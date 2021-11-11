Chita Rivera Announces 'The Graciela Danielle Dance Scholarship' from Art Attack Foundation

The Art Attack Foundation will be offering the "Graciela Danielle Dance Scholarship" effective February 2022. The scholarship fund has been named for Tony Award winning Choreographer and Dancer, Graciela Danielle. The scholarship will be open to dancers of all disciplines (14 to 20 years of age) and is being embraced by the dance community with LA Dance Magic and the Broadway Dance Center both contributing initial donations to the scholarship fund.

Chita Rivera, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Art Attack Foundation made the announcement, "Graciela Daniele has cared about others her entire life and has left an indelible mark on the theatre, having mentored, directed, and taught so many. This is a small way to pay tribute to my amazing friend and to pass it on. There is no one who deserves this honor more than Graciela. Who knows we might be training the next artist to follow in her steps. No one would love that more than Grazie."

Ms. Daniele is overjoyed by the honor making this statement, "I'm moved and forever thankful for this honor, better than any award. This is what I want to do now in my long lived life, to help and inspire young people, as I was years ago - to study, work hard and finally make their dreams a beautiful and fulfilling reality."

Ms. Rivera was introduced to Ms. Danielle by legendary choreographer Bob Fosse when they were both cast in the show, Chicago. Their personal bond and professional respect culminated when Ms. Danielle choreographed Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life.

Dan Watt, Founder and Executive Director of AAF says the scholarship furthers the mission of AAF, "To inspire community leaders, business, and individuals to participate and contribute in the education, enhancement and development of young performing artists and we are delighted that we can also offer a scholarship focusing on dance. Miss Daniele has given so much to the dance community and we are honored to say "thank you" in this way."

Other legends of musical theater including Betty Buckley and Rhonda LaChanze (AKA LaChanze) agree that this is a most touching and appropriate tribute for this scholarship. Says Ms. Buckley, "I love Graciela Danielle! Everyone who knows her and has been blessed to work with her loves Graci! ... She has been my director, teacher, mentor and friend. I am eternally grateful for her, her gifts and her light."

LaChanze gives Danielle high praise, "Graciela Daniele is the most passionate, intuitive and dynamic director/choreographer I have ever worked with...She modeled discipline, focus, truth and commitment with every minute of the rehearsal process... would not be the performer I am today without the wisdom, fortitude and generosity of Graciela Daniele."

Individuals interested in donating to the Graciela Daniele Dance Scholarship Fund may go to the AAF website at to make a contribution: n.

Anyone ages 14yr-20yr, needing financial assistance and taking from a credited school in USA can apply beginning February 2022. Applications for the scholarship will be available through the Art Attack website. The Art Attack Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that was founded in 2004.