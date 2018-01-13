Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/13/2018
|
Ramin Karimloo Sings LES MIS, Original Tunes in London Concert - 1/13/2018
Broadway and West End star Ramin Karimloo will return to London with his new solo show at Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, on 13 January 2018.
|
Ehle, Nielsen, Bartlett, Birney & More Star in SALUTE TO THE BRAVE at TACT - 1/13/2018
TACT, The Actors Company Theatre has announced that Jennifer Ehle (Oslo -Tony nomination, The Coast of Utopia - Tony Award, Design for Living, The Real Thing - Tony, Theatre World awards), Kristine Nielsen (Present Laughter; You Can't Take It With You; Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike -Tony Outer Critics Circle Award), Peter Bartlett (She Loves Me; Something's Rotten!; Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Reed Birney (1984; The Humans - Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination; Gemini; Picnic; Casa Valentina - Drama Desk, Tony nomination), Cynthia Harris ('Mad About You;' The Tribute Artist; Bad Habits; Company; Any Wednesday), Lorenzo Pisoni (Equus, Humor Abuse, Midsummer Night's Dream, Much Ado About Nothing, Last Dance), and Simon Jones (The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy; Party Monster; The Thomas Crown Affair; 12 Monkeys, Waiting in the Wings; Private Lives; The Real Inspector Hound/Hamlet; Benefactors; The Real Thing) will star along with Hanna Cheek, Nora Chester, Todd Gearhart, James Prendergast, Tony Roach, Rocco Sisto, and Lynn Wright, in a concert-style reading of Noel Coward's Salute to the Brave, the World Premiere of the play lost since 1941.
|
Colella-Led GROUP, Plays by Hwang, Walsh Set for 'DirectorFest' - 1/13/2018
The Drama League announced today the expansion of their annual event, DirectorFest, into a multi-week, city-wide festival focusing on the art of Contemporary Stage directing.
|
YoungArts Honors Tarell Alvin McCraney with 2018 Alumni Award - 1/13/2018
On Saturday, January 13, 2018, the National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) will honor Tarell Alvin McCraney - Academy Award-winning playwright, 1999 YoungArts Winner in Theater and YoungArts master teacher - with the 2018 Arison Alumni Award at the organization's annual Backyard Ball on the YoungArts Campus (2100 Biscayne Boulevard).
|
'THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES' Premieres Off-Broadway - 1/13/2018
The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats has announced the cast for its NYC premiere Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre this January 13, 2018.
|
THE THING WITH FEATHERS Begins at The Barrow Group - 1/13/2018
The Barrow Group Theatre Company, recipient of a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award, continues their 2017-2018 season with the World Premiere of The Thing with Feathers, a play by Scott Organ.
|
Young New Yorkers Share Stories in 'UNDESIRABLE ELEMENTS' - 1/13/2018
Ping Chong + Company casts young New Yorkers to share the jubilant victories, recent discord and distant dreams of coming of age in this great, complicated city. Created exclusively for The New Victory Theater and featuring a cast of seven in their theatrical debuts, the world premiere of Undesirable Elements: Generation NYZ performs at The Duke on 42nd Street from January 13 - 21, 2018.
|
Bette Midler's Last HELLO, DOLLY! Performance Benefits The Actor's Fund - 1/14/2018
|
CAROUSEL, BRIGADOON Screen at Paley Center as Part of BroadwayCon - 1/14/2018
BroadwayCon has announced that it has partnered with The Paley Center for Media to offer free screenings of some of musical theatre's best moments on television as part of the The Road to BroadwayCon: From the Comfort of Your Living Room - Treasures of Network Television.
|
Photo: First Look - Christine Ebersole Guests on MADAM SECRETARY Tonight on CBS - 1/14/2018
WAR PAINT star Christine Ebersole will guest star on an upcoming episode of CBS's MADAM SECRETARY. The episode airs Sunday, Jan. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Get a first look below!
|
American Lyric Theater presents ALT Alumni: Composers and Librettists in Concert - 1/14 - 1/14/2018
|
The Associates Premiere SHEILA at A.R.T./New York Theatres - 1/14/2018
The Associates present the world premiere of SHEILA, created and written by The Associates, and directed by Jamal Abdunnasir.
|
Roslyn Ruff Stars in The Acting Company's 'X' Off-Broadway - 1/14/2018
The Acting Company presents their acclaimed production of playwright/poet Marcus Gardley's X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation in a full Off-Broadway run, January 14-February 18, 2018, at the Theatre at St. Clement's.
|
Real Housewife Kandi Burruss Makes Broadway Debut in CHICAGO - 1/15/2018
The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago, which recently celebrated its 21st Broadway anniversary, will welcome Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, actress & TV sensation Kandi Burruss (Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'), making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Matron 'Mama' Morton' for eight weeks only.
|
Eve Ensler's IN THE BODY OF THE WORLD Begins at MTC - 1/16/2018
Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have announced that Manhattan Theatre Club will present the American Repertory Theater production of In the Body of the World, written and performed by Tony Award winner Eve Ensler and directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, as part of MTC's 2017-2018 season.
|
Michael Urie-Led HAMLET Begins in D.C. - 1/16/2018
The Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) announces the cast and creative team for Hamlet, directed by STC Artistic Director Michael Kahn and featuring acclaimed actor Michael Urie as the tortured Danish prince. Shakespeare's most celebrated tragedy will run January 16-February 25, 2018 at Sidney Harman Hall.
