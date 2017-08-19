Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 8/19/2017
|
THE VIDEO GAMES, Extends Off-Broadway - 8/19/2017
|
Melissa Gilbert Leads IF ONLY Premiere at Cherry Lane - 8/19/2017
the american vicarious will present the world premiere of Thomas Klingenstein's If Only. Christopher McElroen will direct a cast that features Melissa Gilbert, Mark Kenneth Smaltz, Richmond Hoxie, and Korinne Tetlow.
|
Andrea McArdle Headlines The Gateway Playhouse's Grand Reopening Gala - 8/19/2017
Tony nominee Andrea McArdle, Broadway's Original 'Annie', will open the newly renovated Gateway Playhouse on Saturday Evening August 19, 2017 at 7:30pm.
|
Patricia Richardson Returns to Bucks County Playhouse in OTHER DESERT CITIES - 8/19/2017
Four-time Emmy nominee Patricia Richardson will star in the Broadway hit play, “Other Desert Cities” by Jon Robin Baitz at Bucks County Playhouse (BCP) — returning to where she appeared in a record-breaking, star-studded production of “Steel Magnolias” last summer.
|
Brooklyn Opera Works presents Echo et Narcisse - 8/19/2017
|
Casts of ALADDIN, MISS SAIGON Swap Tunes for a Good Cause - 8/20/2017
Telly Leung and Billy Bustamante will present a special evening SHOW/SWAP - featuring cast members from the casts of Miss Saigon and Aladdin on Broadway - on Sunday, August 20 at 8:00 PM.
|
NYT Folksbiene's AMERIKE - THE GOLDEN LAND Closes Off-Broadway - 8/20/2017
The Off-Broadway musical 'Amerike - The Golden Land' wraps up its seven-week run on Sunday, August 20.
|
Davis, Cusack & Buckley Headline ONLY A KINGDOM Musical Reading - 8/20/2017
On Sunday, August 20 Guild Hall presents a staged reading of 'Only A Kingdom' directed by Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winner Michael Wilson (The Trip to Bountiful, The Best Man), with book, music and lyrics by Judith Shubow Steir, and orchestration and arrangements by Peter Mansfield. Tom Ware is Executive Producer.
|
MISS SAIGON's Eva Noblezada Signs on for SHOW/SWAP - 8/20/2017
Eva Noblezada, Carol Angeli, Emily Bautista, Steel Burkhardt, Billy Bustamante, Graham Scott Flemming, Gaby Gamache, Dan Horn, Lina Lee, Dorcas Leung, Paul Miller, Robert ?P?endilla, Ariel Reid, Liana St. Ana, Kimmy Truong, Travis Ward-Osborne and Paige Williams have been added to the cast of the special evening SHOW/SWAP.
|
Sally Field Discusses Storied Career and More in P-Town - 8/21/2017
Producer Rick Murray has added award-winning actress Sally Field to the star-studded lineup of the 2017 Cabaret Series.
|
Jennifer Holliday Performs as Part of Bay Street's 'Music Mondays' Series - 8/21/2017
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts have announced that Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls, The Color Purple, Chicago) has just been added to the cabaret series, Music Mondays.
|
Broadway Community Rallies for 2017 Covenant House 'Sleep Out' - 8/21/2017
On August 21st, over 70 caring members of the Broadway community, including some of the biggest stars on Broadway, will be sleeping on the streets of New York City in support of the homeless youth at Covenant House.
|
Marcus Paul James Brings PAPER HEARTS Tour to W Hotel - 8/21/2017
On Monday, August 21st, at 8pm Broadway's Marcus Paul James (RENT, In The Heights, The Wiz Live) will light up the Living Room Bar at the spectacular W New York - Times Square on his Paper Hearts Tour.
|
Joe Chisholm Joins AFTERGLOW Off-Broadway - 8/21/2017
Joe Chisholm (Regional: The Little Mermaid, My Fair Lady) will join the cast of Midnight Theatricals' production of AFTERGLOW, written and directed by S. Asher Gelman. Mr. Chisholm will take over the role of Alex, originated by Robbie Simpson, his first performance will be Monday, August 21, 2017.
