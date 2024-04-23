Jenny Lynn Stewart to Present CELEBRATE THE SIXTIES ON BROADWAY at 92NY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer Jenny Lynn Stewart, a New York City-based artist will perform 'Celebrate the Sixties on Broadway', Friday, April 26, 2024, as part of the 92Y Himan Brown Senior Program- The Mildred and Emanuel Goldberg Special Fridays, at 2 p.m.

The event will take place at Warburg Lounge at 92nd Street Y.

The Sixties: On Broadway has received standing ovations wherever it has been performed. Audiences love hearing hits from Hello, Dolly, Mame, Camelot, Fiddler on the Roof, Hair and more. Ms. Stewart's shimmering voice excites and thrills audiences. Her anecdotes about the decade, infuse the evening with nostalgic memories filled with the idealism of a limitless future.