All the Off-Broadway Shows to See in Fall 2026 - A Complete Guide

BroadwayWorld's 2026 Fall Preview is presented by Atlantic Theater Company, whose 2026|2027 Season is featuring four world premiere plays by Mona Pirnot, Jack D. Coen, Clare Barron, Lucas Hnath, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Patricia Delgado, Justin Peck, and more!

First this Fall, don't miss the world premiere of I BECAME WE by Obie Award winner Mona Pirnot, directed by Obie winner Sarah Benson, with music by Relentless Award winner Jack D. Coen. With plainspoken, contemporary language sung in the stylings of classical choral music, comes a new formally-daring, auto-fictional play from the writer of I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan, Mona Pirnot. Performances begin October 16!

Atlantic's season continues in 2027 with TOO BAD FOR HER by Obie winner and Susan Smith Blackburn Prize winner Clare Barron, directed by Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman; OLD ACTRESS by Obie winner Lucas Hnath, directed by Obie winner Les Waters, and featuring Tony Award winner Deirdre O'Connell; and PUSH by Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury, choreographed by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, and directed by Peck.

Support these incredible artists and their stories and become an Atlantic Member. Join the community for maximum flexibility, priority access, and the best price on tickets! Memberships start at just $50. Visit atlantictheater.org/membership/ to join today!

I Became We

I Became We, written by Mona Pirnot, with music by Jack D. Coen and directed by Sarah Benson, will make its world premiere Off-Broadway this fall.

I Became We will feature Alison Cheeseman, Paul Chew MinChul, Oliver Holt, Heather Jones, Helen Karloski, Chad Kranak, Katie McCreary, Neil Netherly, Logan Pitts, Carrie Quarquesso, AnnMarie Sandy, Michael Steinberger, Gergorio Taniguchi, Tyler Tejada, Elizabeth van Os, and Jen Wu.

I Became We is presented as a first-person monologue, performed by a sixteen-person choir about a woman in her mid-thirties wrestling with one of life’s most important decisions. With plainspoken, contemporary language sung in the stylings of classical choral music, the production is a formally daring, auto-fictional play.

I Became We will begin performances on Friday, October 16, 2026, and officially open on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at the Linda Gross Theater. The limited engagement will run through Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Read More: Atlantic Theater Company Reveals 16-Person Choir for World Premiere of I BECAME WE

2:22 - A Ghost Story

Following a sold-out run at London's Hampstead Theatre Downstairs, A Ghost in Your Ear, written and directed by Tony Award nominee Jamie Armitage will be presented Off-Broadway.

Owen Campbell and Harry Richardson will star in the New York premiere of A Ghost in Your Ear, an immersive horror show set inside an audiobook recording session gone terrifyingly wrong.

When an actor (Richardson) arrives late to a sound studio for a last-minute recording session, he is handed the script of a chilling ghost story to read. But as the engineer (Campbell) cues the recording and the evening wears on, the horrors slowly begin to escape the page to haunt the studio itself.With audiences wearing headphones featuring groundbreaking binaural sound technology, this cutting-edge theatrical experience places everyone directly in a haunting world of sound.

A Ghost in Your Ear begins performances Tuesday, September 29 at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 15 only.

A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne from the classic by Charles Dickens and directed by Matthew Warchus, will return Off-Broadway this holiday season for its second year at Perelman Performing Arts Center.

On a bitter Christmas Eve night, a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present, and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. A unique staging immerses audiences in the production, which is filled with music, holiday treats, and merriment.

A Christmas Carol will begin performances on Friday, November 20, 2026, and officially open on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at Perelman Performing Arts Center. The limited engagement will run through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

Read More: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at PAC NYC to Partner With Hunger Free America; Tickets on Sale

A View From the Bridge

A View from the Bridge, written by Arthur Miller and directed by Neil Pepe, will return Off-Broadway this fall for the first time since 1965.

A View from the Bridge will star Sam Rockwell as Eddie, Marin Ireland as Beatrice, and Alfred Molina as Alfieri. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

A View from the Bridge tells the story of Eddie Carbone, a Brooklyn longshoreman whose tightly held world begins to unravel when his wife Beatrice's cousins, Marco and Rodolpho, arrive from Italy seeking a new life in America. As Catherine, the niece Eddie has raised as his own, falls in love with Rodolpho, Eddie's protectiveness curdles into jealousy, setting him on a course toward an irreversible act of betrayal that fractures his family and his community. Set in the immigrant neighborhoods of 1950s Brooklyn, Miller's tragedy explores the tensions between devotion and desire, justice and loyalty, and the promise and pressures of the American Dream.

A View from the Bridge will begin performances on Friday, November 27, 2026, and officially open on Sunday, December 13, 2026, at the Ellen Stewart Theatre at La MaMa, for a strictly limited 13-week engagement.

Read More: Sam Rockwell, Marin Ireland & Alfred Molina Will Lead A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE Off-Broadway

After All These Years

AMT Theater is presenting the new musical After All These Years: The Musicals of Al Tapper Off-Broadway, directed by Brian Childers.

The musical will star Lara Allison, Emily Taylor Kaufman, Dan Olson, and Nathan Pecchia. Reese Henrick and Lawson Lewallen will serve as swings.

Part concert, part comedy, and part affectionate roast, the musical celebration runs the gamut from Stephen Sondheim to Joey Buttafuoco—with stops along the way for Doris Day, Vladimir Putin, teenage lust, middle-aged regret, and the occasional Dirty Martini.

After All These Years: The Musicals Of Al Tapper began performances on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at the AMT Theater, and officially opened on Thursday, September 10, 2026, for a strictly limited 4-week engagement.

Read More: AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF Al Tapper Begins Rehearsals

Aftermath

Aftermath, a new play written by David Zax and directed by Colton Pometta, will make its New York premiere Off-Broadway this fall.

Aftermath will feature Danny Kornfeld, Steven Skybell, Jill Stern, and Awesta Zarif.

Josh Goldman, a 28-year-old journalist, has just returned home after being taken captive while chasing a breaking story. Aftermath explores the complexities of global conflict, personal convictions, and family dynamics.

Aftermath will begin performances on Monday, October 19, 2026, and officially open on Sunday, October 24, 2026, at A.R.T./NY's Mezzanine Theatre. The limited engagement will run through Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Read More: AFTERMATH by David Zax to Make New York Premiere This Fall

AMERICA, WHO HURT YOU?

National Black Theatre and Theatre for a New Audience, in association with Foment Productions and Jayson Jackson, are presenting the North American premiere of Tony Award winner Sarah Jones's America, Who Hurt You?, directed by Eric Ting Off-Broadway.

It's America's 250th birthday, and Sarah Jones is dragging the whole country onto the therapy couch to mark the occasion! As a powerful alternative to the digital silos and political polarization keeping us apart, America, Who Hurt You? invites audiences into a hopeful exploration of our shared history, even in these fraught times. Through her virtuosic blend of comedy, storytelling, and metamorphosis, Jones brings us together across our differences to face the myths we inherit, the realities we share, and the future we are creating together.

America, Who Hurt You? will run at TFANA through September 27.

Read More: AMERICA, WHO HURT YOU? to Be Presented by National Black Theatre and TFANA

ANON: a tempest at our kitchen table

The world premiere of ANON: a tempest at our kitchen table by Anne Washburn and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman, will be presented Off-Broadway.

The cast of ANON will include Jeff Biehl, Crystal Finn, Andrew Garman, Izabel Mar, and Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos.

When a gay pride flag is unfurled across the street from Jeanie, an increasingly online TikToker in a suburb in Texas, two seemingly different households...freak out. How well do you know the people you live among, and with, in an America where the line between fantasy and reality has become increasingly optional?

