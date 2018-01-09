Hottest Articles on BWW 1/2/2018 - 1/9/2018

18) Gilbert Glenn Brown and Karen Malina White to Lead 38 City Tour of THE MOUNTAINTOP

by BWW News Desk - January 02, 2018 In 2018, America and the world mark the 50th anniversary of the death of Martin Luther King Jr., even as the struggle to resolve racial tension remains a challenge for communities everywhere. Beginning January 12, L.A. Theatre Works commemorates the anniversary with a touring production of the internationally acclaimed play, The Mountaintop, written by Katori Hall, directed by multiple award-winner Shirley Jo Finney and starring Gilbert Glenn Brown (CBS TV's The Inspectors, upcoming feature film The Best of Enemies) and Karen Malina White (The Cosby Show, A Different World, Malcolm and Eddie). The production will travel to 38 cities across the United States. (more...)