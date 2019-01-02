BWW's On This Day - January 2, 2019

Jan. 2, 2019  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 2 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 1/4/19

Blue Ridge
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/7/19

Choir Boy
(Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/8/19

Hamilton (Third National Tour)
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 1/8/19

Coming Clean
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/9/19

Paradise Square
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2019)
opening 1/10/19

Awake
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/12/19

Violet
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/14/19

Maestro
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/14/19

Mies Julie
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/15/19

The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/16/19

Behind the Sheet
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/17/19

The Dance of Death
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/17/19

SIX
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/19/19

Cats
(US Tour - 2019)
opening 1/22/19

Eddie and Dave
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19

Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 1/22/19

Notre Dame de Paris
(West End - 2019)
opening 1/23/19

True West
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/24/19

 CLOSING SOON:
Foxfinder
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/5/19

The Messiah
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/5/19

Switzerland
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/5/19

The Box of Delights
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/5/19

The Merry Wives of Windsor
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/5/19

The Marvelous Wonderettes
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/6/19

The Play That Goes Wrong
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/6/19

Head Over Heels
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/6/19

Torch Song
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/6/19

Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/6/19

The Hard Problem
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/6/19

Love's Labour's Lost
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/6/19

Dreamgirls
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/12/19

The Band
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/12/19

Clueless, the Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/12/19

The Lifespan of a Fact
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19

The Dead, 1904
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19

Slave Play
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/13/19

Macbeth
(West End - 2018)
closing 1/18/19

COMING UP:

