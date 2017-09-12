BWW's On This Day - September 12, 2017

Sep. 12, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 12 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
On the Shore of the Wide World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17

Man to Man
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/12/17

Ain't Too Proud
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17

The Red Shoes
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Five Guys Named Moe
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Benny & Joon
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Between the Lines
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17

Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17

Late Nite Catechism
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/17/17

Charm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

How the Other Half Loves
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

WarholCapote
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

A Man's World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

Tiny Beautiful Things
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/19/17

Le Grand Mort
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/20/17

On Your Feet
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/22/17

A Clockwork Orange
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/25/17

 CLOSING SOON:
The Night Pirates
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/16/17

Late Company
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/16/17

If Only
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

Bandstand
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

A Never Ending Line
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

Groundhog Day
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

Darling Grenadine
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

A Man's World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/18/17

Jesus Christ Superstar
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Waiting for Godot
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

How the Other Half Loves
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Man to Man
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Alice's Adventures Underground
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

A Doll's House, Part 2
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/24/17

Footloose
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/17

Queen Anne
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

Doubt, A Parable
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

An American in Paris
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

Between the Lines
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17

COMING UP:

Wednesday September 13, 2017:
Halley Feiffer, Jason Butler Harner Lead 'A FUNNY THING...' at the Geffen
Wednesday September 13, 2017:
HEAD OF PASSES, Starring Phylicia Rashad, Begins at the Taper
Wednesday September 13, 2017:
Kathleen Chalfant Stars in 'FOR PETER PAN...' at Playwrights Horizons
Wednesday September 13, 2017:
Lin-Manuel Miranda Among CHCI's 2017 Medallion of Excellence Recipients
Wednesday September 13, 2017:
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE at Virginia Rep
Wednesday September 13, 2017:
SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES Musical Premieres at Delaware Theatre Company
Thursday September 14, 2017:
Ayad Akhtar's New Play JUNK Brings Financial Civil War to LCT
Thursday September 14, 2017:
GREAT COMET's Josh Groban Headlines Benefit for The Broad Stage
Thursday September 14, 2017:
Ivo van Hove, Diane Paulus & More Line Up for BAM's 2017 Next Wave Fest
Thursday September 14, 2017:
New Temptations Musical AIN'T TOO PROUD Opens at Berkeley Rep
Friday September 15, 2017:
BWW's Robert Diamond Moderates Starry 'Streaming' Panel at Lincoln Center
Friday September 15, 2017:
Cennarium's PROMENADE Is First-Ever Streamed Arts Festival
Friday September 15, 2017:
Jireh Breon Holder's TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET Begins at Roundabout
Friday September 15, 2017:
Lillias White, Robby Clater Headline THE TIME OF NICK Reading
Friday September 15, 2017:
Michael Mott Releases ABANDONED HEART Album
Friday September 15, 2017:
Original Cast Dances Matthew Bourne's THE RED SHOES Across the U.S.
Friday September 15, 2017:
Struxness & Carter Star in SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE at Virginia Rep
Friday September 15, 2017:
Taylor Mac to Take 'A 24-DECADE HISTORY' Across the Country
Saturday September 16, 2017:
Kristin Chenoweth Headlines Portland Opera's BAROQUE BALL Gala
Saturday September 16, 2017:
Michele Ragusa Stars in GYPSY at the Engeman Theater
Saturday September 16, 2017:
Rivera & Tune Join Forces on Tour in 'TWO FOR THE ROAD'

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!




Related Articles

From This Author

  • Broadway Composer-Lyricist Michael Friedman Dies at 41
  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Gives 11-Year-Old 'Let It Go' Singer Surprise of His Life
  • Tickets on Sale NOW for Bernadette Peters in HELLO, DOLLY!, CAROUSEL, THE ICEMAN COMETH and More
  • Photo Flash: Jonathan Groff Headlines Westport Country Playhouse Gala
  • Children's Theatre Company Releases Statement on Michael Friedman; His New Musical THE ABOMINABLES to Premiere 9/15
  • VIDEO: Rachel McAdams is Hoping for an Invitation to See MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com