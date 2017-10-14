Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 10/14/2017
NY, NY – TRUMP RALLY, a new short play by writer/director Sean Pollock based on Sean Dunne’s documentary of the same name, opens on October 14 at the - 10/14/2017
Natalie Walker, Jamar Williams to lead cast of LIKE HENRY THE SIXTH, BUT COOL - 10/14/2017
Laura Linney Honored with William Shakespeare Award in D.C. - 10/15/2017
To acknowledge her outstanding contribution to classical theatre in America, Actress Laura Linney will be awarded the Shakespeare Theatre Company's prestigious William Shakespeare Award for Classical Theatre (Will Award) at the Harman Center for the Arts 10th Anniversary Gala on Sunday, October 15, 2017, at Sidney Harman Hall.
Ben Platt Headlines Performing Arts Project's 2017 Benefit at 54 Below - 10/15/2017
Tony Award winners Gavin Creel, Ben Platt and their Broadway friends will relive their terrible performances in the 5th annual benefit for The Performing Arts Project at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 15th.
Kristin Chenoweth Hosts 'BROADWAY TASTES' in NYC - 10/15/2017
The Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Coca-Cola (NYCWFF) returns for its 10th anniversary October 12 - 15, 2017. For the second year, the Festival will be hosting 'Variety presents Broadway Tastes' hosted by Kristin Chenoweth on Sunday, October 15 at Metropolitan West.
Kathleen Turner Headlines International Human Rights Art Festival - 10/15/2017
Academy Award and Tony Award nominee and Golden Globe Award-winning actress and director Kathleen Turner will headline The International Human Rights Art Festival on Sunday, October 15 at 7:30pm at The Grand Hall at Saint Mary Church (440 Grand Street).
David Hyde Pierce Takes a Stroll at CaringKind's Alzheimer's Walk - 10/15/2017
Some of Broadway's most talented performers will swap their scripts and scores for sneakers and a stroll on Sunday, October 15, 2017, as they walk to support CaringKind, NYC's leading expert in Alzheimer's and dementia care for more than three decades. They'll join thousands of orange-clad New Yorkers for CaringKind's Alzheimer's Walk as the paths of Riverside Park become ribbons of orange.
Ludwig, Morisseau and Miller & Tysen Receive 2017 Samuel French Awards - 10/16/2017
The world's leading theatrical publishing and licensing company, Samuel French, announced today that Ken Ludwig, Dominique Morisseau, and the writing team of Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen will be honored at the second annual Samuel French Awards.
Lea Salonga and More Tribute Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at Primary Stages' 2017 Gala - 10/16/2017
Primary Stages announced today that the Primary Stages 2017 Gala will take place on Monday, October 16, 2017 at 6:30 pm. The event, which will be held at Tribeca 360º (10 Desbrosses Street), will honor Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, the Tony-winning songwriting team of Ragtime, Once on This Island, and Anastasia (Artistic Honorees); Janet B. Rosen and Marvin Rosen, producers of In Transit on Broadway (Producer Honorees); and Jose Mendez and Katie Graziano of The Excel Group and MIC Floor Covering, LLC (Corporate Honorees).
Kaye, Murney, Snyder & More Set for 2017 BROADWAY'S GOT GUTS Benefit - 10/16/2017
Judy Kaye, Julia Murney, James Snyder, Erin Mackey, Mara Davi, Nicholas Barasch, Lauren Molina, Alexandra Silber, Ryan Vona, Peter Saide, and other surprise guests are scheduled to perform at the third annual Broadway's Got Guts benefit in honor of the late, great Nancy Lamott.
Close, Cerveris, d'Amboise and More Perform for NDI - 10/16/2017
Jacques d'Amboise, founder of National Dance Institute (NDI) the non-profit organization that has transformed the lives of millions of public school children through the arts, will host an intimate evening filled with Broadway song and dance.
2017 Broadway & Ballet HERO Awards Honor Rak, Whiteside & Campayno - 10/16/2017
HIV Experience Resources Organization (HERO) will present the fourth annual Broadway & Ballet HERO Awards on October 16th at 8pm at Stage 48, 605 West 48th Street.
Brown, Kron, Kushner and More Set for SKIRBALL TALKS Series - 10/16/2017
SKIRBALL TALKS, a new series presented by NYU Skirball, will feature two evenings of conversations with renowned theater artists, including: Jason Robert Brown, Lisa Kron, Steven Lutvak, Alex Timbers and Laurence Maslon (October 2); and Tony Kushner, Oskar Eustis and artists from the Palestinian Freedom Theatre (October 16).
Max von Essen Leads New Musical DANGEROUS in Industry Concert at 54 Below - 10/16/2017
Producer Neal Rubinstein announced today that the Broadway-aimed new musical DANGEROUS will receive two private industry concert presentations on Monday, October 16, 2017 at 3pm and 6pm at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street).
Golden, Elder & More Star Readings of New Musical 'STONEWALL' - 10/16/2017
Stonewall Production LLC has announced that Annie Golden, Aaron Simon Gross, Rev Yolanda, Claybourne Elder and Kevin Smith Kirkwood will lead the cast of the upcoming workshop of STONEWALL: A RHAPSODY ON RESISTANCE, a new musical written and composed by Dave Bates about the moments leading up to the violent raid on the Stonewall Inn.
Lea Salonga and More Slated for Sing for Hope's 2017 Gala - 10/16/2017
On Monday, October 16, Sing for Hope will hold its 11th annual Sing for Hope Gala, uniting New York's philanthropic and cultural leaders for a magical evening in support of the organization's programs and commitment to bring the arts to under-resourced areas at Tribeca Rooftop in downtown Manhattan.
ANASTASIA's Ramin Karimloo & More Perform at Primary Stages' 2017 Gala - 10/16/2017
Primary Stages announced today additional performers, speakers and presenters for the Primary Stages 2017 Gala, which will take place on Monday, October 16, 2017 at 6:30 pm.
KPOP Creators Appear on THEATER TALK - 10/16/2017
THEATER TALK, winner of the 2017 Emmy Award for Best Interview/Discussion Show in the NYC area, delves into the immersive new musical KPOP, set in a Korean pop music factory.
2017 HOLA Awards - 10/16/2017
The Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors (HOLA), the nation's longest running active arts advocacy organization for Latino actors, has announced its latest class of HOLA Award recipients for 2017, the awards ceremony's 18th year.
York Theatre Fetes Emerging Musical Theatre Writers with 'NEO 2017' Concert - 10/16/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, welcomes the return of the celebrated concert series NEO, featuring new works by emerging musical theatre writers Masi Asare, Alan Gordon & Joy Son, Alexander Sage Oyen, and Mark Sonnenblick.
Houses on the Moon Theater Company Hosts AMPLIFY 2017 Benefit - 10/16/2017
Houses on the Moon Theater Company, the New York-based not-for-profit theatre company that through creative workshops, original performances, and post-show discussions help communities come together by making meaningful connections through the public sharing of their untold stories, will honor R. Erin Craig and David Rothenberg and present the 2017 Leyton Award to Save Our Streets: Bronx at its 5th Annual Amplify Benefit on Monday, October 16th at Gotham Comedy Club (208 West 23rd Street between 7th & 8th Avenues.
Cherry Lane Theatre Kicks Off 3rd Annual Cherry Lane School - 10/16/2017
Cherry Lane Theatre has announced the line-up for its third annual Cherry Lane School, an initiative that features panel discussions and intimate workshop sessions with leading members of the theatre community.
Final PlayLabs by Bioh & Houghton at MCC Theater - 10/16/2017
MCC Theater today announced the complete cast and creative team for 2017-18 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh's Happiness and Joe, the third of the 2017 PlayLabs readings to be held on October 2nd at 7pm as well MCC Youth Company Alum Lily Houghton's Dear, the final of the 2017 PlayLabs readings to be held on Monday October 16th at 7pm, both at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street).
