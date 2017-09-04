BWW's On This Day - September 4, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 4 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
As You Like It
Oslo
Follies
Doubt, A Parable
Footloose
On the Shore of the Wide World
Rhinoceros
Ain't Too Proud
The Red Shoes
Five Guys Named Moe
Benny & Joon
Between the Lines
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Late Nite Catechism
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
Burn All Night
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
The Wind in the Willows
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
What the Ladybird Heard
Company
Groundhog Day
A Never Ending Line
Darling Grenadine
Bandstand
If Only
A Man's World
How the Other Half Loves
Alice's Adventures Underground
Jesus Christ Superstar
Footloose
Doubt, A Parable
An American in Paris
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/14/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
CLOSING SOON:
As You Like It
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/5/17
(Boston - 2017)
closing 9/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/9/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/9/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/9/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/10/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 9/10/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
COMING UP: