Hottest Articles on BWW 1/9/2018 - 1/16/2018

18) A New Cast Joins West End's ANNIE Next Week

by BWW News Desk - January 09, 2018 From 15 January 2018 Ruby Stokes (13-years old from Hampshire) will be joined by Isobel Khan (11 years old from Wakefield) and Agatha Meehan (10 years old from York) who will share the title role of Annie. The kids cast will also welcome Molly May Gibson (11 years old from Kent), Hannah Hutchins (13 years old from Bromley) and Amelie Green (10 years old from London) who join the three teams of young performers who play the girls in Miss Hannigan's orphanage. (more...)