Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 8/25/2018

Women Get the Last Laugh as Men go Over the Hill in “The ManOPause Boys” - 8/25/2018
SWEENEY TODD Will Close Up the Pie Shop on August 26 - 8/26/2018
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will play its final performance on August 26, 2018 after a successful run at New York's Barrow Street Theatre (27 Barrow Street).
FUNIKIJAM PREMIERES NEW FAMILY MUSICAL: FUNIKIJAM’S TOTALLY AWESOME SUMMER! - 8/26/2018
Theater for The New City, Crystal Field (Artistic Director) Presents: Sleep F$@cking: Revision as part of the 9th annual Dream Up Festival - 8/26/2018
MEAN GIRLS Cast and Creatives Will Celebrate Vinyl Release with Signing - 8/28/2018
The "Mean Girls Original Broadway Cast Recording" on Atlantic Records will get a vinyl release on Friday, August 24. The next week, Urban Outfitters will host an exclusive fan signing event with members of the Mean Girls Broadway cast and creative team at their flagship Herald Square store location
Branded Discontent: Boffo UCB Sketch Revue To End Run After Casting Shake-Up - 8/29/2018
DIAnne Dixon JOINS TONY AWARD WINNER Kenny Leon FOR PUBLIC THEATER READING OF HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - 8/30/2018
Vegas Comedian And Hypnotist Don Barnhart’s New Book Nominated For Multiple Awards - 8/31/2018
Neil Patrick Harris to Produce WIGSTOCK Drag Festival in NYC - 9/1/2018
The New York Times has reported that Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka have teamed up with legendary drag star Lady Bunny to reinstate a lost New York City treasure, Wigstock.