Chappelle, Crumm, Umoh & More Perform at York's NEO 2017 Concert - 10/16/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, has announced today the roster of performing artists scheduled to perform at the celebrated concert series NEO 2017: A Concert Celebration featuring new works by emerging musical theatre writers Masi Asare, Alan Gordon & Joy Son, Alexander Sage Oyen, and Mark Sonnenblick.
Desi Oakley Bakes Pies on the Road in WAITRESS Tour - 10/17/2017
Full casting has been announced for the upcoming National Touring Production of WAITRESS, the new Broadway musical from Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles inspired by Adrienne Shelley's 2007 motion picture.
Theatre Raleigh Stages Reading of New Musical BLUE RIDGE SKY - 10/17/2017
Theatre Raleigh continues its fall series with a New Work Staged Reading of BLUE RIDGE SKY, featuring Book by Hunter Foster and music & lyrics by Georgia Stitt, on October 17th & 18th at the Kennedy Theatre.
OFF THE METER, ON THE RECORD Makes World Premiere at Irish Rep - 10/17/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre has announced the world premiere of OFF THE METER, ON THE RECORD, written and performed by John McDonagh (Producer of “Radio Free Eireann”). Directed by Ciarán O'Reilly (The Emperor Jones), OFF THE METER, ON THE RECORD begins performances on October 6, 2017 at Irish Rep Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage, with an opening night set for October 17, 2017, and will run through November 5, 2017.
Ashley Griffin's Fairy Tale Take SNOW Returns to NYC - 10/17/2017
After a highly praised development at Playwrights Horizons, NYIT Award nominated A.N.O.N. Productions will be bringing SNOW to Theater 54 in Times Square this fall to benefit Broadway Cares - Equity Fights AIDS.
OFFICE HOUR Begins at The Public - 10/17/2017
The Public Theater will begin previews on Tuesday, October 17 for the New York premiere of Office Hour, written by Julia Cho and directed by Neel Keller, part of The Public's Astor Anniversary Season at their landmark downtown home on Lafayette Street, celebrating 50 years of new work at 425 Lafayette Street and the 50th Anniversary of HAIR. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!
Musicals Tonight! Stages BELLS ARE RINGING Revival - 10/17/2017
Bells Are Ringing has a book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, and music by Jule Styne. It starred Judy Holliday was directed by Jerome Robbins and choreographed by Robbins and Bob Fosse. It opened in 1956 and ran for nearly three years. The 1960 movie starred Judy Holliday and Dean Martin.
Arye Gross Stars in UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL at Geffen Playhouse - 10/18/2017
The Geffen Playhouse today announced that Arye Gross (Minority Report, Castle, Geffen's Coney Island Christmas) will star in Glen Berger's award-winning one-man play Underneath the Lintel: An Impressive Presentation of Lovely Evidences, directed by Steven Robman.
Eden Espinosa & More Slated for NAMT's THE 46TH MINUTE Concert - 10/18/2017
National Alliance for Musical Theatre will kick off the 29th Annual Festival of New Musicals with its celebrated The 46th Minute concert on October 18th at 6:30 pm directed by Branden Huldeen and produced for NAMT by Ciera Iveson with Karin Nilo.
Tickets on Sale Today for 'CURSED CHILD' on Broadway - 10/18/2017
Tickets for the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will now go on sale Wednesday, October 18, 2017 beginning at 11:00 AM ET.
FIRE, About Triangle Waist Company Disaster, Premieres Off-Broadway - 10/18/2017
Chatillion Stage Company presents the world premiere of the new play FIRE written by Debra Whitfield (Duck Sauce Can Be Dangerous).
THE PARIS OPERA Released Today in New York City - 10/18/2017
This fall, film movement takes audiences behind the scenes of a drama-filled season at one of the world's greatest cultural institutions with THE PARIS OPERA.
HAIRSPRAY's Nikki Blonsky Joins Lisa Lampanelli's STUFFED - 10/19/2017
Comedian Lisa Lampanelli and producer Rachel Karpf announced today that Golden Globe Nominee Nikki Blonksy (New Line Cinema's Hairspray) will join the cast of Lampanelli's new play, STUFFED, opening Off-Broadway this fall in a new production at The Westside Theatre (Downstairs, 407 West 43rd Street), following a limited NYC run last fall at WP Theater.
