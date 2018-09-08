BWW's On This Day - September 8, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 8 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Tootsie
Girl from the North Country
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
Pamela's First Musical
The Heart of Rock & Roll
Bullets Over Broadway
The Drowsy Chaperone
A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
Black Light
Bernhardt/Hamlet
Mother of the Maid
Jekyll & Hyde
Company
The Nap
Talisman Roses
Oliver!
Beetlejuice
Dear Evan Hansen
Well Intentioned White People
Imperium
Little Rock
Spamilton: An American Parody
Straight White Men
Oliver!
Jane Eyre
The Gospel at Colonus
R.R.R.E.D.
Little Shop of Horrors
A Fatima
Carousel
SpongeBob SquarePants
Gettin' the Band Back Together
Sylvia
Be More Chill
SIX
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Taj Express
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/10/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 9/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/12/18
(New York - 2018)
opening 9/14/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/14/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/18
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(West End - 0)
opening 9/26/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/27/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 9/27/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/29/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
CLOSING SOON:
The Lieutenant of Inishmore
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(Off-Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/9/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/9/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/11/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/15/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/15/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/16/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
Tuesday September 11, 2018:
Rosemary Harris Will Take Over as 'Mrs. Higgins' in MY FAIR LADY
Tuesday September 11, 2018:
Ryan McCartan Joins WICKED As Fiyero Beginning September 11
Tuesday September 11, 2018:
She's a Cool Mom! Jennifer Simard Joins Cast of MEAN GIRLS
Thursday September 13, 2018:
Songs of Hope to Honor Stephen Schwartz
COMING UP: