Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 11/18/2017
Tommy Tune Headlines Benefit Concert at Maltz Jupiter Theatre - 11/18/2017
The chance to see the legendary performer, director and choreographer Tommy Tune perform at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre for a one-night-only benefit concert? It's an opportunity dreams are made of.
Kready, Gayer, Gotay & More Set for 'TWO'S COMPANY' Concert in Brooklyn - 11/18/2017
On November 18, 'Two's Company: Broadway's Great Duets,' a Merkin Concert Hall Broadway Close Up Presentation, will come to On Stage at Kingsborough. 'Two's Company' is an homage to the duet; the Broadway song that allows a show's stars to interact; to fight, flirt, and fall in love. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim to Leonard Bernstein, Two's Company, will celebrate great duets from hit Broadway shows such as The Book of Mormon, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and more.
Irish Rep's Immersive THE DEAD, 1904 Returns Off-Broadway - 11/18/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre and Dot Dot Productions, in association with The American Irish Historical Society, have announced the return of THE DEAD, 1904.
Rita Moreno Among The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery Gala Honorees - 11/19/2017
The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery will hold its second biennial American Portrait Gala Sunday, Nov. 19, honoring five individuals whose achievements in their respective fields have been exemplary and whose portraits reside in the museum's collection.
Chita Rivera Set for CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Gala Screening - 11/19/2017
On Sunday, November 19th, the United Palace of Cultural Arts will host their annual fundraising movie gala, celebrating the theater's abundant history and recent reawakening with a special screening of the beloved movie musical 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.' The gala will support United Palace's Movies at the Palace, an ongoing series bringing back the grandeur of attending the movies.
Marvel and Camp Star in DEAR ELIZABETH Benefit Reading - 11/19/2017
Three-time Obie winner Elizabeth Marvel (The Meyerowitz Stories, Homeland, Other Desert Cities) and Tony and Emmy-nominated Bill Camp (The Night Of, Love & Mercy, The Crucible) will perform a reading of Pulitzer Prize Finalist Sarah Ruhl's critically acclaimed play Dear Elizabeth, on Sunday, Nov. 19th, 7:30 p.m. at Theatre for a New Audience's Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn.
Iglehart, Murney Set for I ONLY HAVE LIES FOR YOU at the Beechman - 11/19/2017
Amy Wolk and Nikki M. James present 'I Only Have Lies For You,' a new live gameshow that pits Broadway panelists against each other in a lying contest. Two teams of three will go head-to-head telling stories, some of which may not be true - it is up to the other team to guess, Truth or Lie.
THE MINUTES by Tracy Letts Opens at Steppenwolf - 11/19/2017
Previews are underway for Steppenwolf Theatre Company's highly anticipated world premiere of The Minutes by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning ensemble member Tracy Letts. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
BEDLAM's PETER PAN Brings Pirates, Lost Boys and More Off-Broadway - 11/19/2017
BEDLAM will launch their 2017/2018 season with BEDLAM'S production of J.M. Barrie's PETER PAN, directed by Eric Tucker, for a limited 47 performance engagement at The Duke on 42nd Street.
Jocelyn Bioh's 'SCHOOL GIRLS' Opens at MCC Theater - 11/19/2017
MCC Theater today announced the complete cast and creative team for the second show of its 2017-18 season: the World Premiere of School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, written by 2017-18 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh, and directed by Tony Winner Rebecca Taichman.
The acclaimed actors Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland, Other Desert Cities) and Bill Camp (The Night Of, The Crucible) will perform a reading of Sarah Ruhl's critically acclaimed play Dear Elizabeth, on Sunday, Nov. 19th, 7:30 p.m. at Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn.
Kate Hamill's PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Opens at Cherry Lane Theatre - 11/19/2017
Primary Stages announces a three-week extension for Pride and Prejudice, adapted by and featuring Kate Hamill (Bedlam's Sense and Sensibility) and directed by Amanda Dehnert (Richard III), in a co-production with Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (HVSF).
All-Female Soccer Play THE WOLVES Scores at Lincoln Center - 11/20/2017
Lincoln Center Theater has announced that it will bring the critically-acclaimed, Drama Desk and Obie award-winning production of THE WOLVES, a new play by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Lila Neugebauer, to the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater this fall.
BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS Returns Off-Broadway - 11/20/2017
Bright Colors And Bold Patterns will return Off Broadway in 2017 for an exclusive eight week limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, between 6th Avenue and Varick Street in Manhattan) from November 12 to January 7.
Analisa Leaming Plays the Principal in Broadway's SCHOOL OF ROCK - 11/20/2017
Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit musical School of Rock - The Musical will welcome four new adult cast members to the show this November.
Seth Rudetsky Hosts BROADWAY DIARY, VOL. 3 Signing at B&N - 11/20/2017
Dress Circle Publishing will release SETH'S BROADWAY DIARY, VOLUME 3: The Inside Scoop on (almost) Every Broadway Show & Star, with a special in-store event at Barnes & Noble on Monday, November 20 at 7:00 PM.
Kind, Maroulis, D'Abruzzo & More Celebrate The Muppets at 54 Below - 11/20/2017
Richard Kind, Constantine Maroulis, Tony nominee Stephanie D'Abruzzo and more will take part in '54 Celebrates The Muppets' on Monday, Nov 20 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club.
Capathia Jenkins Joins 70 Students for Spencer Liff's Broadway Dreams NYC Showcase - 11/20/2017
On Monday, November 20, 2017, Broadway Dreams will host its annual New York City Showcase, the organization's cornerstone event that affords select students from around the world a once-in-a-lifetime chance to turn their dreams into realities as they perform for every major Broadway casting agency working on Broadway and other top industry professionals.
Ben Vereen, The Muppets and More Coming Up This Week at 54 Below - 11/20/2017
Next week, Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.
Taymor & Hwang Chat LION KING, M. BUTTERFLY on THEATER TALK - 11/20/2017
Director Julie Taymor and playwright David Henry Hwang are guests on the next THEATER TALK.
'BRIGHT COLORS' with Drew Droege Opens Off-Broadway - 11/20/2017
Bright Colors and Bold Patterns returns Off-Broadway for an exclusive eight week limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, between 6th Avenue and Varick Street in Manhattan), officially opening on Monday, November 20 at 8:00 PM. The production began previews on Sunday, November 12 and runs through Sunday, January 7.
MUSWELL HILL Opens at The Barrow Group - 11/20/2017
The Barrow Group Theatre Company, recipient of a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award, launches their 2017-2018 season with the New York premiere of Muswell Hill, a play by Torben Betts, in a co-production with The Pond Theatre Company.
Dacal, Gold, Uranowitz & More Set for Project Shaw's VOTES FOR WOMEN - 11/20/2017
Gingold Theatrical Group continues its 12th Season of PROJECT SHAW when it presents its 128th concert presentation, Votes for Women, a rare staging of the 1907 play by Elizabeth Robins, for one night only, on Monday, November 20th at 7pm, at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre (2537 Broadway at 95th Street).
All-Female Soccer Play THE WOLVES Opens at Lincoln Center Theater - 11/20/2017
Lincoln Center Theater is bringing the critically-acclaimed, Drama Desk and Obie award-winning production of The Wolves, a new play by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Lila Neugebauer, to the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater this fall. The show is currently in previews for an opening on November 20, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the team in action below!
Zhu Yi's A DEAL Opens at Urban Stages - 11/20/2017
Urban Stages, Frances Hill, Founding Artistic Director, kicks off its 34th season with the World Premiere of Zhu Yi's A Deal, directed by John Giampietro. This limited engagement at Urban Stages (259 West 30th Street), is currently in previews for an opening on Monday, November 20 and will run through December 10, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
Acclaimed actress/singer Katharine McPhee makes her Caf Carlyle debut with a show comprised of timeless jazz standards titled I Fall In Love Too Easily, November 21-25.
Glover, Kaufman & Ryan Head HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS on Broadway - 11/21/2017
Kathleen K. Johnson has announced that Home for the Holidays, Broadway's only Holiday show, will star Candice Glover, winner 'American Idol' Season 12; Josh Kaufman, winner of 'The Voice' Season 6; and Bianca Ryan, winner: 'America's Got Talent' Season 1.
HARRY CLARKE, Starring Billy Crudup, Opens at Vineyard Theatre - 11/21/2017
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern announce that the world premiere production of Harry Clarke by Obie Award-winner David Cale (LILLIAN), directed by Obie Award-winner Leigh Silverman (VIOLET) and starring Tony Award-winner Billy Crudup (THE COAST OF UTOPIA, Spotlight, Vineyard's THE METAL CHILDREN) will extend through December 10.
Vineyard Theatre presents the world premiere production of HARRY CLARKE by Obie Award-winner David Cale (LILLIAN), directed by Obie Award-winner Leigh Silverman (VIOLET) and starring Tony Award-winner Billy Crudup (THE COAST OF UTOPIA, Spotlight, Vineyard's THE METAL CHILDREN) running now through December 10. The production launches Vineyard Theatre's 35th Anniversary Season, opening on Tuesday, November 21. BroadwayWorld has a first look at Crudup in action below!
Katharine McPhee Kicks Off Sold-Out Cafe Carlyle Debut - 11/21/2017
Acclaimed actress/singer Katharine McPhee makes her Caf Carlyle debut with a show comprised of timeless jazz standards titled I Fall In Love Too Easily, November 21-25.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Coffee Table Book Hits the Shelves - 11/21/2017
Dear Evan Hansen producer Stacey Mindich, in conjunction with Atlantic Records, Grand Central Publishing and Melcher Media, has announced that a limited-edition 12 vinyl picture disc (and accompanying digital track) and an all-access behind-the-scenes look at the Tony Award Winning Musical, Dear Evan Hansen: through the window, will be released this month.
Stephen Kaliski's THE BRIEFLY DEAD Rises at 59E59 Theaters - 11/21/2017
59E59 Theaters will welcome the world premiere of THE BRIEFLY DEAD, written by Stephen Kaliski and directed by Elizabeth Ostler. Produced by Adjusted Realists, THE BRIEFLY DEAD begins performances on Thursday, November 16 for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 10. Press Opening is Tuesday, November 21 at 7:30 PM.
De Jesus, Dromard, Edwards, Jeacoma Set for JERSEY BOYS Off-Broadway - 11/22/2017
Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday, September 22) for the Tony-, Grammy- and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical JERSEY BOYS, which will star Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Nicolas Dromard as Tommy DeVito, Mark Edwards as Nick Massi and Cory Jeacoma as Bob Gaudio at New York City's New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) Stage 1. Performances begin Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 7pm.
Full casting is announced for Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical Jersey Boys, now in rehearsals for performances to begin Wednesday, November 22, at New York City's New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) Stage 1.
VIDEO: First Look - Netflix Presents BARBRA: THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC! - 11/22/2017
In the Netflix film concert event BARBRA: THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC!, which premieres globally on Wednesday, November 22, at 12:01am PST, she is joined by an exciting roster of special guests, including a special duet with Jamie Foxx
ANNIE Begins Previews at Paper Mill - 11/22/2017
It's the hard-knock life! Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, presents the hit Broadway Tony Award-winning musical Annie, based on 'Little Orphan Annie,' with book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin, directed by Paper Mill's Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter and musical direction by Jeffrey Saver. BroadwayWorld visited the company in rehearsal today and got to preview several numbers, see Christopher Sieber get his head shaved for his role as Daddy Warbucks, and chat with the show's stars. Click below to go inside the day!
PBS's Great Performances Presents Broadway's Irving Berlin'S HOLIDAY INN - 11/24/2017
This fall, PBS brings viewers broadcast premieres of Broadway's best every Friday night, beginning October 20 with a Great Performances special, SHE LOVES ME, starring Laura Benanti, Zachery Levi, Jane Krakowski and Gavin Creel. On October 27, LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER's FALSETTOS, set amidst the emerging AIDS crisis, takes an alternately comic and poignant look at a modern family.
KRIS KRINGLE with Rigby & Myers, Brings Christmas Magic to Town Hall - 11/24/2017
Launch the holiday season with KRIS KRINGLE The Musical. Featuring Tony Award nominees Cathy Rigby (Peter Pan, Seussical) and Pamela Myers (Company, Into the Woods), KRIS KRINGLE The Musical plays two performances, Friday, November 24 at 3PM and 8PM, at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street, NYC).
KRIS KRINGLE The Musical has found its Kris Kringle and Mrs. Claus! ...Broadway's Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Tuck Everlasting, Newsies) and Kim Crosby (Into the Woods, Guys & Dolls) will play Kris Kringle and Mrs. Claus, respectively, in the original holiday musical, featuring previously announced Tony Award nominees Cathy Rigby (Peter Pan, Seussical) and Pamela Myers (Company, Into the Woods).
A friendly reminder that KRIS KRINGLE The Musical, featuring Tony Award nominees Cathy Rigby and Pamela Myers (Company, Into the Woods), and Broadway's Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Tuck Everlasting, Newsies) and Kim Crosby (Into the Woods,Guys & Dolls) plays two performances, Friday, November 24 at 3PM and 8PM, at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street, NYC).
Patti LaBelle Releases 'HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS' Album - 11/24/2017
GRAMMY Award-winner and GPE Records recording artist, Patti LaBelle, announced the release of Patti LaBelle and Friends - Home for the Holidays.
James Levine Conducts Rare Met Performances Of Verdi's Requiem Beginning 11/24 - 11/24/2017
Constantine Maroulis Stars in 'BULLDOZER', Beginning Off-Broadway - 11/25/2017
Bulldozer Partners in association with Aaron Grant Theatrical has announced that previews of the off-Broadway engagement of BULLDOZER: THE BALLAD OF ROBERT MOSES, will begin on Saturday, November 25, 2017 and will run through Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Theatre at St. Clement's (423 West 46th Street).
New Yiddish Rep Stages Clifford Odets' AWAKE AND SING! - 11/25/2017
New Yiddish Rep will present Clifford Odets' 1935 masterpiece AWAKE AND SING! beginning November 25th at the Theater at the 14th Street Y, 344 East 14 Street (between First & Second Aves.) A Yiddish version of AWAKE AND SING! was produced by the Federal Theatre Project in 1938 and it is this translation that will be performed in the upcoming Off-Broadway revival with English supertitles.
Luzer Twersky, star of the upcoming Off-Broadway revival of Clifford Odets' masterpiece AWAKE AND SING!, is the subject of the new film documentary ONE OF US, which received unanimous rave reviews upon its October 20th Netflix premiere.
AZ Opera's RIDERS OF THE PURPLE SAGE Set for Nationwide Broadcast - 11/25/2017
Arizona Opera's electrifying premiere of the new American opera Riders of the Purple Sage will be released for broadcast nationally on November 25, 2017.
Chamber Opera LADY OF THE CASTLE Plays Scandinavia House - 11/25/2017
The Aviva Players and Algonquin Theater Productions in association with Diodati Productions, Original Cast Records and The New York Association present Lady of the Castle, a ghostly post-Holocaust chamber opera based on a true story and an Israeli play by Lea Goldberg with music and lyrics by Mira J. Spektor. Lissa Moira directs a cast of four, including Darcy Dunn, Douglas McDonnell, Bennett Pologe, and Amanda Yachechak. Two performances will be staged at the Victor Borge Hall at Scandinavia House 58 Park Avenue in New York City, November 25th at 8pm an November 27th at 7pm.