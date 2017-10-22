BWW's On This Day - October 22, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
The Last Match
The Portuguese Kid
Rags
M. Butterfly
Glengarry Glen Ross
This One's For the Girls
What We're Up Against
Red Roses, Green Gold
Knives in Hens
The Bench: A Homeless Love Story
Wicked Clone or How To Deal With Evil
Illyria
When Pigs Fly
Mean Girls
Stuffed
Benny & Joon
The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
The Siege
The Terms of My Surrender
The Secret Garden
The Young King
Hershey Felder Our Great Tchaikovsky
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
Fire
{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
I of The Storm
An Enemy of the People
Le Grand Mort
Prince of Broadway
Time Alone
Bells Are Ringing
The Honeymooners
Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical - An Unauthorized Party
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
After the Blast
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/24/17
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 10/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
opening 10/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/31/17
CLOSING SOON:
As You Like It
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Houston, TX (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
