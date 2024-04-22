Comic Nicky Sunshine Hosts Ladies Night Showcase at Comedy in Harlem

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comic / host Nicky Sunshine (The Nick Cannon Show) brings the monthly Ladies Night Showcase back to Comedy In Harlem on Saturday, April 27th with a lineup featuring: Shanna Christmas, Shari Diaz, Yamaneika Saunders and Tawana Warner.

Comedy In Harlem is located at 508 E. 117th Street (east of Pleasant Ave.). Showtime is 8:00pm and admission is $25.00 plus a $14.00 minimum per person. All sales final.

Tickets are non-refundable. Ages 16 and up only Individual comedian appearances are subject to change without notice. For reservations and further information, go to: comedyinharlem.com or call: 347-766-3001.

Comedy In Harlem - NYC's only Black owned comedy club - can be reached by taking the #6 subway to 116th Street in Manhattan and the M116 crosstown bus or the M15 bus on First Avenue. Parking is available at the adjacent East River Plaza shopping center. For more information, contact: info@comedyinharlem.com.