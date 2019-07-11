Jobs with the Signature Theatre, Boneau/Bryan-Brown, Public Theater, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 7/11

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 7/11/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs: Scenic Designer/Tenure Track

The Scenic Designer will be responsible for designing for productions as well as teaching related classes while providing opportunities for students to have laboratory experiences in the scene shop. Candidate will teach courses such as Stagecraft, Lighting, Advanced Stage Lighting and Advanced Technical Design, Oversee the coordination of all aspect of scene shop. Engage actively as a collaborative and committed member of the drama faculty through assistance with productions, advising, retentio... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Scenic Designer/Tenure Track

The Scenic Designer will be responsible for designing for productions as well as teaching related classes while providing opportunities for students to have laboratory experiences in the scene shop. Candidate will teach courses such as Stagecraft, Lighting, Advanced Stage Lighting and Advanced Technical Design, Oversee the coordination of all aspect of scene shop. Engage actively as a collaborative and committed member of the drama faculty through assistance with productions, advising, retentio... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Senior Director of IT and Application Systems

Lead the strategic and operational execution of the Information Technology department in support of the goals and strategies set by senior management. Develop organizational IT policies and systems that address internal business initiatives and priorities.Leadership? Provide strong leadership and business acumen, as well as data and analytical skills and relationship-building capabilities to inspire the organization around common goals, vision and values for IT and significant business systems... (more)

Full Time Jobs: DIGITAL MARKETING MANAGER

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIGITAL MARKETING MANAGER to join the marketing team and report to the Director of Marketing and Audience Services. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. Founded in 1991, the Company exists to celebrate the playwright, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005, Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: DIRECTOR OF MARKETING & AUDIENCE SERVICES

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND AUDIENCE SERVICES to join the senior leadership team and report to the Executive Director. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. Founded in 1991, the Company exists to celebrate the playwright, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005, Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Finance Director

FINANCE DIRECTOR - Reporting to the Managing Director and working closely with Producing Artistic Director the Director of Finance will serve as the Chief Financial Officer for FST.We are seeking a leader with significant not-for-profit financial experience who brings a can-do, entrepreneurial, and enthusiastic disposition to the job and who can inspire others to do their best work. Theatre experience is a plus.Florida Studio Theatre is committed to developing a work environment that is reflect... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Finance Director

FINANCE DIRECTOR - Reporting to the Managing Director and working closely with Producing Artistic Director the Director of Finance will serve as the Chief Financial Officer for FST.We are seeking a leader with significant not-for-profit financial experience who brings a can-do, entrepreneurial, and enthusiastic disposition to the job and who can inspire others to do their best work. Theatre experience is a plus.Florida Studio Theatre is committed to developing a work environment that is reflect... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Finance Director

FINANCE DIRECTOR - Reporting to the Managing Director and working closely with Producing Artistic Director the Director of Finance will serve as the Chief Financial Officer for FST.We are seeking a leader with significant not-for-profit financial experience who brings a can-do, entrepreneurial, and enthusiastic disposition to the job and who can inspire others to do their best work. Theatre experience is a plus.Florida Studio Theatre is committed to developing a work environment that is reflect... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Education and Play Festival Manager

The Education and Play Festival Manager (Managing Assistant Director III) is integral to the running of Premiere Stages and is responsible for managing important aspects of the program, including implementing policies and procedures for the Theatre Management and Programming Office. Reporting directly to the Director of Arts Programming/Premiere Stages, the Education and Play Festival Manager is actively involved in the management and implementation of the two primary Premiere Stages components... (more)

Workshop: Anxiety Management Workshop: How to Calm Your Nerves

Is anxiety ruining your life? Are your fears holding you back professionally? Do you feel like you worry too much? The good news is that it?s possible to manage and even eliminate your anxiety. As a therapist and anxiety coach, I?ve taken a deep dive into the research on anxiety relief so you don?t have to. And in this workshop I?ll share what I?ve discovered. You?ll learn a set of simple yet powerful tools and strategies (all holistically-based) that will help you regain control over your life!... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Marketing Director

Overall Season:-Participate in weekly staff meetings-Creation of a Strategic Marketing Plan for the Season with clear goals, deadlines, and ways to measure success-Develop a strategy to increase CTT as a year-round brand rather than just one-off productions -Seek opportunities to create a broader, more national brand as well as weave the Company better into the fabric of Chicago-Timetable for execution of various marketing efforts for all shows, intensives, and galas-Ensure Marketing deadlines a... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

Florida Studio Theatre is seeking a Technical Director for its five-theatre operation. The ideal candidate will possess strong management skills and strong technical ?how to? knowledge and be able to manage set construction, electrics, sound, props, people and the technical needs for a five theatre operation. A collaborative attitude is necessary. Strong people management, time management and project management skills are necessary as are excellent interpersonal communication skills. Profess... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Digital Marketin Manager

Signature Theatre, one of New York?s leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIGITAL MARKETING MANAGER to join the marketing team and report to the Director of Marketing and Audience Services.Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. Founded in 1991, the Company exists to celebrate the playwright, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005, Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing subsidized... (more)

