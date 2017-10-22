BWW's On This Day - October 22, 2017

Oct. 22, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
After the Blast
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17

Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/23/17

Captain Brassbound's Conversion
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17

Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17

The Last Match
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/24/17

The Portuguese Kid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/24/17

Rags
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 10/25/17

M. Butterfly
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/26/17

Glengarry Glen Ross
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/26/17

This One's For the Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/27/17

What We're Up Against
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/28/17

Red Roses, Green Gold
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

Knives in Hens
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

The Bench: A Homeless Love Story
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

Wicked Clone or How To Deal With Evil
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

Illyria
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17

When Pigs Fly
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17

Mean Girls
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
opening 10/31/17

Stuffed
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/31/17

 CLOSING SOON:
As You Like It
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

Benny & Joon
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Siege
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Terms of My Surrender
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Secret Garden
(Houston, TX (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Young King
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

Hershey Felder Our Great Tchaikovsky
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

Captain Brassbound's Conversion
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/23/17

Fire
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

I of The Storm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

An Enemy of the People
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

Le Grand Mort
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

Prince of Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Time Alone
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Bells Are Ringing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

The Honeymooners
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical - An Unauthorized Party
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

COMING UP:

Monday October 23, 2017:
10th Annual LIVING FOR TODAY Concert at Joe's Pub
Monday October 23, 2017:
Abingdon Honors Bebe Neuwirth at 25th Anniversary Gala
Monday October 23, 2017:
Abingdon Theatre Company Hosts 25th Anniversary Gala
Monday October 23, 2017:
Alexandra Silber Chats First Novel AFTER ANATEVKA at Hartford Stage
Monday October 23, 2017:
BD Wong Helms Ogunquit Playhouse's NYC Reading of MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS
Monday October 23, 2017:
Crawford, Lucas Headline NYC Reading of Betsy DeVos Hearing
Monday October 23, 2017:
Cristin Milioti, William Jackson Harper Lead LCT3's AFTER THE BLAST
Monday October 23, 2017:
Cuccioli, Renee & More Support LIHSA in Concert
Monday October 23, 2017:
HSA Honors Renee Elise Goldsberry at Fall Benefit Masquerade Gala
Monday October 23, 2017:
John Guare Honored at The Workshop Theater's 'unGala'
Monday October 23, 2017:
LCT3 Opens AFTER THE BLAST
Monday October 23, 2017:
Lea DeLaria with Norm Lewis & More Coming Up This Month at Birdland
Monday October 23, 2017:
LIVING FOR TODAY Concert at Joe's Pub
Monday October 23, 2017:
Paula Vogel and David Yazbek Honored with Dramatists Guild Awards
Monday October 23, 2017:
Sean Carvajal Steps in for JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN at Signature
Tuesday October 24, 2017:
Anna Ziegler's THE LAST MATCH Opens at Roundabout
Tuesday October 24, 2017:
Ayad Akhtar & Doug Hughes Chat JUNK as Part of LCT's Platform Series
Tuesday October 24, 2017:
Jason Alexander Appears in MTC's World Premiere of John Patrick Shanley's THE PORTUGUESE KID
Tuesday October 24, 2017:
Jason Alexander Stars in THE PORTUGUESE KID at MTC
Tuesday October 24, 2017:
Lewis, Nettles and More Join Lea DeLaria in Concert at Birdland
Tuesday October 24, 2017:
Mandy Gonzalez Makes Cafe Carlyle Debut

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author

  • Breaking News: Lee Pace Joins ANGELS IN AMERICA on Broadway
  • Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think of LOVE NEVER DIES On Tour?
  • SHE LOVES ME Kicks Off 'Broadway's Best' Lineup Tonight on PBS
  • Broadway-Bound CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD, Aaron Tveit, Lora Lee Gayer & More Among 2017 Berkshire Theatre Award Nominees
  • Lauren Zakrin, Constantine Rousouli and Carrie St. Louis to Seduce Audiences in CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Breaking: Get Your Date Now! THE PROM Will Dance to Broadway in 2018

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com