ANON will begin previews on Friday September 25, with a company celebration performance on Tuesday October 13, opening night set for Wednesday October 14, and a limited run through Sunday November 1, 2026 at the Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

Read More: Jeremy Shamos, Crystal Finn and More to Star in ANON: a tempest at our kitchen table at MCC Theater

Arias with a Twist

Tandem Otter Productions is now presenting the return of Arias with a Twist Off-Broadway, created and performed by NYC icon, chanteuse, and performance artist Joey Arias with puppeteer Basil Twist.

The cast will include puppeteers Jessica Scott, Matthew Leabo, Ash Winkfield, Maria Camia, Ben Elling, and Rosa Elling, directed by Twist. The creative team includes Vision & Music by Joey Arias, Production, Set & Puppetry Design by Basil Twist.

Arias with a Twist is now running at the Dorothy B Williams Theatre at HERE Arts Center through November 1.

Read More: Interview: Joey Arias Brings ARIAS WITH A TWIST Home

August Wilson's Seven Guitars

Seven Guitars, written by August Wilson and directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, will be revived Off-Broadway this fall.

Seven Guitars will feature Chanté Adams as Ruby, Jason Dirden as Canewell, Russell Hornsby as Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton, Kristolyn Lloyd as Vera, Michael Potts as Red Carter, Roslyn Ruff as Louise, and John Douglas Thompson as Hedley, with Taylor Elise Jackson, Warner Miller, Simone Moore, and Kevyn Morrow as understudies.

Set in 1940s Pittsburgh, Seven Guitars follows blues musician Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton, a man determined to win back the woman he loves and build a future beyond the limitations of Black life in America. As his friends gather and stories about Barton flow, what emerges is a richly layered portrait of masculinity and ambition, artistry, community, and the collective weight of dreams deferred.

Seven Guitars will begin performances on Thursday, November 5, 2026, and officially open on Monday, November 23, 2026, at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Read More: Kristolyn Lloyd, Michael Potts, and More Will Lead SEVEN GUITARS at Lincoln Center Theater

Becoming Hamlet

Becoming Hamlet, adapted by Damon Horowitz from Shakespeare's Hamlet and directed by Sybille Bruun, is making its Off-Broadway premiere this fall.

Becoming Hamlet features David H. Littleton as Claudius, Désirée Baxter as Gertrude, Jim Pratzon as Polonius, Steven Lamont as Laertes, Judith Feingold as Ophelia, Tyler Moss as Horatio, Truman Gaudoin as Guildencrantz, Equiano Mosieri as Ghost/Gravedigger, and Horowitz as the Hamlet Guide. Tristan Andre, Addy Paul Jenkins, Emily Jackoway, and Sevans Martinez serve as Facilitators, with the audience taking on the role of Hamlet.

Becoming Hamlet reimagines Shakespeare's masterpiece as a participatory theatrical experience in which the audience doesn't simply watch Hamlet—they become Hamlet. The production places audience members inside the play, inviting them to speak Hamlet's iconic lines and interact directly with a professional ensemble. Through guided participation and Shakespeare's original language, each performance is shaped by the voices, choices, and responses of the audience gathered that evening.

Becoming Hamlet officially opened on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at Five Angels Theatre. The production will run through Saturday, October 3, 2026.

Read More: BECOMING HAMLET Comes to Life Off-Broadway

Big Feelings

Big Feelings, a one-person play by Ryan Drake, directed by Sammy Zeisel, and featuring Julia Greer has returned Off-Broadway following its sold-out run this summer.

It's Ms. Joy's last day teaching you in 1st Grade and she wants to tell you something that hurt her feelings. How do we spell feelings? When should we ask for forgiveness? Could you come up and draw it on the board? Don't worry, I know it can be tricky but you'll figure it all out soon enough, kids always do. Set inside a classroom, Big Feelings places audiences directly in the room with Ms. Joy for an intimate, audience-integrated experience. Capacity is limited to 20 seats per performance.

Big Feelings is now playing at The Cell Theatre's Gallery Space through Friday, October 9.

