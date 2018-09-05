BWW's On This Day - September 5, 2018

Sep. 5, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Sylvia
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/6/18

Last Days of Summer
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 9/7/18

Taj Express
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/10/18

Tootsie
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 9/11/18

Girl from the North Country
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/11/18

Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/12/18

Pamela's First Musical
(New York - 2018)
opening 9/14/18

The Heart of Rock & Roll
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/14/18

Bullets Over Broadway
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18

The Drowsy Chaperone
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18

A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18

Black Light
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18

Bernhardt/Hamlet
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18

Mother of the Maid
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/18

Jekyll & Hyde
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/25/18

Company
(West End - 0)
opening 9/26/18

The Nap
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/27/18

Talisman Roses
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 9/27/18

Oliver!
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/29/18

 CLOSING SOON:
On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/6/18

The Lieutenant of Inishmore
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18

Well Intentioned White People
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/8/18

Imperium
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18

Little Rock
(Off-Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/8/18

Spamilton: An American Parody
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/8/18

Straight White Men
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/9/18

Oliver!
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/9/18

Jane Eyre
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/9/18

The Gospel at Colonus
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/9/18

R.R.R.E.D.
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/11/18

Little Shop of Horrors
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/15/18

Carousel
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18

SpongeBob SquarePants
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/16/18

Gettin' the Band Back Together
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18

Sylvia
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/22/18

Be More Chill
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/23/18

SIX
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/23/18

Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/23/18

COMING UP:

Saturday September 8, 2018:
Carmello, Burns, & More Lead Two River's PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL
Saturday September 8, 2018:
Heather Headley's LIFE IS A STAGE Concert to Air on PBS
Tuesday September 11, 2018:
Rosemary Harris Will Take Over as 'Mrs. Higgins' in MY FAIR LADY
Tuesday September 11, 2018:
Ryan McCartan Joins WICKED As Fiyero Beginning September 11
Tuesday September 11, 2018:
She's a Cool Mom! Jennifer Simard Joins Cast of MEAN GIRLS

