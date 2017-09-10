BWW's On This Day - September 10, 2017

Sep. 10, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 10 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Footloose
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17

On the Shore of the Wide World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17

Man to Man
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/12/17

Rhinoceros
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/14/17

Ain't Too Proud
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17

The Red Shoes
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Five Guys Named Moe
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Benny & Joon
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Between the Lines
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17

Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17

Late Nite Catechism
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/17/17

Charm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

How the Other Half Loves
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

Warhol Capote
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

A Man's World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

Tiny Beautiful Things
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/19/17

Le Grand Mort
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/20/17

 CLOSING SOON:
What the Ladybird Heard
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/10/17

Company
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 9/10/17

The Night Pirates
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/16/17

Late Company
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/16/17

If Only
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

Bandstand
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

A Never Ending Line
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

Groundhog Day
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

Darling Grenadine
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 9/17/17

A Man's World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/18/17

Alice's Adventures Underground
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

How the Other Half Loves
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Jesus Christ Superstar
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Waiting for Godot
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

Man to Man
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17

A Doll's House, Part 2
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/24/17

Footloose
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/17

Doubt, A Parable
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

An American in Paris
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17

COMING UP:

Monday September 11, 2017:
ADM21 Hosts 2017 Chita Rivera Awards Ceremony
Monday September 11, 2017:
ADM21 Presents 2017 Chita Rivera Awards
Monday September 11, 2017:
BANDSTAND, SWEET CHARITY Among 2017 Chita Rivera Award Noms
Monday September 11, 2017:
Bebe Neuwirth Hosts 2017 Chita Rivera Awards
Monday September 11, 2017:
Brightman, Ryan & More Sing the Songs of Gasparini at 54 Below
Monday September 11, 2017:
Ebersole, Butz & More Coming Up This Month at Feinstein's/54 Below
Monday September 11, 2017:
Fairchild & Moore Perform LA LA LAND Duet at Chita Rivera Awards
Monday September 11, 2017:
Hal Prince Set for SENSE OF OCCASION Book Signing, Times Square Tour
Monday September 11, 2017:
Pierce, McKechnie, Yazbeck & More Present at 2017 Chita Rivera Awards
Tuesday September 12, 2017:
Hal Prince Chats, Signs New Memoir at The Drama Book Shop
Wednesday September 13, 2017:
Halley Feiffer, Jason Butler Harner Lead 'A FUNNY THING...' at the Geffen
Wednesday September 13, 2017:
HEAD OF PASSES, Starring Phylicia Rashad, Begins at the Taper
Wednesday September 13, 2017:
Kathleen Chalfant Stars in 'FOR PETER PAN...' at Playwrights Horizons
Wednesday September 13, 2017:
Lin-Manuel Miranda Among CHCI's 2017 Medallion of Excellence Recipients
Wednesday September 13, 2017:
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE at Virginia Rep
Wednesday September 13, 2017:
SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES Musical Premieres at Delaware Theatre Company
Thursday September 14, 2017:
Ayad Akhtar's New Play JUNK Brings Financial Civil War to LCT
Thursday September 14, 2017:
GREAT COMET's Josh Groban Headlines Benefit for The Broad Stage
Thursday September 14, 2017:
Ivo van Hove, Diane Paulus & More Line Up for BAM's 2017 Next Wave Fest
Thursday September 14, 2017:
New Temptations Musical AIN'T TOO PROUD Opens at Berkeley Rep
Friday September 15, 2017:
BWW's Robert Diamond Moderates Starry 'Streaming' Panel at Lincoln Center

