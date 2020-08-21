BWW Prompts: Who is the Best Evan Hansen?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Who do our readers love to see waving through a window?

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"I mean... Ben Platt is OUTSTANDING and I believe he was so connected to Evan and his story. He was able to transmit the feelings in each song and line." @RuthSerur

"Andrew Barth Feldman was just so good. Something about his age matching Evans just created such a raw experience. I saw him live and literally was in tears the whole time. I can't even explain how good this kid is." @MiaRose109

"Zachary Noah Piser. Seriously, why is he only the standby?!" @JusticeWinter7

"Of course Ben Platt is great but Stephen Anthony was as well. Excellent job" @TCzelder

"My favorite Evan is Andrew Barth Feldman. I just love his portrayal of Evan and think he did an amazing job playing him." @layla03779938

Instagram

"Sam Tutty he is mega underrated and is amazing!" @mabel.xx

"Marcus Harman! HE IS AMAZING!!!" @xray.fishx

"Roman Banks. He's a phenomenal actor with a amazing energy. He brings his own portrayal of Evan to a new light. And plus an amazing diverse choice" @fangirloftheater

"Is all of them a valid answer?" @breannaliszak

"Jordan Fisher. He is such a great person for the role. There's so much emotion when he plays!" @charlie.aml

Facebook

"He may not have been on Broadway but Robert Markus, who was in the Toronto run, was absolutely incredible in this role!! It was like watching a Masterclass in musical theatre performance every single time (I saw it 4 times)!!" Susan A.

"Stephen Christopher Anthony. His portrayal of Evan felt genuine and constantly got the worst of me." Andre L.

"Ben Platt because he is the OG Evan." Rachel G.

"I saw the show with Sam Primack and so far he is my favorite." Jason R.

"Haven't seen DEH. But I would say Jordan Fisher!! I love seeing a person of color finally getting the chance in the spotlight as a lead character!" Theresa K.

