Great Opportunities for Writers, Performers, Designers, Administrators, Interns, More in Weekly BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 10/7

Full Time Jobs: Manager of Individual Giving

Position Summary The Manager of Individual Giving is responsible for building Ballet Hispanico's individual giving programs. Reporting to the Chief Development Officer and supported by the Development Assistant and department intern, the Manager will work closely will the External Affairs team and senior leadership to cultivate prospects, alumni, School of Dance parents, and donors to increase contributed income. Responsibilities - Work closely with the Chief Development Officer to reach al... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Company Manager

Title: Company Manager Reports to: Producing Director and Controller Status: Exempt General Description: The Company Manager provides management, personnel and administrative support for all of the CLO's productions including, but not limited, to the Summer Season, A Musical Christmas Carol, the CLO Cabaret, the Gene Kelly Awards, and the development of New Works. The Company Manager also serves as the office manager for the main office and assists the Producing Director, Controller and Pr... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Sales and Patron Services Manager

Sales and Patron Services Manager George Street Playhouse, a LORT theater located in New Brunswick, NJ is one season away from moving into its brand new home - The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center - now under construction. It's an incredibly exciting time at the Playhouse and there is a lot of work ahead. If you are looking for a close-knit and hard-working group of creatives to work with, and you like to be busy and challenged, this could be the job for you. It is also likely that you... (more)

Temp Jobs: The Dance Program Consultant

About TDF: TDF ("Theatre Development Fund") a not-for-profit organization, founded in 1967 to promote the performing arts, is a broadly-oriented service and advocacy organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. TDF's activities fall into three areas. TDF expands access, making the performing arts accessible to all by removing cultural, physical and financial barriers. TDF cultivates communities of theatergoers, by engaging, educating and encouraging people ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director, Digital Strategy

Serino Coyne, a division of Omnicom Group Inc., a leading global communications company, is a dynamic mid-sized full-service Advertising and Marketing Agency, specializing in theatre and entertainment related accounts. We are recruiting for a" Director, Digital Strategy", who is an experienced and knowledgeable thought leader in the digital space and who is adept at digital strategy, influencing stakeholders/clients and is a confident, poised, and excellent communicator, yet with an affable, e... (more)

Internships: Production Assistant Internships

FESTIVAL DATES -THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 15 - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1 START DATE: AS SOON AS POSSIBLE Amas Musical Theatre is seeking two interns to work as Production Assistants to the Artistic Producer in support of the upcoming Dare To Be Different Festival. These internships offer the opportunity to explore many aspects of artistic administration and production. Providing hands-on opportunities in rehearsal and performance, interns will work closely with the Artistic Producer, learning about and... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Manager

Summary Statement: Bay Street Theater (BST) seeks a Development Manager. This full-time salaried position reports to the Director of Development and works to advance Bay Street Theater's programming though fundraising and engagement. This position requires strong computer skills including experience with fundraising databases (PatronManager or Salesforce preferred) and a proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite including Excel and Powerpoint. The Development Manager must possess solid interperso... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Costume Technician

Under the supervision of an assigned supervisor, design, build and rent costumes for performing arts productions; operate and maintain the costume laboratory and theater storage areas. Representative Duties: Design, build, rent or pull costumes for performing arts productions; coordinate costumes with settings, properties, lighting and actors'/actresses' needs. E Read and interpret playwright's intent and characters' motivations for costume design; research and present historical style... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Director

AfterWork Theater is a non-profit organization that enriches the everyday lives of adults by creating the opportunity to participate in theatrical experiences that promote fun, community, and creative self-expression. No audition required. We are seeking community-driven Director/Choreographers to join our roster and helm a variety of programs including fully-staged musicals, musical revues, weekly classes, and more. All of our programs meet on nights and weekends in NYC. In the past five y... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Music Director

AfterWork Theater is a non-profit organization that enriches the everyday lives of adults by creating the opportunity to participate in theatrical experiences that promote fun, community, and creative self-expression. No audition required. We are seeking experienced Music Directors to co-lead a variety of programs including fully-staged musicals, musical revues, weekly classes and more. All of our programs meet on nights and weekends in NYC. In the past five years, we have proudly produced ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Stage Manager for Benefit Staged Reading

Stage Manager needed for One Night Only Benefit Staged Reading of Andrew Kramer's ARMATURE. Tamara Tunie is set to star in the reading, which will benefit New Georgia Project, a nonprofit dedicated to helping register people of color. It was started with the help of Stacey Abrams, democratic candidate for governor in Georgia. If she wins, she will be the first African-American woman governor in that states' history, and in the history of The United States of America. Since it's a fundraiser,... (more)

Internships: 2019 Fall and Winter Interns

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is accepting applications for 2019 WINTER/SPRING INTERNS The deadline for submitting applications is 6:00 p.m., Friday, October 26, 2018. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theater field are strongly encouraged to apply. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, disability, age, protected veteran status, gender ide... (more)

Music Production: Seeking music copyist (URGENT)

Local producer with NY ties seeks an engraver for a new Gothic fantasy musical by a Grammy-winning composer (individual, published). This piece has previously been performed to great success in Europe, but is undergoing new development in a revised English version. Prerequisites: - The latest version of Finale, Sibelius, or other notation program that allows user to import / edit MusicXML - Very efficient / proficient in above software, easily finding good solutions - Good music educati... (more)

Internships: Fall Internship

Parsons Dance Is Seeking Fall Interns! PARSONS DANCE is seeking student professionals for internships in Development, Marketing, Company Management and Arts Administration. Interns experience the inner workings of a non-profit dance company by assisting with the day-to-day management of the company. About the Internship: Interns will gain hands-on experience in all aspects of arts administration, including, but not limited to, grant research, donor files, event management, tour research, ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Part-Time Custodian

Chicago Shakespeare seeks an experience Part-Time Custodian. This is a part-time, hourly position (approximately 30 hours per week). Desired Experience and Abilities: - Availability to work evening shifts, including weekends - Minimum three years prior custodial experience - Knowledge of proper use of cleaning equipment and chemicals, required - Experience with floor care machines - Previous custodial experience with an arts organization a plus - Ability to lift and move 40 lbs. Comp... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Content Strategist

If you're naturally creative, love social media, are a communicative czar, enjoy an ad agency environment & culture, and absolutely LOVE any and ALL things Broadway, then we'd like to speak with you if you meet all the criteria below. Serino Coyne LLC is a dynamic, full-service advertising/marketing agency specializing in Broadway theatre, large performing art institutions and other entertainment accounts. We are recruiting for a Content Strategist who will be responsible for assisting our ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Jr. Information Systems Technician

Serino Coyne, a division of Omnicom Group Inc., a leading global communications company, is a dynamic mid-sized full-service Advertising and Marketing Agency, specializing in theatre and entertainment related accounts. We are seeking a detail-oriented, knowledgeable, technologically versed, flexible and diligent Jr. Information Systems Technician to support the agency with a variety of systems (MAC's, PC's, audio/video equipment & Canon Printer), to help meet our internal technical needs. This... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Digital Account Executive

If you are absolutely PASSIONATE about all things theatre/Broadway, you are delightfully consumed by digital media, with appropriate digital experience, and you'd like the opportunity to combine the two (2), then please consider this opportunity...... Serino Coyne LLC is the nation's leading live-entertainment, mid-sized full-service Advertising and Marketing Agency. We specialize in entertainment and theater related accounts. We are a part of Omnicom Group Inc., a leading global communica... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Technical Director

ASSISTANT TECHNICAL DIRECTOR Full Time Schedule: Weekdays, some weeknights, weekends, and/or holidays Status: Non-Exempt, Hourly Reports to: Production Manager & Technical Director Under the direction of the Technical Director and Production Manager, the Assistant Technical Director serves as a key member of La Jolla Playhouse's Production Department. The Assistant Technical Director works collaboratively as part of the Technical Direction Team to determine and execute the technical des... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Part-Time House Manager

Vineyard Theatre - the non-profit Off-Broadway theatre company whose Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning productions include HARRY CLARKE, INDECENT, AVENUE Q, and HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - is seeking a seasonal House Manager to join our team, starting immediately. This part-time position supports the seating of guests and handling of patron issues and complaints, and is an integral part of introducing the culture of the Vineyard to the theatre's subscribers and general audiences. The Seasona... (more)

Photographers: Tyler Henry studio

Hello ! If you are an Actor / musician , etc looking for headshots ... well look no farther. I have all tools to give you a sharp headshot for you casting , comp cards . If you are also looking for a photo shoot that in tells your personality a little more I offer that as well. Here are my listening prices . For headshots : 100$ includes all raw photos And a edit of 5-6 photos . ( you are able to pick the photos you want edit ) Photo shoot : 150$ includes 2-3 outfit ch... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: NAILING the MUSICAL THEATER AUDITION with secrets from INSIDE the AUDITION ROOM: An exclusive workshop with Award-winning Casting Director Jen Rudin and Legendary Vocal Coach BOB MARKS

Exclusive Musical Theater Casting Workshop opportunity with award-winning casting director Jen Rudin and legendary Broadway vocal coach Bob Marks and BONUS hour with New York's #1 headshot photographer Douglas Gorenstein LIMITED to 10 participants only (ages 10 to 17) to ensure quality time for feedback on vocal performance and song choice. Headshot Information Panel with New York's #1 voted headshot photographer Douglas Gorenstein and Jen Rudin for parents and students. Edited, profess... (more)

Apartments: For Lease: Flatiron Private and Shared Office Spaces Available

I have two private offices and shared desk space that needs new tenants. Come join us in the most beautiful office in New York. We have a 2800 square-foot loft space on the penthouse floor of a Beaux Arts building, complete with a huge outdoor summer office/deck terrace and the best light and views in New York. The space has been used many times for film and photo shoots. We have a 40-foot panel of windows and skylights that looks directly onto the Empire State Building. The spaces av... (more)

Part Time Jobs: BOOKSTORE ATTENDANT

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Bookstore Attendant. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened the Pershing Square Signature Center, the Frank Gehry-designed 75,000 square foot Center featuring th... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: CASTING FOR NEW MUSICAL WORKSHOP

American Youth Theater, a new family theater dedicated to expanding the repertory of multi-cultural youth-oriented theater, is casting its premiere workshop production: RUMPLESTILTSKIN, a musical by Barbara Schaap Casting 5 teen actors and 6 - 12 pre-teens to play: Schuyler - the poor miller who goes to pay his taxes and brags about the wonderful talent his daughter has of spinning straw into gold. Sabrina - his daughter who. Although multi-talented, she cannot spin straw into gold and is... (more)