Read More: BIG FEELINGS to Return Off-Broadway for Limited Run This Fall

Broad Strokes

Broad Strokes, a new one-woman musical comedy from Cat Cohen with music by Cohen and David Dabbon, will have a limited Off-Broadway engagement this summer.

After suffering a stroke at 30 caused by a literal hole in her heart, comedian Cat Cohen transforms this near-death experience into a wildly funny, song-filled one-woman show about mortality, hypochondria and the undeniable thrill of being the main character. Equal parts confessional comedy and sparkling musical cabaret, Broad Strokes is Cohen at her sharpest, funniest, and most fabulously vulnerable.

The limited 8-week engagement begins previews Tuesday, July 14 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, ahead of a Monday, July 27 Opening Night, with performances set through Saturday, September 25, 2026.

Read More: Cat Cohen to Present BROAD STROKES Off-Broadway This Summer

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes will return to Radio City Music Hall this holiday season, featuring a brand-new Rockettes number and new immersive technology.

The 2026 Christmas Spectacular will feature the Rockettes performing in ten numbers, including a new scene alongside returning favorites “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” “New York at Christmas,” “12 Days of Christmas,” and “Dance of the Frost Fairies.”

The new immersive technology will give audiences new perspectives on the Rockettes' precision and builds upon the production's existing use of expansive digital projections, holographic technology, fairy drones, and Sphere Immersive Sound. The new scene will showcase the versatility of the Rockettes while honoring the dance traditions that are foundational to their legacy.

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes will begin performances on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall. The production will play 230 performances, the most at the Music Hall since the show's debut in 1933, and run through Monday, January 4, 2027.

Read More: 2026 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Will Feature a New Rockettes Number and New Technology

COPPERFIELD! THE NEW MUSICAL

Charles Dickens’ Copperfield!, The New Musical, with book, music, and lyrics by Jeffrey Scharf, is being presented Off-Broadway, directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre

In a stirring new musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ favorite and most autobiographical novel, brought to life by a spirited company of actor-musicians, Copperfield! follows its resilient protagonist David from a difficult childhood through to adulthood. As a child, David endures the sadism of his stepfather Murdstone, the depredations of the villainous schoolmaster Creakle, and the mind-numbing routine of a London sweatshop. As an adult, he is visited by happiness and success as well as tragedy and loss.

Along the way, he meets some of Dickens’ most memorable characters: including his formidable Aunt Betsey Trotwood, the loyal Peggotty family, the eccentric Mr. Micawber, the gentle Agnes Wickfield, the charming but reckless Steerforth, the naïve Dora Spenlow, and the deceitful Uriah Heep.

The cast features Bobby Conte as David Copperfield, Amelia Cormack, Jed Feder, Calvin Knegten, Kent M. Lewis, Kara Mikula, Miyuki Miyagi, Nancy O'Connor, Dan Piering, Aaron Michael Ray, Will Reynolds, Owen Squire Smith, Alexander Sovronsky, Erica Spyres, Andy Taylor, Cathryn Wake, Tatiana Wechsler, and Henry Witcher.

The Off-Broadway production will play a limited engagement, September 29 - December 6, at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios.

Read More: Full Cast Set for COPPERFIELD THE NEW MUSICAL Off-Broadway

Crazy Mama: A True Story of Love and Madness

Crazy Mama, by Sharon Scott Williams, directed by Golden Globe nominee, Anson Williams, that shines a light on the issue of mental illness with a southern style directness and humor, is now playing Off-Broadway.

Actress, Linda Purl, stars in this one-woman, 16-character, world premiere production about a daughter’s decades-long dream of saving her mother from the soul-crushing grip of mental illness. Crazy Mama is a true story inspired by Ojai resident Sharon Scott Williams’ award-winning memoir.