|
Michael Luwoye Return as 'Hamilton' on Broadway - 1/16/2018
Michael Luwoye - who has starred in the title role in the National Tour of Hamilton since it opened earlier this year in San Francisco, before transferring to the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles (through December 30) - will officially succeed for Javier Mu oz on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theater (226 W. 46 St.) on January 16, 2018, producer Jeffrey Seller announces.
|
Sinking Ship’s A HUNGER ARTIST returns to Connelly Theater for seven performances only after acclaimed runs in NYC, Baltimore and Edinburgh - 1/16/2018
|
FX Premieres AMERICAN CRIME STORY: VERSACE, Starring Darren Criss - 1/17/2018
FX has announced t January 17, 2018 (10 pm/ET) premiere date for the second season of its anthology series AMERICAN CRIME STORY: VERSACE. The second installment will star Broadway alum Darren Criss (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH) as serial killer Andrew Cunanan
|
Terrence McNally's FIRE AND AIR Begins at CSC - 1/17/2018
Classic Stage Company, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Doyle and Executive Producer Jeff Griffin, will present the world premiere of Fire and Air, a new play by Tony Award winner Terrence McNally, directed by John Doyle, beginning performances Wednesday, January 17 at CSC (136 East 13th Street) for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 25. Opening night is Thursday, February 1.
|
The Civilians Brings THE UNDERTAKING to 59E59 Theaters - 1/17/2018
59E59 Theaters will present of THE UNDERTAKING, written and directed by Steve Cosson with creative collaboration and psychopomp guidance by Jessica Mitrani. Produced by The Civilians, THE UNDERTAKING begins performances on Thursday, January 11 for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 4. Press Opening is Wednesday, January 17 at 7:15 PM.
|
"Madman" Returns! Now Off-Broadway - 1/17/2018
|
The Opera House - 1/17/2018
|
Royal Court's HANGMEN Makes U.S. Premiere at Atlantic Theater - 1/18/2018
Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the US premiere of the Olivier Award-winning Royal Court Theatre production of Hangmen, written by Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh and directed by Olivier Award nominee Matthew Dunster.
|
HINDLE WAKES Opens First New York Revival in 95 Years at Mint - 1/18/2018
Mint Theater will present a rare revival - the first in 95 years - of Stanley Houghton's Hindle Wakes. Performances will begin December 23rd and continue through February 17th at the Clurman Theater at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). Opening Night is set for January 18th.
|
Adrienne Kennedy's First New Play in Nine Years Begins at TFANA - 1/18/2018
Theatre for a New Audience will present He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box, the first new work in nine years from Adrienne Kennedy.
|
Eve Ensler, Diane Paulus & More Set for IN THE BODY OF THE WORLD Talkbacks - 1/18/2018
Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have announced a post-performance Beyond the Stage talkback series for Manhattan Theatre Club's New York premiere of the American Repertory Theater production of In the Body of the World, written and performed by Tony Award winner Eve Ensler and directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus.
|
"Madman" Returns! Now Off-Broadway - 1/18/2018
|
Star of Hamilton's Pharmacopeia on Vice TV joins THE MUSHROOM CURE Talkback Jan. 18 - 1/18/2018
|
Walter Braxton's TO DAMASCUS Begins at Firehouse Theatre - 1/18/2018
Firehouse Theatre presents the world premiere of Richmond composer Walter Braxton's opera TO DAMASCUS. The opera production begins a limited run of seven performances at Firehouse on Thursday, January 18, 2018.
|
VIDEO: First Look - PBS Presents Documentary on A RAISIN IN THE SUN Playwright Lorraine Hansberry - 1/19/2018
One week after the anniversary of her death, American Masters -- Lorraine Hansberry: SighTed Eyes/Feeling Heart premieres nationwide Friday, January 19 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings) and will stream the following day at pbs.org/americanmasters and PBS apps. Check out the trailer below!
|
TADA! Youth Theater Stages THE PERFECT MONSTER This Winter - 1/19/2018
TADA! Youth Theater will present 'The Perfect Monster,' which tells the tale of Sybil, a young science nerd who compares herself to so-called 'perfect' people.
|
WNO presents The American Opera Initiative Festival This January - 1/19/2018
|
Ted Chapin Curates 92Y's New L&L Season with Jonathan Groff, Lynn Ahrens & More - 1/20/2018
92Y announces Ted Chapin, President & Chief Creative Officer of Rodgers & Hammerstein, will serve in the newly created role of Producer of Lyrics & Lyricists, beginning next season. For nearly five decades, L&L has been at the forefront of exploring and sharing the best of the American Songbook, and this opens a new chapter.
|
Alex Timbers Helms Jonathan Groff's 'Lyrics & Lyricists' Opener at 92Y - 1/20/2018
Award-winning director and two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers is on board as director for The Bobby Darin Story, the opening show of 92Y's American Songbook series Lyrics & Lyricists.
|
Riley, Dick, Dunagan, Fisher & More Star in BLIND DATE at the Goodman - 1/20/2018
|
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Premieres Kathryn Bostic's August Wilson SYMPHONY, Narrated by Phylicia Rashad - 1/20/2018
On Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 8:00 pm at Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts, Grammy Award-winning conductor Lucas Richman and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will premiere Kathryn Bostic's August Wilson Symphony.