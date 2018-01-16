Hottest Articles on BWW 1/9/2018 - 1/16/2018
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles from 1/9/2018 - 1/16/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed from the past week on BroadwayWorld.com!
|
1)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 1/12 - RAGTIME, WAITRESS, and More!
by BWW Special - January 12, 2018
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature The Book of Mormon, Waitress, Love Never Dies, and More! (more...)
|
2)
Photo Coverage: Jake Shears Makes his Broadway Debut In KINKY BOOTS
by Walter McBride - January 09, 2018
Jake Shears, lead singer of the glam pop group Scissor Sisters, made his Broadway debut as 'Charlie Price', succeeding Stark Sands beginning yesterday, Monday, January 8, 2018. He will play for a limited run through Sunday, April 1, 2018. The same night returning to the cast as 'Lola' was J. Harrison Ghee, who succeeded Billy Porter. (more...)
|
3)
Sing-Along Screenings of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Heading to Select Theaters
by BWW News Desk - January 12, 2018
20th Century Fox has announced a week of sing-along screenings of its hugely popular, original musical feature film THE GREATEST SHOWMAN. (more...)
|
4)
Goodbye, Dolly! Bette Midler, David Hyde Pierce, and Taylor Trensch Depart HELLO, DOLLY! Today
by Stephanie Wild - January 14, 2018
Bette Midler, David Hyde Pierce and Taylor Trensch will take their final bows in Hello, Dolly! today, January 14. As BroadwayWorld has previously announced, Bernadette Peters will be assuming the title role beginning January 20. Victor Garber will be taking over as Horace Vandergelder and Charlie Stemp will be playing Barnaby Tucker. (more...)
|
5)
One Last Time...Javier Munoz Plays His Final Performance in HAMILTON Today
by Stephanie Wild - January 14, 2018
Javier Munoz plays his final performance in Hamilton tonight, January 14, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. As BroadwayWorld has previously reported, Michael Luwoye who was an alternate for the role on Broadway and went on to lead the Angelica tour, will be taking over as Hamilton. (more...)
|
6)
Miranda Reveals Three 'Tiny Lyric Tweaks' to West End's HAMILTON Production
by Caryn Robbins - January 09, 2018
Today, Miranda took to Twitter to reveal that three tiny tweaks were made to the show's lyrics in order to clarify a few things for audiences across the pond. (more...)
|
7)
HELLO, DOLLY! with Bette Midler Taped for Lincoln Center Archives
by BWW News Desk - January 15, 2018
BroadwayWorld has confirmed that filming trucks spotted outside the Shubert Theatre over the weekend were on hand to capture a performance of Hello, Dolly! for the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive. This weekend marked the final performances for many of the show's original cast members, including Taylor Trensch, Beanie Feldstein, David Hyde Pierce, and Tony winner Bette Midler. (more...)
|
8)
Beth Malone Joins ANGELS IN AMERICA, Full Cast Announced
by BWW News Desk - January 09, 2018
BroadwayWorld has learned that Tony-nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home) joins the cast of Broadway's Angels in America. She will play at select performances in the role of 'The Angel.' Also new to the cast is: Patrick Andrews, Glynis Bell, Amy Blackman, Curt James, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Mark Nelson, Matty Oaks, Genesis Oliver, Jane Pfitsch, Lee Aaron Rosen, Ron Todorowski, Silvia Vrskova and Lucy York. (more...)
|
9)
Photo Flash: Get a First Look at the Canadian Production of COME FROM AWAY
by Alan Henry - January 09, 2018
Come From Away is now onstage in Winnipeg at the John Hirsch Mainstage - Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre until February 3. 2018. The Winnipeg engagement is completely sold out. The show then travels to Toronto with performances beginning February 13, 2018 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. The Toronto engagement is an open-ended run with tickets currently on sale until September 2, 2018. (more...)
|
10)
Photo Flash: The Magic Begins! HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Starts Rehearsals
by BWW News Desk - January 11, 2018
It's finally time! The company has hopped on their brooms and grabbed their portkeys to hop the pond and start rehearsals for the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Preview performances begin on March 16, 2018 and the official opening is April 22, 2018 at the fully renovated Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, New York, NY). (more...)
|
11)
Helen Mirren Developing 'Catherine the Great' Miniseries for HBO
by Alexa Criscitiello - January 11, 2018
Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail has reported that Tony, Olivier, and Academy Award-winner, Helen Mirren is currently at work developing a four-part television miniseries based on on Catherine the Great for HBO . (more...)
|
12)
HAMILTON Releases New Block of Tickets on Broadway Through January 2019
by BWW News Desk - January 09, 2018
HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that a new block of tickets for the Broadway production will become available on Monday, January 15 at 10:00 AM ET exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Verified Fan is an innovative new technology from Ticketmaster that combats bots and scalpers, helping shows like HAMILTON level the playing field so fans get better access to real tickets. (more...)
|
13)
Just In: Molly Griggs to Replace Beanie Feldstein in HELLO, DOLLY!
by BWW News Desk - January 14, 2018
BroadwayWorld has confirmed that along with departing cast members Bette Midler, David Hyde Pierce and Taylor Trensch, Beanie Feldstein will also play her final performance this evening as Minnie Fay. (more...)
|
14)
Matt Bogart, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka and Christine Dwyer to Lead JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT in CT
by BWW News Desk - January 12, 2018
Broadway comes to Ridgefield! The cast for the upcoming production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been announced by director Daniel C. Levine and it's chock-full of Broadway stars - Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys) is Pharaoh, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music) is Joseph and Christine Dwyer (Wicked) is the Narrator. The show runs Saturday, February 24th at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday, February 25th at 2pm at The Ridgefield Playhouse. Part of Ridgefield Magazine's Broadway & Cabaret Series, this is a unique and captivating concert production of this classic Andrew Lloyd Webber smash-hit Broadway musical! (more...)
|
15)
Journalist Makes an Attack on Musicals and Musical Fans Strike Back
by Julie Musbach - January 11, 2018
News recently broke about a Les Miserables television series on the BBC. The adaptation will not be a musical, which has several theatre fans intrigued but confused. Stuart Heritage of The Guardian wrote a piece regarding the series that moved fans straight from apprehensive to infuriated. Check out how Twitter responded. (more...)
|
16)
VIDEO: Laura Benanti's 'Melania Trump' Corrects The Lies Of 'Fire And Fury'
by BWW News Desk - January 11, 2018
On last night's LATE SHOW, The First Lady Melania Trump (Broadway's Laura Benanti) annotates several sections of Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury' that pertain to her. (more...)
|
17)
VIDEO: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Beautiful Role' in HELLO, DOLLY! on TODAY
by BWW News Desk - January 11, 2018
This morning, Bernadette Peters stopped by NBC's TODAY to discuss taking over the starring role in Broadway's HELLO, DOLLY!. 'This role is such a beautiful role,' shared the Broadway veteran. Watch the appearance! (more...)
|
18)
A New Cast Joins West End's ANNIE Next Week
by BWW News Desk - January 09, 2018
From 15 January 2018 Ruby Stokes (13-years old from Hampshire) will be joined by Isobel Khan (11 years old from Wakefield) and Agatha Meehan (10 years old from York) who will share the title role of Annie. The kids cast will also welcome Molly May Gibson (11 years old from Kent), Hannah Hutchins (13 years old from Bromley) and Amelie Green (10 years old from London) who join the three teams of young performers who play the girls in Miss Hannigan's orphanage. (more...)
|
19)
Dallas Summer Musicals 2018-19 Season to Include HELLO, DOLLY!, HAMILTON, and More!
by BWW News Desk - January 13, 2018
Dallas Summer Musicals has announced its 2018-19 season, which confirms that Hello, Dolly! will be embarking on a national tour. The tour had previously been rumored, but this announcement appears to be the first official confirmation that it will occur. (more...)
|
20)
John Rubinstein to Star in THE SYCAMORE STREET KITE FLYING CLUB at Lincoln Center Reading
by BWW News Desk - January 10, 2018
Tony Award Winner John Rubinstein will star in an AEA staged reading of the new musical The Sycamore Street Kite Flying Club, with a score by veteran theater composer and conductor, Roy M. Rogosin, and a libretto by Juliana Jones, which will be presented at Lincoln Center's Clark Studio Theater on Thursday, January 25th at 7pm. Eric Paul Vitale will direct with musical direction by Stephen Purdy. (more...)