This tale begins with young Sharon racing home a few days after her 8th birthday for the last piece of cake. But when she enters the kitchen, she finds her mother wielding a knife and lost in a frenzy. As the Sheriff escorts her mother away, the deputy tells Sharon that her mama “is not right in the head.” As Sharon’s mother becomes more delusional and lost in the soul-crushing grip of mental illness, Sharon, her father, and teenage brother Spikey, hope and pray for a cure. As Mama continues to be committed to mental institutions, convinced she’s working for the FBI, her father blurs his pain with Kentucky bourbon and her brother struggles with his faith. For 46 years, Sharon lives shackled to her Mama’s pain and her own suffering.

Performances will run through October 18, 2026 at 59E59 Theatre.

creation stories and all the important importants

Nigerian playwright Mfoniso Udofia is presenting the world premiere of creation stories and all the important importants Off-Broadway.

Centering on a midlife Black woman pulled between her many selves—child, future daughter, artist, possible mother—the play pulses with longing as its heroine races against the clock and the limits of her own body. Moving across time and space, from ancestor to AI, from dream cycle to IVF cycle, through music and ritual, Udofia weaves her own surprising folktale on the cost of creation and the impossible work of becoming creation stories and all the important importants is supported by The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust.

creation stories and all the important importants began performances on, September 15, 2026, with an opening night set for. October 1, 2026, and will run for 6 weeks only at Lincoln Center Theater.

Degenerates

The world premiere of Else Went's Degenerates, directed by Emma Rosa Went, is now playing Off-Broadway. This world premiere play brings audiences into a group forged around their own perceived unlovability. Between the closed worlds of bedrooms and the digital silos they open onto, painfully intimate conversations unfold, as Degenerates burrows into the extreme side of the epidemic of male loneliness.

In their obscure corner of the internet, Degenerates' characters offer each other proof that the game is rigged against men: it was over before it began, they will never be loved, better just to lay down and rot. When an unexpected relationship begins to form, the consequences of these boys' fatalism are made abundantly clear. Degenerates offers a telescopic, darkly funny view of one insular community, formed on the bedrock of shared and infinite miseries.

The cast includes Juan Arturo as Serge/Chad, Olivia Rose Barresi as Stacy, Zachary W. Desmond as Miller, Tyler Nowell Felix as Kemp, and Christopher Dylan White as Target.

The world premiere of Else Went's Degenerates, is now running at Playwrights Horizons through October 11.

Read More: DEGENERATES World Premiere to be Presented at Playwrights Horizons

Delirium

The New York Premiere of the Arlekin! production of Delirium, a bold new adaptation of Eugène Ionesco’s Frenzy for Two, Or More, adapted and directed by recent Lortel Award winner Igor Golyak, is now playing Off-Broadway.

In Delirium, a couple is locked in an endless argument while the world outside collapses into chaos. As the boundaries between reality and delusion dissolve, Khamatova (“Her”) and Burkovskiy (“Him”) inhabit a space where conflict becomes connection, and contradiction becomes a form of devotion. What begins as absurdist comedy reveals its deeper truth: two people fighting not against each other, but for each other’s continued existence.

Delirium began performances at The Space at Irondale on September 8, 2026, with an opening night set for September 24, for a limited run through Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Read More: Arlekin's DELIRIUM by Igor Golyak To Make New York Premiere At The Space At Irondale

Disruption

Disruption, a new play by Andrew Stein, directed by Hersh Ellis, is now playing Off-Broadway at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

The cast of Disruption also includes Irene Sofia Lucio as Mia, Jason Ralph as Barry, Conrad Ricamora as Ben, Elizabeth Stanley as Jill, Joe Tippett as Paul, John David Washington as Nick, Shaunette Renée Wilson as Suzie, and Emma Kikue as Raven. Octavia Chavez-Richmond, Carman Lacivita, Lauren Marcus, and Brian Miskell will serve as understudies.

Does anyone know what would make them truly happy? Tech entrepreneur Nick thinks he has the answer. After tremendous Silicon Valley success and a big exit, Nick presents his three best friends with his next big idea: an algorithm that is more complex than the human brain and promises to guide them through big life decisions better and more effectively than they can guide themselves. In an era where every aspect of human life has been documented with data and disrupted by technology, do computers know us better than we know ourselves? And even if they do, should we listen? Andrew Stein's sharp, unnerving thriller is a timely and insightful exploration of our tech obsessed world.

Disruption officially opened at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center on August 2. Previously scheduled to close on September 13, the production will now run through September 27, 2026.

Read More: DISRUPTION to Offer Rush Policy and Extend Run Two Weeks

Fantasma

Fantasma, a new play written by Benjamin Benne and directed by Laurie Woolery, will make its world premiere and mark Benne's New York debut Off-Broadway this fall.

On Christmas Eve, three generations of women gather in Rosie's newly renovated kitchen to make chuchitos—a traditional Guatemalan recipe passed down by heart, touch, and intuition. While her granddaughters attempt to document the dish step-by-step, they discover that what's being preserved isn't just food, and that recording and remembering are entirely different things. Spanning nearly two decades, Fantasma is a bittersweet exploration of what we keep, what we lose, and the impossibility of ever capturing it exactly right.

Fantasma will begin performances on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 59E59 Theaters' Theater A. The production will run through Sunday, December 20, 2026.

Read More: FANTASMA World Premiere and More Set for Primary Stages 2026/2027 Season

Fish

Fish, written by Melis Aker and directed by Tatiana Pandiani, will be presented Off-Broadway this fall.

Fish will star Alyssa May Gold as Libby, Sara Haider as Isha, Kario Marcel as Jon, Roxanna Hope Radja as Ceyda, and Yasmin Lara Ranz-Lind as Karya.

2016, London. Seventeen-year-old Karya is navigating her brother’s unresolved disappearance. When her mother’s outrageous theory about his whereabouts starts to gain traction, Karya decides to put it to the test. With her best friend, she devises a twisted online experiment, setting a hook in the darkest corners of the internet. But what begins as a search for answers quickly spirals into something more sinister than she ever expected. By turns sharp, tensely funny, and tender, Fish is a darkly comedic coming-of-age story about grief, girlhood and games that go too far.

Fish will run from September 26 through October 25 2026 at WP Theater.

Read More: Full Cast Set for FISH World Premiere Off-Broadway at WP Theater

Garry Starr: Classic Penguins

Garry Starr: Classic Penguins, written and performed by Damien Warren-Smith and directed by Cal McCrystal, is making its U.S. premiere Off-Broadway this fall.

Garry Starr: Classic Penguins stars Warren-Smith as Garry Starr.

Hell-bent on saving books from extinction, Garry Starr attempts to perform every Penguin Classic novel ever written in under an hour, mostly naked. Starr takes the audience on a literary adventure through some of the world's most iconic works of fiction, from Breakfast at Tiffany's to Moby Dick and everything in between.

Garry Starr: Classic Penguins officially opened on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at Studio Seaview. The production will run through Sunday, October 11, 2026.

Read More: Garry Starr: CLASSIC PENGUINS Opens at Studio Seaview

Going Bacharach

This fall the musical revue, Going Bacharach: The Songs of an Icon, has returned Off-Broadway.

Who in this world doesn’t have a favorite Burt Bacharach song? Fresh off smash-hit, critically acclaimed engagements in New York and Chicago last season, Going Bacharach is sweeping back into town for an encore run. This sleek and classy production is a celebration of the master who composed the soundtrack for a generation. Backed by a world class five-piece band, three powerhouse vocalists take you on a soulful and sophisticated musical journey through that distinctive Bacharach sound. Reimagined with fresh, joyful, and illuminating new arrangements by Australian jazz sensation Adrian Galante, experience the Bacharach classics you love — “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head,” “That's What Friends Are For,” “I'll Never Fall In Love Again,” “What's New Pussycat?,” “Alfie,” “Promises, Promises,” “Always Something There To Remind Me,” “Close To You,” “The Look Of Love,” “Do You Know The Way To San Jose?,” and more — as you've never heard them before.

Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel directs an ensemble of vocalists including Hilary Kole, Ava Locknar, Meecah, John Pagano, Julia Danielle Smulson, and Alyssa Wray; and Going Bacharach’s co-creator Adrian Galante at the piano and clarinet leading a 5-piece band. Going Bacharach’s vocalists will perform on a rotating schedule.

Going Bacharach: The Songs of an Icon will play The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater for 12 weeks only. Opening night is Wednesday, September 16.

Read More: Full Cast Set For GOING BACHARACH Off-Broadway

Good Time Charlie

Good Time Charlie, written by Obie Award-winning Ryan J. Haddad and directed by Danny Sharron, will have its world premiere Off-Broadway this fall.

The complete ensemble-cast of GOOD TIME CHARLIE includes Sherz Aletaha (Understudy), Timothy Bagley (Lou), Nicholas Barrón (Understudy), Michael Cristofer (Sheldon), Ryan J. Haddad (Ryan), Beth Malone (Janice), Nael Nacer (Charlie Sr./Bob), Artemis Pebdani (Joan/Judy), Jonathan Raviv (Charlie), and Doug Shapiro (Understudy).

As a young man, Charlie dreamt of a life on the stage, but his parents thought dentistry sounded better, so he channeled his passion for culture into his nephew Ryan—a fellow theater-loving gay kid with Broadway ambitions. Spanning more than three decades, Good Time Charlie is a multigenerational story of gay men growing up, falling in love, and cherishing the arts. This theatrical love letter celebrates the people who teach us how to dream.

Performances will begin in The Public’s Martinson Hall on Thursday, September 24 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance. The production runs through Sunday, October 18 with an official opening night on Friday, October 9.

Read More: Beth Malone, Ryan J. Haddad and More to Star in World Premiere of GOOD TIME CHARLIE at The Public

Heated Rivalry

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.



Relive all of the moments from the show that made you wet (with tears) up close on the small-stage by an incredible cast of Broadway actors who thought they were auditioning to be in Season 2. Sporting a bop-infused score, scene-stealing cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass", and time jumps absolutely no one can keep track of, audiences will find themselves hot, bothered, and probably saying, "....Girl!" Heated Rivalry is now playing at the 6th Floor Theater at The Culture Club at 530 West 27th St (formerly The McKittrick Hotel).

Read More: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Opens Off-Broadway

Heathers: The Musical

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters.

Heathers stars Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer; John Cardoza as Jason “J.D.” Dean; Zan Berube as Heather Chandler; Morgan Dudley as Heather Duke; Ava DeMary as Heather McNamara; Anneliese Van Der Pol as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom; Aniya Thompson as Martha Dunnstock; Chris Marsh Clark as Ram Sweeney; Nicholas A. Wilkinson as Kurt Kelly; Jimmy Ray Bennett as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper; and Brian Martin as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.



Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.



Heathers will play its final performance on Sunday, October 11 at New World Stages.

Read More: Peyton List to Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL as Heather Chandler

How Shakespeare Saved My Life

Jacob Ming-Trent’s one-man show, How Shakespeare Saved My Life, directed by Tony Taccone, about the creatives that molded him, is now running Off-Broadway.

In the Red Bull Theater production of How Shakespeare Saved My Life, Jacob Ming-Trent dares to rescue himself from the “slings and arrows” of his past. Born with a gift for poetry but rejected as unfit to play the part of the poet, Ming-Trent invites us to take a deep dive into the crevices of his youth. His search for home is relentless, and the results are by turns hilarious and tragic. Calling on the Bard and a host of genius rappers, half-crazed preachers, and soulful poets to throw him a lifeline, he takes us on a propulsive ride that reaffirms the power of language. It all adds up to one man’s attempt to reclaim his life, and through that journey we connect to the deeper parts of ourselves, and, ultimately, to each other. Directed by Tony Taccone.

