando Repertory Theatre, a professional theatre for young audiences and families, is seeking a full time Assistant Technical Director. Basic Purpose and Objective of the Role: The Assistant Technical Director (ATD) will maintain Orlando REP's high standard for safety and craftsmanship while carrying out scene shop responsibilities for production season as well as other related duties as assigned. To serve as a positive representative for Orlando REP and in the community with a commitment... (more)

: SAT/ACT Tutor

We are currently looking to hire both entry-level and advanced tutors to begin training in July 2018. Our staff is made up of talented and unique individuals (www.alisteducation.com/test-prep-admissions/meet-our-tutors), which is why we invest so much time and effort in tutor training and support. Details: • Part-time (9+ clients/wk) and full-time (15+ clients/wk) positions available • Flexible scheduling (sessions take place after school and/or on weekends) • Ongoing support through ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Wardrobe Supervisor/Stitcher

Childsplay, Arizona's professional theatre for young audiences has an immediate opening for a Wardrobe Supervisor/Stitcher. Duties will be split between wardrobe during stage productions and costume construction between stage runs. Candidate should be a self-starter and possess good communication skills with a solid wardrobe and costume construction background, familiarity with wigs, attention to detail, the ability to take direction and work independently as well as closely with others. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Wardrobe Technician

Working under the Wardrobe Manager, the Wardrobe Technician will be responsible for any laundry, clothing care, and costume maintenance during performances at Actors Theatre of Louisville. In order to support all the productions in the three performance spaces at Actors Theatre of Louisville, this position will potentially work a schedule that could include mornings, afternoons, or evenings, over 6 days during the 7-day workweek, and will be asked to work between 20-25 hours. To see the f... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Carpenter

Actors Theatre of Louisville SCENIC CARPENTER (SEASONAL) 2 openings Posted June, 2018 Position: Scenic Carpenter (Seasonal) 2 openings Reports To: Technical Director Department: Sets FLSA: Non-Exempt Start Date: July 16, 2018 End Date: April 21, 2019 The Scenic Carpenter constructs scenery and set pieces in accordance with designer plans; includes carpentry, welding, work with plastics, fabrics or other materials. The Scenic Carpenter works as part of the Sets Department team to cons... (more)







