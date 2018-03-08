Find your Dream Job with New York Classical Theatre, Hartford Stage, French Woods, and more in this Week's BWW Classifieds, 3/8

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/8/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs: Director of Development

New York Classical Theatre is seeking a Director of Development. New York Classical Theatre is NYC's only all-free Off-Broadway theatre. We create and reinvigorate audiences by presenting free productions in accessible public spaces across NYC. Since 2000 we have played to nearly a quarter-million people outdoors in Central Park, The Battery, Prospect Park, Rockefeller Park (Battery Park City), Brooklyn Bridge Park, Carl Schurz Park, and indoors in Brookfield Place, One New York Plaza, On... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director - Minnesota Opera

POSITION: TECHNICAL DIRECTOR Department: Production Reports to: Production Director Collaborates with: Assistant Production Director, Production Stage Manager, Directors, Designers, Production Department Heads and Staff, Stage Management, Ordway Production Department, Ordway I.A.T.S.E. Crew Supervises: Scene Shop Supervisor, Scene Shop Staff, Lighting and Video Coordinator, Properties Master, Production Carpenter, Lead Carpenter, Show Carpenter, Charge Artists and Painters Classi... (more)

Rehearsal Studios: "Shared office space for rent in secure, artist friendly space" (office & commercial)

https://newyork.craigslist.org/mnh/off/6518445276.html Clean, secure and private shared theater office space in the heart of midtown west, near Penn Station and Port Authority, artistic building. Suitable for small company or one person operation. Current office-mate is a solo graphic designer occupies a small side of the office, the other side (L shaped) is available. Third side of the office has a couch and the entrance door. (pictures on request) The common area has a kitchen (water,... (more)

Temp Jobs: Seeking Director/Creative Associates For Chicago Musical, 'PushcartTony'

Hello! The authors and associates of 'Pushcart Tony, The True Story of Anton Cermak And Chicago' are seeking an equity director to begin development of this musical play's second performances. It's premiere staging was at the Vittum Proscenium Theatre in Chicago's Noble Square in June of 2016. Last January, Broadway World Chicago awarded our play it's 'Best New Work' of Chicago Theatre, 2016. This Summer, Chicago Tribune Senior Columnist Rick Kogan featured 'Pushcart Tony' and it's authors i... (more)

Temp Jobs: Seeking Director/Creative Associates For Chicago Musical, 'PushcartTony'

Hello! The authors and associates of 'Pushcart Tony, The True Story of Anton Cermak And Chicago' are seeking an equity director to begin development of this musical play's second performances. It's premiere staging was at the Vittum Proscenium Theatre in Chicago's Noble Square in June of 2016. Last January, Broadway World Chicago awarded our play it's 'Best New Work' of Chicago Theatre, 2016. This Summer, Chicago Tribune Senior Columnist Rick Kogan featured 'Pushcart Tony' and it's authors i... (more)

Temp Jobs: Seeking Director/Creative Associates For Chicago Musical, 'PushcartTony'

Hello! The authors and associates of 'Pushcart Tony, The True Story of Anton Cermak And Chicago' are seeking an equity director to begin development of this musical play's second performances. It's premiere staging was at the Vittum Proscenium Theatre in Chicago's Noble Square in June of 2016. Last January, Broadway World Chicago awarded our play it's 'Best New Work' of Chicago Theatre, 2016. This Summer, Chicago Tribune Senior Columnist Rick Kogan featured 'Pushcart Tony' and it's authors i... (more)

Temp Jobs: Seeking Director/Creative Associates For Chicago Musical, 'PushcartTony'

Hello! The authors and associates of 'Pushcart Tony, The True Story of Anton Cermak And Chicago' are seeking an equity director to begin development of this musical play's second performances. It's premiere staging was at the Vittum Proscenium Theatre in Chicago's Noble Square in June of 2016. Last January, Broadway World Chicago awarded our play it's 'Best New Work' of Chicago Theatre, 2016. This Summer, Chicago Tribune Senior Columnist Rick Kogan featured 'Pushcart Tony' and it's authors i... (more)

Temp Jobs: Seeking Director/Creative Associates For Chicago Musical, 'PushcartTony'

Hello! The authors and associates of 'Pushcart Tony, The True Story of Anton Cermak And Chicago' are seeking an equity director to begin development of this musical play's second performances. It's premiere staging was at the Vittum Proscenium Theatre in Chicago's Noble Square in June of 2016. Last January, Broadway World Chicago awarded our play it's 'Best New Work' of Chicago Theatre, 2016. This Summer, Chicago Tribune Senior Columnist Rick Kogan featured 'Pushcart Tony' and it's authors i... (more)

Temp Jobs: Assistant Stage Manager

NiCori Studios & Productions is seeking an Assistant Stage Manager for their 2018 Summer Musical Theatre Camp Intensive. Qualified candidates must have stage management skills and experience, a true understanding of the process of production, must work well with teens ages 12-19, and must be a team player. Candidates who drive strongly urged to apply. Dates: Camp: Monday- Friday July 9, 2018-August 3rd at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center Tech week: August 6-10th at the Morristown-Bar... (more)

Temp Jobs: Costume Prop Assistant

NiCori Studios and Productions is seeking a Costume/Prop Assistant for their 2018 Summer Musical Theatre Camp Intensive. Qualified candidates must be extremely organized and experienced in costuming, a true understanding of the process of production, must work well with teens ages 12-19, and must be a team player. Candidates who drive strongly urged to apply. Dates: Camp: Monday- Friday July 9, 2018-August 3rd at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center Tech week: August 6-10th at the Morris... (more)

Temp Jobs: Scenic/Props Designer for New London Barn Playhouse Junior Intern Company

The Junior Intern Company is a company of approximately 30 local teenagers who put on five productions each summer, as part of the Children's Theater Series. The Scenic/Props Designer & Technical Director for this company should be an early-career Technician/Designer with a passion for working with young artists. Job Duties include: -Designing and building scenic elements and props for five productions over a mainstage set already in place -Drafting as needed -Running backstage when needed... (more)

Music Production: Seeking Music Director for "Dietrich Rides Again," a one-woman show about Marlene Dietrich with 12 songs.

Candidates should have an appreciation for and understanding of a variety of musical styles from the '20s, '30s, and 40s; the MD would provide arrangements for Dietrich's standards such as Falling in Love Again, Lili Marlene, Boys in the Backroom and many others; music director would also help create a musical track and be featured in a promotional video; Dietrich Rides Again was performed 17 times last year in three different venues in Manhattan and it received some wonderful reviews, positive ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Master Electrician

Signature Theatre, a Tony Award-winning theatre in the Washington DC metro, seeks an experienced Master Electrician. Signature produces an average of eight mainstage productions each season in the 275 seat MAX Theatre and the 112 seat ARK Theatre. We also produce a series of cabarets, a student production through our education department, and facilitate a series of readings and workshops of new works. Responsibilities The Master Electrician oversees all aspects of planning and executing ligh... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Coordinator

Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre is currently seeking a full-time Development Coordinator, who will report to the Director of Advancement and Planning. The Development Coordinator supports the Development team in meeting Signature Theatre's fundraising goals. The Coordinator is primarily responsible for processing all gifts across campaigns and sources, including data entry and information tracking. This role also supports the team in stewardship, solicitation, special events and other activ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Information Services

Signature Theatre, a Tony Award-winning, non-profit professional theater, in Arlington, Virginia seeks a Director of Information Services to join a dynamic and exciting company. Responsibilities The Director of Information Services provides high-quality technical support and innovation for its user base of nearly 70 employees. The Director of Information Services is responsible for maintaining day-to-day business continuity, while planning and executing new strategic initiatives to promote S... (more)

Temp Jobs: Summer 2018 Technician Positions

COSTUME SHOP COSTUME SHOP MANAGER Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: interviewing and supervising a staff of 4, oversee the Wardrobe Department, coordinate with rental houses, organize build/fitting schedules, maintain materials/labor budgets, oversee fittings, & supervise shopping. Applicants should have superior knowledge of costume construction, significant costume administration experience, and strong leadership and communication skills. DATES: MAY 21 - SEPT 6 ASSIST... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Classical Audition Prep with a Royal Shakespeare Company Actor!

Actors! Auditioning for grad school? Want to go in for more Shakespeare/Classical theatre work? Or are you completely new to classical work and need someone to help you navigate the basics? .... Whatever your needs, I can help you prepare. As an actor, I've performed in several productions at the Royal Shakespeare Company and in London's West End and I've worked with top classical practitioners like Cicely Berry (Voice & Text legend), Michelle Terry (Artistic Director of the Globe Th... (more)

Internships: 2018 - 2019 Apprenticeships

The Apprenticeship program is a full-time, paid, commitment from August or September 2018 until early June 2019 which allows college graduates to bridge the gap between their educational experiences and professional careers in regional theatre. Apprentices are paid an hourly rate of $12 and average 40 hours a week and are offered the option of health, dental, & retirement planning benefits, plus tickets to all shows! Offerings: • Artistic: Producing • Artistic: Literary • Calderwood Pav... (more)

Temp Jobs: Scene Shop Foreman





Key Responsibilities Include: Managing a crew of 12 to 14 Designing and Construction for musicals and plays in 3 of 5 theaters including a large 3/4 Thrust, a large Proscenium w/fly rail and a theater in the round over the course of a 14 day period Creating work lists and distributing build and crew responsibilities Training staff and campers in standard scene shop safety and run crew protocol Set up, crew and strike for various productions, evening activities, concert... (more)

Temp Jobs: Technical Director

Retro Productions, a NYC-based indie theater company operating under AEA showcase code (approval pending), is seeking a Technical Director for our April, 2018 production at the Theater at the 14th Street Y (344 E 14th St, NYC). The technical director will work closely with the set designer to pull, build as needed, and arrange for rental of set pieces for our April world premiere production, WE ARE A MASTERPIECE by Gina Femia. We anticipate only a light amount of building from scratch (mainly ... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Voice Lessons / Coaching / Piano Tracks

Jerry Jean's voice clients include Broadway singers, recording artists, and people who simply want to explore their passion for singing. Adept with the art and science of the voice, Jerry has guided his clients to healthy vocal production, higher artistry, and audition / performance success. MA/BM (Vocal Performance) NYU; M.Ed. (Vocal Pedagogy) Columbia University ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Technical Director

The Sharon Playhouse, in Sharon CT is seeking a Technical Director for it's 59th Summer season. The Playhouse is located in the foothills of the beautiful Berkshire Mountains in Sharon, CT. The season includes: Cole Porters Anything Goes, The Elvis Pressley Musical All Shook Up, Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park, and Always...Patsy Cline. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: - Operate, maintain and safeguard technical assets of the theatre, including supervising the use of lig... (more)

Temp Jobs: Prop Master

The Sharon Playhouse, in Sharon CT is seeking a Prop Master for it's 59th Summer season. The Playhouse is located in the foothills of the beautiful Berkshire Mountains in Sharon, CT. The season includes: Cole Porters Anything Goes, The Elvis Presley Musical All Shook Up, Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park, and Always...Patsy Cline. The Sharon Playhouse, seeks very highly skilled and experienced Props Master for the 2018 season,. Qualified candidate possess tremendous ability to translate di... (more)

Temp Jobs: Costume Shop Supervisor

The Sharon Playhouse, in Sharon CT is seeking a Costume Supervisor for it's 59th Summer season. The Playhouse is located in the foothills of the beautiful Berkshire Mountains in Sharon, CT. The season includes: Cole Porters Anything Goes, The Elvis Presley Musical All Shook Up, Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park, and Always...Patsy Cline. COSTUME SUPERVISOR Sharon Playhouse. Sharon, ME seeks a Costume Supervisor/Designer for its 20108 Season June-September. This strategic position is re... (more)

Temp Jobs: Audio Supervisor / A-1

The Sharon Playhouse, in Sharon CT is seeking an AUDIO SUPERVISOR / A1 for it's 59th Summer season. The Playhouse is located in the foothills of the beautiful Berkshire Mountains in Sharon, CT. The season includes: Cole Porters Anything Goes, The Elvis Presley Musical All Shook Up, Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park, and Always...Patsy Cline. AUDIO SUPERVISOR / A-1 - Sharon Playhouse, Sharon CT seeks Audio Supervisor/A-1 for its 2018 Season, May - September 2018. Duties include but are not... (more)

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles