How to Get the Best Broadway Deals With TodayTix

We get it. Broadway tickets can get a bad rap for being expensive, but that doesn't have to be the case. TodayTix has the best prices on Broadway tickets, from new shows to critically acclaimed hits, and no matter your budget, you can find a ticket to a show you want to see.

Whether you're looking for a last-minute deal or booking seats months in advance, anyone can see a Broadway show for a price that suits their wallet on TodayTix. We've got everything from $200+ premium tickets to plenty of seats in the under $50 range. So pick your price, and we have a ticket for you.

Want to know how to really take advantage of the best prices? Read some of our tips and tricks below to find out how to score amazing deals on Broadway tickets on TodayTix.

Sign Up for TodayTix Emails and Push Notifications

Want to make sure you're getting all the deals right to your inbox and phone? Make sure you're opted in to our emails and have enabled push notifications on your phone. This way, you'll be the first to know whenever we have a price drop on a show or a special sale just for TodayTix users!

Search for Shows by Price and Location

Our search filters are a great way to browse the Broadway shows available on our app. You'll be able to see all shows by price, location, date, category, and more! But if you're just looking for awesome Broadway deals, searching by price and location is the way to go. Here's how:

Open the TodayTix app. Once you're in the app, tap the "filters" by the search field.

Select Broadway and your desired price. Within the filters, tap Broadway for your location and choose a price. You'll see all Broadway shows with tickets for that price or less.

Try Your Hand at Rush and Lottery Tickets

TodayTix has some amazing access programs that allow you to get heavily discounted tickets to shows and sometimes tickets to shows that would otherwise be sold out. To see which shows currently have Rushes or Lotteries, select the Lottery/Rush option in the search filters. Here's a look at two of our most popular programs.

Rush tickets: Rush tickets are discounted, day-of tickets to shows. Tickets go on sale on the morning of each performance day and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. To buy Rush tickets, you'll need to unlock tickets first by going to the show page on the app and sharing on social media. Once you've unlocked Rush tickets, make sure you're ready to purchase when they go on sale to snag tickets. They can often go fast, so keep coming back to try tickets. Rush tickets are only available on the TodayTix app.

Lottery tickets: Lotteries are your chance to win discounted tickets to some of the hottest shows on Broadway. ($40 tickets to "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," anyone?) Not all Lotteries are created the same, so make sure to check when the Lottery opens and set an alert. When entering a Lottery, make sure to select the number of tickets you want (1 or 2), and if it's a weekly Lottery, select all the performance dates you'd be able to attend. If you're selected as a winner, you'll have a set period of time to claim your tickets, so make sure you're getting TodayTix emails and push notifications.

Browse Our Discover Lists

Our app makes it super easy to browse shows on your own, but if you're looking for more curated recommendations, our Discover lists are a great place to start. Here's a look at some of our lists that put together different kinds of shows to see.

Broadway Shows Under $50: These are some of the best deals you're going to find on the Great White Way. We keep this list updated with all the shows that have under $50 tickets, so if you're looking for a good price, stop here first.

Staff Picks: Here at TodayTix, we see a lot of theater and we love a lot of it. Our staff keeps this list full of some of our recent faves that we think you'll like as well.

Critic's Picks: Want a professional's opinion? We've gathered a list of shows that have all received rave reviews for your perusing pleasure.

Fun for the Whole Family: Looking for a show to delight everyone from the kids to the grandparents? Check out our roundup of family-friendly shows that will please the whole crowd.

Other Lists to Check Out: Want to know what your fellow TodayTix users are loving? See our highest-rated shows and fan favorites. Don't want to miss a show? Look at our lists of shows closing soon. Or want to see the newest hit? Check out the shows that have just opened.

Buy Tickets During Sales or Slower Times

If you're not looking for a specific show or a specific day and time, take advantage of seasonal buying trends for finding more affordable tickets.

Watch out for sales. TodayTix runs promotions - from no-fees to exclusive pre-sales - all year long so make sure you are receiving our emails and push notifications to let you know when we have extra discounts on shows.

See a show during previews. Previews is the period of time between the start of performances and the official opening night (when the critics submit their reviews). During this time, word of mouth is just getting going, and there might not be as much interest in a show because reviews haven't come out yet. But it's still a fully professional version of the show, and you can often find great deals during a show's preview period.

Go during slower months. There are often a lot of promotions running during the Winter and Summer months, largely because not as many new shows open during this time. January and July are great times to start scoping out good prices!

Go See a Broadway Show

Now that you know how to find the best deals on Broadway using TodayTix, the only thing left to do is go see a Broadway show. It's our mission to find a seat for everyone and make theater more accessible, so we hope you're able to find tickets to the show of your dreams.

If you have any questions at all, we're always here to help. Reach out to us at support@todaytix.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram @TodayTix. Share your theatergoing experience on social media and tag us @TodayTix and use the hashtag #TixPix. See you at the theater!