|
Lilli Cooper and More Set for Blake Daniel's Laura Marling Concert - 8/21/2017
Covering songs from Laura Marling's 6 critically acclaimed albums, Blake Daniel will tell stories of his 10-year relationship with New York in his first solo concert appearance.
|
GREAT COMET's Rachel Chavkin Helms TEAM's 'PRIMER' in Brooklyn - 8/22/2017
Award-winning Brooklyn ensemble the TEAM will present PRIMER FOR A FAILED SUPERPOWER, a two-night-only concert event featuring a multigenerational band of teenagers, TEAM performers, and Baby Boomers, directed by the TEAM's Artistic Director and Tony Award nominee Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812).
|
New York City Opera Previews LA FANCIULLA DEL WEST at Bryant Park - 8/22/2017
For the third performance in the ongoing Bryant Park Presents New York City Opera series, New York City Opera will present a free preview of its upcoming production of Puccini's La Fanciulla del West on Tuesday, August 22 at 6 p.m.
|
Stars from 'GREAT COMET' Send Off the Summer at Grand Central - 8/22/2017
Grand Central Terminal invites families to Grand Central's Summer Send-Off, a three-day event packed with kid-friendly entertainment, such as face painting and interactive demos from Kidding Around Toys and New York Transit Museum.
|
Simon Stephens' ON THE SHORE OF THE WIDE WORLD Begins at the Atlantic - 8/23/2017
Atlantic Theater Company has announced complete casting for The New York premiere of Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens' (Harper Regan, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) Olivier Award winning play On the Shore of the Wide World, directed by Neil Pepe (Marie and Rosetta, Hands on a Hardbody).
|
ON THE SHORE OF THE WIDE WORLD Begins at the Atlantic - 8/23/2017
Atlantic Theater Company presents The New York premiere of Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens' (Harper Regan, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) Olivier Award winning play On the Shore of the Wide World, directed by Neil Pepe (Marie and Rosetta, Hands on a Hardbody). BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!
|
DVR Alert - Cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY Performs on Today's GOOD MORNING AMERICA - 8/23/2017
BWW has learned that the cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY will perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA on Wednesday, August 23rd on ABC. We will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available!
|
Lesli Margherita to 'Rule Her Kingdom' This Summer in 54 Below Return - 8/24/2017
Back by popular demand, Olivier Award winner, Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea, Zorro) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below this August with RULE YOUR KINGDOM, a new take on her signature cabaret act.
|
Janet Ulrich Brooks Crowned Queen for Chicago Debut of THE AUDIENCE - 8/24/2017
TimeLine Theatre Company announces the first production of its 2017-2018 season-the Chicago premiere of THE AUDIENCE by Peter Morgan, directed by TimeLine Associate Artistic Director Nick Bowling, and featuring TimeLine Company Member Janet Ulrich Brooks in the central role of Queen Elizabeth II, August 24 - November 12, 2017 (previews August 16 - 23) at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago.
|
Fantine Leads 'ONE WAY TRIP TO MARS' Rock Opera at Waterville Opera House - 8/24/2017
International recording sensation Fantine will star as “Casssandra,” the lead female role, in the world theatrical premiere of One Way Trip to Mars – A Rock Opera at the Waterville Opera House August 24 through 27.
|
Legendary Career of Hal Prince Hits the Great White Way in PRINCE OF BROADWAY - 8/24/2017
A friendly reminder! Performances begin tomorrow, Thursday, August 3, for the Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince.
|
Melissa Errico and Richard Troxell Lead KISS ME, KATE Concerts in The Hamptons - 8/25/2017
Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor has announced the Bay Street Under the Stars series which will include FREE concerts in Mashashimuet Park this summer as Bay Street presents the classic Broadway musical Kiss Me, Kate on August 25 & 26 at 7pm.
|
Verdi's 'La Traviata' Comes to Great Performances AT THE MET on PBS Tonight - 8/25/2017
La Traviata premiered at Venice's Teatro la Fenice in 1853, and survived a notoriously unsuccessful opening night to become one of the best-loved operas in the repertoire.