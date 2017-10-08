BWW's On This Day - October 8, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 8 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
Time and the Conways
Measure for Measure
Ace
Jekyll & Hyde
Fireflies
Springsteen on Broadway
Alaxsxa | Alaska
An Enemy of the People
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Dr. Suess's The Lorax
Squeamish
A Woman of No Importance
The Color Purple
Waitress
Venus in Fur
Bells Are Ringing
Young Marx
Spamilton
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
On the Shore of the Wide World
Rhinoceros
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
1984
WarholCapote
I Lost You There
Evita
Derren Brown: Underground
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
Desperate Measures
Charm
No Wake
The Show-Off
KPOP
Jane Eyre
Benny & Joon
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Frankenstein: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/9/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/11/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/12/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 10/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/16/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/18/17
CLOSING SOON:
Endangered!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/8/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/14/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/14/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
COMING UP: