BWW's On This Day - January 27, 2019

Jan. 27, 2019  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 27 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Carmelina
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/27/19

Rent: Live
(Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/27/19

Leave to Remain
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/28/19

9 to 5
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/28/19

God Said This
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/29/19

The Shadow of a Gunman
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/30/19

Superhero
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/31/19

My Very Own British Invasion
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2019)
opening 1/31/19

All About Eve
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/2/19

The American Clock
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/4/19

Boesman and Lena
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/5/19

Black is the Color of My Voice
(West End - 0)
opening 2/5/19

Call Me Madam
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/6/19

The Music Man
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2019)
opening 2/6/19

Falsettos
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 2/8/19

The Day Before Spring
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/9/19

The Light
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/10/19

God Shows Up
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/10/19

Dream Big: Rudy Ruettiger Live on Broadway
(Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/11/19

 CLOSING SOON:
The Waverly Gallery
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19

Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
(West End - 0)
closing 1/27/19

Notre Dame de Paris
(West End - 2019)
closing 1/27/19

American Son
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19

Blue Ridge
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 1/27/19

The Jungle
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/19

Rent: Live
(Broadway - 2019)
closing 1/27/19

A Modest Proposal
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 1/27/19

The Courtroom
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/1/19

Don Quixote
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/2/19

Coming Clean
(West End - 2019)
closing 2/2/19

Behind the Sheet
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/3/19

Carmelina
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/3/19

Awake
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/8/19

Caroline, or Change
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/9/19

Nine Night
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/9/19

Maestro
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/9/19

Call Me Madam
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/10/19

Eddie and Dave
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/10/19

COMING UP:

Wednesday January 30, 2019:
Henningsen Will Give Talk on the Role of Math in MEAN GIRLS
Sunday February 3, 2019:
Will Eno to Write 'Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical'

