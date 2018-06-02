BWW's On This Day - June 2, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
The Squirrels
Dan Cody's Yacht
My Name is Lucy Barton
Jerome Robbins' Broadway
This Ain't No Disco
The Cher Show
Lonesome Blues
The Royal Family of Broadway
Desperate Measures
Imperium
Little Rock
Othello
Fun Home
Pass Over
Sugar in Our Wounds
The Wiz
Kiss Me, Kate
Chess
All Or Nothing: The Mod Musical
Mlima's Tale
Teddy
Lili Marlene
3 Women
Soft Power
Saint Joan
Our Lady of 121st Street
You Are Here
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Mood Music
Quiz
Fall
The Great Leap
Travesties
Paradise Blue
Single Rider
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Great Leap
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/4/18
(London - 2018)
opening 6/4/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/6/18
(London - 2018)
opening 6/6/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 6/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 6/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/13/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/14/18
(Off-Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(London - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/19/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/19/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/20/18
CLOSING SOON:
Fat Friends the Musical
(UK Tour - 2017)
closing 6/2/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/2/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/3/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/6/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/9/18
(New York - 2018)
closing 6/10/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/10/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/10/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18
(Boston - 2018)
closing 6/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18
Sunday June 3, 2018:
Megan Hilty Plays London
Tuesday June 5, 2018:
Ashley to Direct THE SQUIRRELS at La Jolla Starring Oscar and More
Tuesday June 5, 2018:
SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS Explores Civil War LGBT Love at MTC
Friday June 8, 2018:
Anika Noni Rose to Star in Classic Stage's CARMEN JONES
Friday June 8, 2018:
Casting Announced For The 5th Avenue Theatre’s THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Saturday June 9, 2018:
Shuler Hensley Gives a Close Shave in SWEENEY TODD at Atlanta Opera