Stephen King Opera on Tap for 59E59's Fall 2017 Season - 10/19/2017
59E59 Theaters has announced the line-up of shows for Fall 2017. All performances take place at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison Avenues).
Broadway Class in Session for John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS - 10/19/2017
Emmy winner John Leguizamo (Ghetto Klown) will make his highly-anticipated return to Broadway this fall in his original one-man comedic play LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS, direct from his acclaimed engagements at The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theater, producers Nelle Nugent and Kenneth Teaton announced today.
|
Producer Mark Cortale's Broadway concert series hosted by Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky will return to San Francisco for the 2017/18 season with a move to the Herbst Theatre at the iconic San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center.
|
National Alliance for Musical Theatre announces additional casting for the 29th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS, which takes place on Thursday, October 19 and Friday, October 20, 2017 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues). The Festival kicks off on Wednesday, October 18 with its celebrated concert, The 46th Minute.
|
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation will present its 2017 New York Symposium and Awards Luncheon, hosted by Hoda Kotb, with special guests Rita Wilson, Joan Lunden, Rachel Bay Jones, Aerin Lauder, Kimiko Glenn, Nastia Liukin, Emma Myles, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and more, on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the New York Hilton Midtown.
|
DVR Alert: WAR PAINT's Patti LuPone Visits ABC's THE VIEW Today - 10/19/2017
Lisa Lampanelli's STUFFED Opens Off-Broadway - 10/19/2017
Comedian Lisa Lampanelli and producer Rachel Karpf are proud to announce that tickets are now available for Lisa's new play, STUFFED.
NAMT's 2017 FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS - 10/19/2017
National Alliance for Musical Theatre has announced the line-up of new musicals for their 29th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS, which takes place on Thursday, October 19 and Friday, October 20, 2017 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues). The Festival will kick off on Wednesday, October 18 with its celebrated concert, The 46th Minute.
Arnie Burton and Matt McGrath Lead Keen's LONELY PLANET - 10/19/2017
Today Keen Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced that Steven Dietz's landmark play Lonely Planet would star Arnie Burton (The Government Inspector) and Matt McGrath (The Legend of Georgia McBride). The design team will include Anshuman Bhatia (scenic), Jennifer Paar (costumes), Paul Hudson (lighting) and Bart Fasbender (sound).
David Harrower's KNIVES IN HENS Makes NYC Debut at 59E59 - 10/19/2017
59E59 Theaters will present the NYC premiere of KNIVES IN HENS, written by David Harrower and directed by Paul Takacs. Produced by The Shop, KNIVES IN HENS begins performances on Thursday, October 19 for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 12. Press Opening is Sunday, October 29 at 3:30 PM.
TORCH SONG Opens at Second Stage - 10/19/2017
Due to extremely strong ticket sales, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song has been extended for two additional weeks of performances, announced Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director, Casey Reitz, Executive Director). The production will now play through Sunday, December 3.
New Federal Theatre Stages Off-Broadway Debut of 'FREIGHT' - 10/19/2017
From October 19 to November 19, Woodie King Jr.'s New Federal Theatre, in association with Castillo Theatre, will present the Off-Broadway debut of 'FREIGHT: the five incarnations of Abel Green' by Howard L. Craft, directed by Joseph Megel, starring J. Alphonse Nicholson, at Castillo Theater, 543 West 42nd Street.
'FIRST SIGHT' Launches 61st Season at Dallas Opera - 10/19/2017
Fashionistas and arts lovers alike will flock to one of the most captivating fetes this fall, FIRST SIGHT FASHION SHOW AND LUNCHEON, NorthPark Center Presenting Sponsor.
Gordon Getty's SCARE PAIR Double Bill Plays Danny Kaye Playhouse - 10/19/2017
The New York premieres and world premiere production of Gordon Getty's Scare Pair, a double-bill by the San Francisco-based composer, pairs his two one act-operas -- Usher House and The Canterville Ghost - together for the first time on October 19 and 21 (7:30pm) at The Sylvia and Danny Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College (located at East 68th Street, between Lexington and Park Avenues).
Rich New Staging of RAGTIME Comes to The 5th Avenue Theatre - 10/20/2017
The 5th Avenue Theatre is creating a rich and evocative new production of Ragtime, a tale of family, heart and perseverance at the turn of the 20th century that is a timely story about the immigrants who helped make the United States the diverse and thriving nation it is today.
PBS's Great Performances Presents Broadway's SHE LOVES ME - 10/20/2017
This fall, PBS brings viewers broadcast premieres of Broadway's best every Friday night, beginning October 20 with a Great Performances special, SHE LOVES ME, starring Laura Benanti, Zachery Levi, Jane Krakowski and Gavin Creel. On October 27, LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER's FALSETTOS, set amidst the emerging AIDS crisis, takes an alternately comic and poignant look at a modern family.
MONSTERSONGS Rock Album Released - 10/20/2017
The Cutting Room has announced a live concert performance of Monstersongs on Monday, October 30 to celebrate Broadway Records' release of the original graphic novel rock album.
Jennifer Cody and More Lead Ken Ludwig's A COMEDY OF TENORS at Pioneer Theatre Company - 10/20/2017
Pioneer Theatre Company will produce A Comedy of Tenors by Ken Ludwig, opening Oct. 20, 2017. The hilarious sequel to the Tony Award-winning 1989 comedy Lend Me a Tenor is directed by Wes Grantom and will run through Nov. 4, 2017.
THE OLD SETTLER Launches 46th Season at The Billie Holiday Theatre - 10/20/2017
The Billie Holiday Theatre (The Billie) is launching its 46th Season in the newly-renovated theater with a production of The Old Settler, written by Brooklyn-born playwright John Henry Redwood and directed by Tony Award nominee Michele Shay.
Pan Asian Rep Stages Reading of New Play FULFILLMENT - 10/20/2017
Pan Asian Repertory Theatre will present two new plays as part of the staged reading series Two Faces of Modern Asia: Fulfillment by Jeremy Tiang, directed by Mei Ann Teo (October 20, 2017) and UN by John Kim, directed by Flordelino Lagundino (October 27, 2017).
Vocalist Julie Benko Releases Debut Album - 10/20/2017
Spellbinding songstress Julie Benko steps into the spotlight with the October 20th release of her debut album, 'Introducing Julie Benko,' a diverse eleven track collection of jazz standards and original compositions that displays her sweet and scintillating signature soprano voice.
Opera On Tap Releases Episode 1 of World's First VR Horror Opera Series - 10/20/2017
Opera on Tap has announced the release of Episode 1 of the world's first virtual reality horror opera, entitled The Parksville Murders, on October 20 exclusively on Samsung VR. The episode will be featured exclusively on the Samsung VR app on Gear VR with Controller powered by Oculus and at samsungvr.com.
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Stages PELLEAS ET MELISANDE - 10/20/2017
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Music Director Louis Langree have announced details of the final installment of a three-year exploration of Maurice Maeterlinck's 1893 symbolist play, Pelleas et Melisande, a collaboration with director, production designer and visual artist James Darrah.
|
Prospect Theater Company launches its 2017-18 IGNITE Series on Saturday, October 21st at 8pm, with a concert of GOLD MOUNTAIN, with book, music, and lyrics by Jason Ma. This original musical spins an epic love story, set against the backdrop of the 1860s construction of The Central Pacific Railroad.
|
|
Vocalist Julie Benko Celebrates Debut Album at the cell - 10/21/2017
Spellbinding songstress Julie Benko steps into the spotlight with the October 20th release of her debut album, 'Introducing Julie Benko,' a diverse eleven track collection of jazz standards and original compositions that displays her sweet and scintillating signature soprano voice.
Opera Orlando Launches 'Boheme Buildup' Events - 10/21/2017
Opera Orlando once again will hold a series of events to engage the Central Florida community in anticipation of each mainstage opera presentation. Boh me Buildup is a series of seven events, beginning on October 21. All events are free and open to the public except where noted.