Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/3/2018
Howard Eisenberg, Author & Poet Comes to GUESS WHO Book Series - 2/3/2018
Original Star Chad Kimball Returns for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS at 54 Below - 2/4/2018
Memphis' original Broadway cast members Tony nominee Chad Kimball (Come From Away), Cass Morgan (The Bridges of Madison County), and J. Bernard Calloway (All The Way) have joined 54 SINGS MEMPHIS, a one night only concert at Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, February 4th, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.
Venus & Adonis and Dido & Aeneas - 2/4/2018
Regina Opera Announces Upcoming SALUTE TO BROADWAY Concert - 2/4/2018
Royal Court's HANGMEN Opens U.S. Premiere at Atlantic Theater - 2/5/2018
Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the US premiere of the Olivier Award-winning Royal Court Theatre production of Hangmen, written by Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh and directed by Olivier Award nominee Matthew Dunster.
Ashford, Patinkin, Soo & More Appear at Williamstown Festival's 2018 Gala - 2/5/2018
Williamstown Theatre Festival has announced that the annual WTF Gala will be held this year at Tao Downtown in New York City (492 9th Ave, New York, NY 10018) on Monday, February 5, 2018 at 6:30 PM.
Tracy Letts' New Play THE MINUTES Arrives on Broadway - 2/6/2018
Producer Scott Rudin today announced that Steppenwolf's production of The Minutes, the new play from Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning playwright Tracy Letts, will have its Broadway premiere in the spring of 2018 in a production directed by Tony Award-winner Anna D. Shapiro.
Eve Ensler's IN THE BODY OF THE WORLD Begins at MTC - 2/6/2018
Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have announced that Manhattan Theatre Club will present the American Repertory Theater production of In the Body of the World, written and performed by Tony Award winner Eve Ensler and directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, as part of MTC's 2017-2018 season.
Faith Prince and More Star in THE CAKE at La Jolla Playhouse - 2/6/2018
La Jolla Playhouse announces the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of The Cake, by Bekah Brunstetter (TV's This Is Us), directed by Casey Stangl (Playhouse's The Car Plays), running February 6 - March 4, 2018 in the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre.
Soho Rep. Returns to Walker Street with Two World Premieres - 2/6/2018
Soho Rep. has announced its 2017-18 season, which marks the return of the beloved New York City theater to the Lower Manhattan storefront it has called home for over 25 years.
Kate Benson's [PORTO] Opens at WP Theater - 2/6/2018
WP Theater (formerly known as Women's Project Theater) and The Bushwick Starr, in association with New Georges, have announced the cast and dates for the Off-Broadway premiere of PORTO .
Rattlestick Announces PAGE TO STAGE Event With Adam Rapp and More - 2/6/2018
'Man in Chair' Returns to City Center in HEY, LOOK ME OVER! - 2/7/2018
Bob Martin, nominated for a Tony Award for his role in The Drowsy Chaperone (which he also co-wrote), will return to his chair in Hey, Look Me Over!, the original Encores! production that opens the 25th anniversary season.
Marin Ireland Reprises Role in IRONBOUND at the Geffen - 2/7/2018
The Geffen Playhouse today announced that Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland (Broadway's reasons to be pretty, Amazon's Sneaky Pete) and Chris Messina (The Mindy Project, Argo) will star in the West Coast Premiere of Martyna Majok's Ironbound, directed by Tyne Rafaeli (Actually).
The Geffen Playhouse today announced that Josiah Bania (CBS's The Good Wife) and Marcel Spears (ABC's The Mayor) will join Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland (Broadway's reasons to be pretty, Amazon's Sneaky Pete) in the West Coast Premiere of Martyna Majok's Ironbound, directed by Tyne Rafaeli (Actually).
Kudisch, Neuwirth, Opel, Carmello & More Tapped for HEY, LOOK ME OVER! at Encores! - 2/7/2018
Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel today announced additional details and casting for Hey, Look Me Over! (Feb 7 - 11), the Encores! original production which opens the 25th season of the beloved, Tony- honored series responsible for bringing classic American musicals back to life since 1994.
AN ORDINARY MUSLIM Begins at NYTW - 2/7/2018
New York Theatre Workshop has announced the full cast and creative team for the World Premiere of AN ORDINARY MUSLIM, by NYTW Usual Suspect and 2017-18 Tow Foundation Playwright-in-Residence Hammaad Chaudry (Salaam, Mr. Bush), directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Obie Award winner Jo Bonney (The Body of An American).
WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE COMEDY Returns 2/7 - 2/7/2018
JorDan Harrison's THE AMATEURS Begins at Vineyard Theatre - 2/8/2018
Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern announce casting for Vineyard Theatre's world premiere production of The Amateurs by JorDan Harrison (2015 Pulitzer Prize finalist for MARJORIE PRIME) directed by Oliver Butler (THE OPEN HOUSE, Obie Award for Direction).
RAFAEL MORENO'S 'FOTOS' RETURNS TO PRODUCERS CLUB FEBRUARY 8 FOR LIMITED RUN - 2/8/2018
Montalban & Kassebaum Lead Revamped MAMMA MIA! at 5th Avenue Theatre - 2/9/2018
This February The 5th Avenue Theatre will stage a new production of Mamma Mia!, the hit musical that features the songs of the beloved pop group ABBA. The 5th is the first theater company in the Pacific Northwest to be granted the rights to create a brand new original version of the famed production that has wowed audiences for nearly 20 years.
Broadway Alum Shoshana Bean Releases Fourth Studio Album 'Spectrum' Today - 2/9/2018
In an effort to make her biggest and best project to date, Bean dug back to her earliest inspirations and succeeded in recording Spectrum, a triumphant album that combines big band, jazz, and soul to create a sound that is dramatically, holistically, Bean's. Spectrum, her fourth studio album, will be released on February 9, 2018.
