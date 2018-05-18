Jobs at New York's Signature Theatre, Hartford Stage, MSG, and More in this Week's BWW Classifieds, 5/18

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/17/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings ona cting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Temp Jobs: Teaching Artists

CALL TO TEACHING ARTISTS: Virginia Stage Company seeks dynamic professional artists of all theatrical disciplines to join a vibrant roster of collaborative teaching artists - Summer 2018 and School Year 2018-2019 positions available! Summary: Virginia Stage Company Teaching Artists are placed in short and long term residencies across the 7 cities to teach their craft and assist students in increasing academic and life skills. Actors, designers, writers, technicians, technical directors, pr... (more)

Internships: Marketing & Press Internship

Marketing & Press Internship Theatre for a New Audience's Marketing Department is responsible for all sales, marketing, and audience development initiatives for the company, as well as working with our Press Representative to publicize the theatre and productions. The Marketing and Press Intern will work closely with the Director of Marketing & Communications and the Marketing Manager. Materials required: Application form, professional resume, cover letter, and two references. Responsib... (more)

Internships: Internship Program

The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Internship Program provides a unique learning opportunity for individuals interested in careers in performing arts administration and related fields. While internships are offered throughout the year, the majority of internships are available during the summer. Interns are placed in one of the many dynamic departments of the world's leading performing arts center in the midst of its busy season of summer festivals. The Program offers invaluable hand... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Assistant Front of House Manager

Eagle Theatre is hiring a part-time Assistant Front of House Manager. A unique and rewarding paid opportunity for a college student, recent graduate, or anyone looking to supplement their income. Candidate must be enthusiastic and comprehend the importance of high quality customer care. Assistant Front of House Manager: - Wednesday through Saturday evenings, Sunday matinees, 2 Saturday matinees, for 5 week runs. - No daytimes during the week. - Typically 4 weeks off before the next run. -... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

Palm Beach Dramaworks, a professional theater in West Palm Beach, Florida, is seeking a full time Technical Director. This position supervises a full time ATD and two full time carpenters. The TD also will be on the shop floor as productions require. Candidate must have an eye for detail, fit and finish, and the sculptural nature of scenery. Must be versed in wood and metal construction, plastics, rigging, motors and controls, etc. Experience at the professional level is preferred, but early... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Carpenter

Palm Beach Dramaworks, a professional theater in West Palm Beach, Florida, is seeking a full time Carpenter. Candidate must have an eye for detail and fit and finish. Evidence of quality work is necessary. Must be versed in wood and metal construction, and basic rigging. Secondary skills in any technical or creative area would be beneficial to candidacy. The job includes all load ins and strikes, and other typical duties. Experience at the professional level is preferred, but early career in... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Communications & Marketing Specialist

Job: Communications & Marketing Specialist Pay: $26.39 to $38.22/hour Posted: 05/08/2018 Job Status: Full Time Job Reference #: 2073041 City of Aurora, Colorado It is an exciting time to work for the City of Aurora, we're growing and looking for dedicated and collaborative individuals to join our team of talented and valued employees. Excellent organizations have a set of principles, or core values, that are used to implement their mission and vision. Those values represent the touchston... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Manager

The Avenel Arts Center, a new not-for-profit performance space opening in December 2018 in Avenel, NJ is seeking a detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Production Manager. The Production Manager will be an integral part of the Full-time staff. Status: Full-time, year-round position Start Date: September 4, 2018 Responsibilities Include: Realizing the vision of the theatre as seen by the Executive & Artistic Director and the vision of each individual production; Coor... (more)

Full Time Jobs: District Production Manager

WESTFIELD PUBLIC SCHOOLS Westfield, New Jersey District Production Manager GENERAL DESCRIPTION: Coordinate the operation and provide technical support for approximately 40 events in the Roosevelt Intermediate School, Edison Intermediate School and Westfield High School Auditoriums to ensure effective administration of operational procedures. QUALIFICATIONS: • Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with an emphasis in theater production/design/technology preferred • Three to five years of e... (more)

Full Time Jobs: District Production Manager

Full Time Jobs: Cardinal Stage Company and Bloomington Playwrights Project seek to hire a joint Technical Director for the 2018-2019 Season.

Cardinal Stage Company and Bloomington Playwrights Project seek to hire a joint Technical Director for the 2018-2019 Season. The role of the Technical Director is to serve as a liaison between the scenic designer, the artistic staff, the scene shop and to make sure the technical equipment in the theater is functional, maintained and safe. They are responsible for the supervision and coordination of the scene shop and all aspects of scenic engineering, budgeting, drafting, construction, load-... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Technical Director

Orlando Shakespeare Theater is searching for an Assistant Technical Director. The Candidate is responsible for providing assistance to the Technical Director on a daily basis in the implementation of the scenic designs for all productions at the theater and supervision of the scene shop. Requires a minimum of a BA in Technical Theatre or equivalent experience and 2+ years as an Assistant Technical Director at the regional theater level or 4+ years experience as a Master Carpenter at the r... (more)

Temp Jobs: Props Assistant

Orlando Shakespeare Theater seeks a Props Artisan for our 2018-2019 Season. Responsibilities include assisting the Props Master in running the prop shop, the ability to work on projects both independently and with others; collaborate with directors, designers, stage managers; research, create, and build hand props and set dressing and the ability to drive a van. Essential computer skills include Photoshop and MS Office Suite. CAD, metal working and welding experience a plus. Minimum of 2 y... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Signature Theatre Bookstore Attendant

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, seeks a Bookstore Attendant for the Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. This part-time position is an integral part of the culture of the Center available to the company's subscribers and general audiences. The Bookstore Attendant should be friendly and knowledgeable about Signature Theatre programming and history, as well as the Bookstore's books and merchandise. This position requires a motivated self-starter... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Individual Giving and Development Operations

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an experienced, creative, and entrepreneurial DIRECTOR OF INDIVIDUAL GIVING AND DEVELOPMENT OPERATIONS to supervise Signature's annual individual fundraising efforts. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of it... (more)

Internships: Education Apprentice

Hartford Stage is seeking Education Apprentices for the 2018/2019 season. The Education Apprentice will serve as a staff teaching artist, and assist in all aspects of the education department. Duties will include teaching in-school, after-school, and Studio programs, assisting with study guides, and assisting with all aspects of administration in the education department. Ideal candidate will have a degree in theatre and/or education, experience working with children, flexibility and a positiv... (more)

Internships: Hartford Stage Education Apprenticeships

: Acting Retreat on Cape Cod: Apply Now

Join us for a five-day Intensive Acting Retreat, August 5-11 on Cape Cod, MA, hosted by director Danielle Dwyer, CJ, and members of Elements Theatre Company. Learn from renowned instructors, Joanna Weir Ouston, Internationally renowned voice and text teacher, Lenard Petit, Internationally sought-after teacher of the Michael Chekhov Technique; Director of the Michael Chekhov Acting Studio in NYC; Author of 'Michael Chekhov handbook: For the Actor', and Jane Nichols, Teacher of Clown, Games, and P... (more)

Part Time Jobs: DCT 2018/2019 Season

DCT is accepting applications for artistic and technical positions for our 2018 / 2019 season. Directors, stage managers, musical directors, rehearsal accompanists, conductors, musicians, choreographers, and backstage crew can send their resumes to: Tom Colonna / Artistic / Managing Director at tcolonna@ccbcmd.edu. All members of our artistic and technical team are Non union, paid positions. 2018/2019 DCT Season: • Fall Fundraiser o September 15, 16 2018 • Side Show o Novembe... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director of Production

Technical Director of Production - 13535 University Staff Description The Technical Director of Production (TDoP) for UCCS Presents is responsible for overseeing the safe operation and use of the UCCS scene shop, scenic construction, rigging, and installation including the preparation of project cost estimates, drafting scenic construction drawings, rigging diagrams, managing scene shop crew staffing and scheduling. The TDoP is responsible for the tools and equipment therein, their s... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Assistant to the Artistic Director

Position: Assistant to the Artistic Director of Academy Players. He/she will oversee a marketing and development. There will be a focus on growing new audiences while retaining and deepening relationships with current audiences with an emphasis on fundraising. Academy Players a is a 501c3 non-profit community theatre based in Providence, RI. Hours: Flex Time Experience/Skills: Performing arts based knowledge Computer skills Marketing experience Development experience Grant writi... (more)

Internships: Summer on Stage Internship

Internship Dates: June 18, 2018 - July 29, 2018 Overview: Arizona Theatre Company supports the ongoing learning for future professionals through our Summer on Stage / Summer Backstage programs. Each internship (whether production or education) is structured to provide a solid and inclusive professional experience within our company, serving as a springboard to your future career. Specific skill demands vary based on department, but basic requirements for any SOS internship include literac... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Join The Bamboo Nation!

Seeking charismatic actors and actresses for a *NEW* New York Flagship Retail Store. $12.00 an Hour Flexible schedules for auditioning, 6-20 hours a week, possibly more. Full script and product training PLUS Employee and Equity Discount! Retail and sales experience a plus, but not required. Great script delivery required. Please inquire to CarilohaNYC@gmail.com Attach professional and or theatre resume. Feel the "Soft, Cool, Clean, and Green" difference of the softest fab... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Digital Content and Web Associate

Digital Content and Web Associate Status: Full Time / Regular / Exempt Reports To: Marketing Manager Salary: DOE + Benefits American Stage has an immediate opening for a passionate, creative digital communicator to join our dynamic Advancement Department. This position is an essential part of the team ensuring community engagement and growth through our website and various social media platforms. The Digital Content and Web Associate will serve as the company's digital storyteller, respons... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Telesales Manager

NC Theatre is seeking an efficient and inspiring sales manager who can deliver results within a small, dynamic team of non-profit theatre professionals. This full-time position reports the Director of Sales and supports the earned and contributed income goals of North Carolina Theatre and North Carolina Theatre Conservatory. The successful candidate must be tech-savvy and resourceful, with a passion for performing arts. He/she must possess strong managerial skills, a commitment to patron service... (more)

