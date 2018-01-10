BWW's On This Day - January 10, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 10 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
John Lithgow: Stories By Heart
Girl From the North Country
Lady Windermere's Fan
One Nation, One Mission, One Promise
Mary Stuart
The Snowy Day and Other Stories
X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation
Hamlet
The Birthday Party
Agnus
Julius Caesar
The Homecoming Queen
Miles for Mary
Party Face
Beginning
The Outsider
You Got Older
The Pill
Miss Saigon
Crazy for You
Addy & Uno
Titus Andronicus
Antony and Cleopatra
A Christmas Carol
Meteor Shower
20th Century Blues
BLKS
Mankind
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
Glengarry Glen Ross
Strangers in Between
Miles for Mary
The Pill
Young Frankenstein
The Woman in White
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Strangers in Between
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/11/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/11/18
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/12/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/13/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/14/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/16/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/18/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/20/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/22/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/23/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/24/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 1/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/25/18
CLOSING SOON:
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/14/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/14/18
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 1/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/14/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/19/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/20/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 1/20/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/28/18
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 1/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/29/18
(West End - 2012)
closing 2/3/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
