Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 8/25/2018

Aug. 25, 2018  
Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 8/25/2018. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.

Women Get the Last Laugh as Men go Over the Hill in “The ManOPause Boys” - 8/25/2018


SWEENEY TODD Will Close Up the Pie Shop on August 26 - 8/26/2018

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will play its final performance on August 26, 2018 after a successful run at New York's Barrow Street Theatre (27 Barrow Street).


FUNIKIJAM PREMIERES NEW FAMILY MUSICAL: FUNIKIJAM’S TOTALLY AWESOME SUMMER! - 8/26/2018


Theater for The New City, Crystal Field (Artistic Director) Presents: Sleep F$@cking: Revision as part of the 9th annual Dream Up Festival - 8/26/2018


Theater for The New City, Crystal Field (Artistic Director) Presents: Sleep F$@cking: Revision as part of the 9th annual Dream Up Festival - 8/26/2018


MEAN GIRLS Cast and Creatives Will Celebrate Vinyl Release with Signing - 8/28/2018

The "Mean Girls Original Broadway Cast Recording" on Atlantic Records will get a vinyl release on Friday, August 24. The next week, Urban Outfitters will host an exclusive fan signing event with members of the Mean Girls Broadway cast and creative team at their flagship Herald Square store location


Branded Discontent: Boffo UCB Sketch Revue To End Run After Casting Shake-Up - 8/29/2018


DIAnne Dixon JOINS TONY AWARD WINNER Kenny Leon FOR PUBLIC THEATER READING OF HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - 8/30/2018


Vegas Comedian And Hypnotist Don Barnhart’s New Book Nominated For Multiple Awards - 8/31/2018


Neil Patrick Harris to Produce WIGSTOCK Drag Festival in NYC - 9/1/2018

The New York Times has reported that Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka have teamed up with legendary drag star Lady Bunny to reinstate a lost New York City treasure, Wigstock.


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • AIN'T TOO PROUD Will Play Broadway's Imperial Theatre
  • Breaking: Wouldn't She Be Loverly? Laura Benanti Will Take Over in MY FAIR LADY This October
  • West End THE KING AND I, with Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe, Will be Released in Cinemas Worldwide This Fall!
  • Kristin Chenoweth Will Hit the Road This Fall in North American Tour!
  • Follow BroadwayWorld's Social Media Channels For Breaking News, Free Tickets, and More!
  • Will Zendaya Play Ariel in Disney's Live Action Remake of The Little Mermaid?

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 