Hottest Articles on BWW 1/2/2018 - 1/9/2018
|
1)
A CHORUS LINE Announces 2018 National Tour Launching January 20
by BWW News Desk - January 03, 2018
Big League Productions, Inc. proudly presents the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning singular sensation, A CHORUS LINE, featuring Michael Bennett's original Broadway direction and choreography. The 2018 National Tour launches in Somerville, New Jersey on January 20 with 33 cities to follow in the USA, before it embarks on an engagement in Tokyo, Japan. (more...)
|
2)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 1/4 - WAITRESS, LOVE NEVER DIES, and More!
by BWW Special - January 05, 2018
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature The Book of Mormon, Waitress, Love Never Dies, and More! (more...)
|
3)
Original RAGTIME Cast Will Reunite in 2018 for 20th Anniversary Actors Fund Benefit Concert
by BWW News Desk - January 08, 2018
(more...)
|
4)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt in New Image from MARY POPPINS RETURNS
by BWW News Desk - January 02, 2018
Walt Disney Studios has shared a new image from the highly anticipated movie MARY POPPINS RETURNS, featuring stars Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Jack). Check them out below (more...)
|
5)
VIDEO: Olympic Skater Wows Crowd with HAMILTON-Themed Routine
by BWW News Desk - January 05, 2018
American figure skater Jason Brown wowed the crowd at this week's U.S. Championship by performing his routine to Leslie Odom Jr's show-stopping number 'The Room Where It Happens' from Broadway's HAMILTON. (more...)
|
6)
Sara Bareilles to Portray Mary Magdalene in NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT
by BWW News Desk - January 06, 2018
Acclaimed recording artist, songwriter and Broadway star Sara Bareilles has been cast as Mary Magdalene opposite John Legend in NBC's special event JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT, to be aired Easter Sunday, April 1. (more...)
|
7)
Ben Vereen Accused of Sexual Assault During Production of HAIR
by Stephanie Wild - January 05, 2018
The Daily News is reporting that several actresses have accused Broadway veteran Ben Vereen of sexual assault during a production of Hair he directed in Florida in 2015. The women say that Vereen made physical advances such as unwanted kisses and hugs, as well as verbal abuse about the actresses' weight, sex appeal, and personal lives. (more...)
|
8)
VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey Gives Empowering Speech at Golden Globes
by BWW News Desk - January 07, 2018
Oprah Winfrey accepted the 2018 Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globe Awards tonight, January 7, 2018. This is an honorary award bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. (more...)
|
9)
2018 Dates Shared for 20-City HAMILTON National Tour
by BWW News Desk - January 02, 2018
Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to share the locations of the national tour of Hamilton for 2018. The tour kicks off in San Diego on January 6th, and will perform in 20 cities around the country including Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, London, Houston, Salt Lake City and many more. (more...)
|
10)
VIDEO: NBC Shares First Promo for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT
by BWW News Desk - January 07, 2018
Below, check out the first promo for NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT, airing on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018 (more...)
|
11)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Pens New Tune for CATS Film Adaptation
by Alexa Criscitiello - January 04, 2018
Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical CATS, based on the poetry of T.S. Eliot, is one tiptoe closer to the big screen. (more...)
|
12)
Hugh Jackman-Led THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Breaks Box Office Record
by BWW News Desk - January 02, 2018
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, a musical biopic of PT Barnum starring Hugh Jackman, has set a new box office record. (more...)
|
13)
VIDEO: Cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Performs Live on GMA
by BWW News Desk - January 02, 2018
The cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS on Broadway performed 'Bikini Bottom Day' live on ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA this morning. Check out the appearance below! (more...)
|
14)
Ben Platt, Patti LuPone to Perform Broadway Tribute at 2018 GRAMMY AWARDS
by BWW News Desk - January 04, 2018
Patti LuPone, who will reprise her 1981 GRAMMY performance of 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina,' and 'Dear Evan Hansen's' currently nominated Ben Platt, performing a classic from 'West Side Story' in a special Broadway tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein. (more...)
|
15)
Austin Scott, Nicholas Christopher, Julia K Harriman, Sabrina Sloan, and Chris De'sean Lee to Join First National Tour of HAMILTON
by BWW News Desk - January 05, 2018
Producer Jeffrey Seller is proud to announce that AUSTIN SCOTT and NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER will join the First National Tour of HAMILTON as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively. Mr. Scott's credits include the Off-Broadway cast of One Day. Mr. Christopher is currently playing John in the Broadway revival of Miss Saigon and played George Washington in HAMILTON on Broadway. (more...)
|
16)
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Soundtrack to Hit No. 1 on Billboard 200
by BWW News Desk - January 04, 2018
Billboard reports that the soundtrack to the musical film THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, is heading to the No. 1 spot on next week's Billboard 200 albums chart. (more...)
|
17)
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tours to Seattle January 2019, Full Line Up for Broadway at The Paramount
by BWW News Desk - January 04, 2018
The 2018/2019 KeyBank Broadway at The Paramount season brings another year of extraordinary entertainment to The Paramount Theatre, with a schedule full of classic, familiar titles and brand new, award-winning productions. (more...)
|
18)
Gilbert Glenn Brown and Karen Malina White to Lead 38 City Tour of THE MOUNTAINTOP
by BWW News Desk - January 02, 2018
In 2018, America and the world mark the 50th anniversary of the death of Martin Luther King Jr., even as the struggle to resolve racial tension remains a challenge for communities everywhere. Beginning January 12, L.A. Theatre Works commemorates the anniversary with a touring production of the internationally acclaimed play, The Mountaintop, written by Katori Hall, directed by multiple award-winner Shirley Jo Finney and starring Gilbert Glenn Brown (CBS TV's The Inspectors, upcoming feature film The Best of Enemies) and Karen Malina White (The Cosby Show, A Different World, Malcolm and Eddie). The production will travel to 38 cities across the United States. (more...)
|
19)
Stuck! GROUNDHOG DAY Scraps Plans for a U.S. National Tour
by BWW News Desk - January 08, 2018
It seems the small town will be staying put as Groundhog Day composer, Tim Minchin, reported via Twitter this evening that the Tony-nominated Best Musical. would not be embarking on a previously discussed national tour. (more...)
|
20)
Kendra Kassebaum to Lead 5th Avenue Theatre's New Production of MAMMA MIA!, Full Cast Announced!
by BWW News Desk - January 04, 2018
Rehearsals begin today for The 5th Avenue Theatre's new production of Mamma Mia!, the celebrated musical that features the music of global pop sensation ABBA. The 5th Avenue Theatre is the first producing theater company in the Pacific Northwest to be granted the rights to create its own refreshed version of the show, which toured the world for nearly 20 years. (more...)