Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 11/18/2017

Kready, Gayer, Gotay & More Set for 'TWO'S COMPANY' Concert in Brooklyn - 11/18/2017 On November 18, 'Two's Company: Broadway's Great Duets,' a Merkin Concert Hall Broadway Close Up Presentation, will come to On Stage at Kingsborough. 'Two's Company' is an homage to the duet; the Broadway song that allows a show's stars to interact; to fight, flirt, and fall in love. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim to Leonard Bernstein, Two's Company, will celebrate great duets from hit Broadway shows such as The Book of Mormon, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and more.

