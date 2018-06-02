BWW's On This Day - June 2, 2018

Jun. 2, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Great Leap
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/4/18

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
(London - 2018)
opening 6/4/18

The Squirrels
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/5/18

Dan Cody's Yacht
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/6/18

My Name is Lucy Barton
(London - 2018)
opening 6/6/18

Jerome Robbins' Broadway
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/11/18

This Ain't No Disco
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18

The Cher Show
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 6/12/18

Lonesome Blues
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/12/18

The Royal Family of Broadway
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 6/13/18

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/13/18

Imperium
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/14/18

Little Rock
(Off-Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/14/18

Othello
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18

Fun Home
(London - 2018)
opening 6/18/18

Pass Over
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/18/18

Sugar in Our Wounds
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 6/19/18

The Wiz
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2018)
opening 6/19/18

Kiss Me, Kate
(West End - 2018)
opening 6/20/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Fat Friends the Musical
(UK Tour - 2017)
closing 6/2/18

Chess
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/2/18

All Or Nothing: The Mod Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/2/18

Mlima's Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/3/18

Teddy
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/3/18

Lili Marlene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/6/18

3 Women
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/9/18

Soft Power
(New York - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

Saint Joan
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

Our Lady of 121st Street
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

You Are Here
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 6/10/18

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18

Mood Music
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18

Quiz
(West End - 2018)
closing 6/16/18

Fall
(Boston - 2018)
closing 6/16/18

The Great Leap
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

Travesties
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

Paradise Blue
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

Single Rider
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 6/17/18

COMING UP:

Sunday June 3, 2018:
Megan Hilty Plays London
Tuesday June 5, 2018:
Ashley to Direct THE SQUIRRELS at La Jolla Starring Oscar and More
Tuesday June 5, 2018:
SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS Explores Civil War LGBT Love at MTC
Friday June 8, 2018:
Anika Noni Rose to Star in Classic Stage's CARMEN JONES
Friday June 8, 2018:
Casting Announced For The 5th Avenue Theatre’s THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Saturday June 9, 2018:
Shuler Hensley Gives a Close Shave in SWEENEY TODD at Atlanta Opera

