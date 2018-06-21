BWW's On This Day - June 21, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 21 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Turn of the Screw
The Lieutenant of Inishmore
Show Boat
The Cake
Log Cabin
Cyprus Avenue
Promises, Promises
Carmen Jones
Songs for a New World
Singin' In the Rain
The Sound Inside
Our Very Own Carlin McCullough
On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
Knights of the Rose
Black Sparta
The King and I
Fiddler on the Roof
It Happened in Key West
Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man
My Name is Lucy Barton
Ruthless! The Musical
Fatherland
The Rink
Show Boat
The Beast in the Jungle
Three Tall Women
Othello
Woman and Scarecrow
Frankenstein: A New Musical
Promises, Promises
The Wiz
Kiss Me, Kate
Jagged Little Pill
Springsteen on Broadway
A Letter to Harvey Milk
The Turn of the Screw
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Skintight
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/21/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/22/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/23/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 6/23/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 6/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/28/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/29/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 7/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 7/4/18
(West End - 0)
opening 7/4/18
CLOSING SOON:
The Will Rogers Follies
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2014)
closing 6/23/18
(London - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/23/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
closing 6/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/25/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/25/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(Boston - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/30/18
Friday June 22, 2018:
Beth Leavel Joins DUETS With The Write Teachers(s) Volume 6
Friday June 22, 2018:
Lippa's UNBREAKABLE to Make World Premiere in San Francisco
Monday June 25, 2018:
Laura Benanti Will Host the Tenth Annual Jimmy Awards
Monday June 25, 2018:
'Indoor Boys' Starring Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse Will Return For Season Two
Monday June 25, 2018:
10th Annual JIMMY AWARDS
Monday June 25, 2018:
Glick, Pace, Ruffalo, and More to Lead Reading of Larry Kramer's THE DESTINY OF ME
Monday June 25, 2018:
John Cariani, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jessica Fontanta, & Santino Fontana Lead Transport Group's PROMISES, PROMISES
Monday June 25, 2018:
The Legendary Chita Rivera to Play 92Y This June!
Wednesday June 27, 2018:
Corbin Bleu and More Announced for The Muny's Singin' In The Rain
Wednesday June 27, 2018:
Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein & More to Star in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
COMING UP: