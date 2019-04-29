INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - April 29th - TOOTSIE and BURN THIS Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Tootsie The Musical (30.88%), Hadestown (16.82%), Beetlejuice (11.32%), Oklahoma! (6.33%) and Ain't Too Proud(3.97%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Burn This (19.24%), Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (12.57%), Network (7.15%), King Lear (5.78%) and Hillary and Clinton (5.53%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Jagged Little Pill (284%), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (20.16%), The Music Man (15.92%), Frankie and Johnny(8.42%) and Moulin Rouge (0.66%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Jagged Little Pill (+51,782), The Music Man (+2,460), Beetlejuice (+1,602), Hadestown (+855) and The Cher Show(+823).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-218), Book of Mormon (-171), Chicago (-3), The Ferryman (13) and What The Constitution Means to Me(14).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+983), Frozen (+891), Mean Girls (+797), Pretty Woman (+751) and Cursed Child (+742).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,335), Hadestown (+1,227), Dear Evan Hansen (+667), Beetlejuice (+652) and Be More Chill (+435).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-136), Beautiful (-1), The Ferryman (7), Burn This (12) and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (13).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hadestown (+7,193), Beetlejuice (+4,251), Be More Chill (+2,413), Hamilton (+1,967) and Tootsie The Musical (+1,868).

The shows with the least growth were 2nd Stage (12), Beautiful (14), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (17), The Ferryman (32) and Hillary and Clinton (38).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - TOOTSIE

Top Play - BURN THIS