Temp Jobs: Temporary Costume Office Administrator

Temporary Costume Office AdministratorThe Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival is seeking applicants for the position of Temporary Costume Office Administrator. The position starts August 5th, 2019 and ends January 3, 2020. Responsibilities include:?Monitoring show budgets and production spending accounts?Reporting accurate weekly show budgets.?Creating and coordinating department schedules?Managing invoices for rental contracts and outside vendors. ?Reconciling all departmental credit... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Costume Cutter / Draper

Costume Cutter/DraperThe nationally recognized Asolo Repertory Theatre (LORT B) seeks experienced Cutter/Draper for a salaried position to start August of 2019. Responsibilities include. Interpret costume renderings and produce patterns for 8-show season and other additional outside projects as deemed necessary by the costume shop manager. Generate and fit mock-ups and existing garments in a thorough and efficient fashion. Create work lists and hand out projects to other assigned shop employees. Res... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Company Manager / Assistant Production Manager

George Street Playhouse, an active LORT theatre 40 minutes from Manhattan, seeks an experienced and artist-focused Company Manager/Assistant Production Manager to join our team in August 2019 as we launch the inaugural season in our new home: the brand-new, state of the art New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. The complex, which opens in September 2019 features two theatres, five rehearsal spaces and shop facilities as well as GSP?s administrative offices - in the heart of downtown New Brunswi... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Senior Manager, Payroll and Benefits

This position oversees the work of payroll, benefits in the Human Resources (HR) department. The HR team at The Public Theater helps to create an engaging employee experience for an incredibly talented group of colleagues across artistic, production and administrative departments. Supported by a team of two, the Senior Manager will ensure we continue to run an efficient and effective payroll and benefits function. S/he will work with the rest of the team to drive continued improvement towards o... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Wardrobe Supervisor

The nationally recognized Hartford Stage (LORT B) seeks a qualifiedWardrobe Supervisor for our 2019-20 season- Starts beginning of September This position is seasonal, full-time/hourly, eligible for overtime and includes a full benefit package. Required skills include:?5 years previous experience in wardrobe with a professional theatre?Knowledge of standard maintenance and dressing procedures? Experience creating wardrobe run sheets- Computer skills? Excellent communication, problem solving, i... (more)

Music Production: Remembering James- The Life and Music of James Brown

Remembering James Starring Dedrick Weathersby, a 90 minute musical tells the story of The Godfather of Soul, James Brown. Spanning nearly two decades of his monumental career, you?ll see how a divided country, the growing Civil Rights movement and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. shaped the artists? work. A eight-piece band accompanies the show, bringing the passion of his music alive while offering a message of hope to a grief-stricken nation looking for a moment of healing and... (more)

Internships: Stage Management Internships

Goodman Theatre?s internship program offers a rich and challenging experience for qualified college students, graduates, and young professionals who are actively pursuing careers in professional theater. Goodman interns are entrusted with a great deal of responsibility and have the opportunity to work closely with Goodman staff and artists in Chicago?s large and diverse theater community.Stage Management interns assist Equity stage management throughout the production process beginning with pre... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Marketing and Audience Services

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND AUDIENCE SERVICES to join the senior leadership team and report to the Executive Director. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. Founded in 1991, the Company exists to celebrate the playwright, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005, Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Development

Director of DevelopmentWalnut Street Theatre, America?s oldest theatre and one of the nation?s most financially stable arts organizations with a $16M annual budget, is accepting resumes for the position of Director of Development. This senior management position reports to the President/Producing Artistic Director and is responsible for maintaining and growing a diverse portfolio of donors through the identification, cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship of new and existing individual and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Manager, Tony Kiser Box Office

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITESServe as the head treasurer of the Tony Kiser Theater, Second Stage?s 299-seat Off-Broadway venue on 43rd Street and 8th Avenue. This position reports directly to the Director of Ticket Services. KEY ABILITIES & REQUIREMENTS- Managing and scheduling a staff of part-time employees and one full-time assistant manager - Serving as Subscription Services Manager for Second Stage?s subscriber base, handling renewals, sub ticket booking, exchanges, confirmations. - Rec... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Staff Stitcher

Staff Stitcher - The nationally recognized Hartford Stage (LORT B) in Hartford, CT. seeks experienced individual for Staff Stitcher position.Preferred candidates will possess the following qualifications:?Experience in constructing full builds: tailoring, dressmaking, and alterations- period and contemporary?Proficiency in hand sewing and the use of industrial and domestic sewing machines, sergers, industrial irons and other pertinent tools?Positive attitude, strong interpersonal and organizati... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Costume Shop Manager

Costume Shop Manager | George Street Playhouse, an Active LORT theatre 40 minutes from Manhattan, seeks an experienced Costume Shop Manager to run the costume shop for their 5 show mainstage and 2 show educational touring company season. George Street is soon to be opening its brand new theaters and shop facilities in the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center that has been under construction for the past 2 years and is looking for a Costume Shop Manager to staff, set up, organize, and manage th... (more)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You