How Shakespeare Saved My Life is now runing at The Public Theater's Shiva Theater through Sunday, October 25, with an official opening on Sunday, September 27.

Read More: HOW SHAKESPEARE SAVED MY LIFE Extends at The Public

Human Things

Human Things, written by Joshua Owen and directed by Rory McGregor, is now playing Off-Broadway.

Two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark, Rebeca Robles, Ben Rosenfield, and Tony Award nominee Michael Mulheren star in the world premiere.

Greg (Rosenfield) and Margaret (Robles) are on the rocks. More specifically - they are on an atoll in the South Pacific where Margaret is studying a dwindling population of migratory birds and Greg is doing... something. He's not quite sure what he's doing, actually. He's doing his best. When Bo (Mulheren) and Darce (Clark) arrive, stranded, having crashed their beloved Hula-Hoop into a nearby coral reef – they bring with them a storm that threatens to reshape the world in ways both big and small.

Human Things is now playing at The West End Theatre, with an opening set for Friday, September 25. The production will play a 5-week limited engagement through Sunday, October 18.

Read More: Victoria Clark, Michael Mulheren and More to Star in HUMAN THINGS Off-Broadway

Imitation of Life

Imitation of Life, a new musical featuring a book by Lynn Nottage, an original score by John Legend, and direction by Whitney White, will make its world premiere Off-Broadway this fall in a co-production from The Shed and National Black Theatre.

The musical is inspired by Fannie Hurst's 1933 novel and the 1934 and 1959 Universal films.

Imitation of Life will star Adrienne Warren as Delilah. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Across the neon rush of 1920s Atlantic City and the harder edges of 1930s New York, two single mothers—one Black, one White—and their daughters build a life together, chasing success and love by very different rules. Their stories ask what we sacrifice to be seen—and what we pass down to the ones who come after us.

Imitation of Life will begin performances on Saturday, November 21, 2026, and officially open on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at The Griffin Theater at The Shed. The strictly limited six-week engagement will run through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

Read More: Adrienne Warren Will Lead IMITATION OF LIFE Off-Broadway

In the Heights

In the Heights, featuring music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, directed by David Mendizábal and choreographed by Mayte Natalio, will be presented at New York City Center this fall.

In the Heights will feature Natalie Venetia Belcon as Claudia, Jaci Calderon as Nina, Ashley De La Rosa as Vanessa, Linedy Genao as Daniela, Ishmael Gonzalez as Sonny, Ivan Hernandez as Kevin, Cedric Leiba Jr as Piragüero, Matte Martinez as Usnavi, Aaron James McKenzie as Benny, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Carla, and Veronica Vazquez-Jackson as Camila. The cast also includes Gabi Campo, Adriel Flete, Amanda K. Lopez, Kate Louissaint, Ángel Lozada, Yani Marin, Alora Tonielle Martinez, Bianca Leticia Medina, Sael Antonio Nuñez, Cristian "Chino" Rodriguez, Kiki Rodriguez, SeQuoiia, Michael Anthony Sylvester, and Ricardo A. Zayas.

In the Heights blends hip-hop, Latin rhythms, and traditional Broadway sounds to tell a multigenerational story about family, ambition, and belonging. The musical unfolds over three hot July days in New York City's Washington Heights as bodega owner Usnavi and his neighbors navigate the meaning of home in a rapidly changing neighborhood.

In the Heights will begin performances on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at New York City Center. The gala production will run through Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Read More: IN THE HEIGHTS Reveals Full Cast at New York City Center

Kilgallen

Kilgallen, a new musical featuring book, music, and lyrics by Chuck Strand and additional music by George Petersen, will make its world premiere Off-Broadway this fall.

Kilgallen is a true crime musical about Dorothy Kilgallen, the powerful female journalist of the 1950s. Brilliant, relentless, and unapologetically ambitious, Kilgallen moved among the celebrities, politicians, and power brokers who defined her era. When President Kennedy was assassinated, she became convinced that the truth was being buried and set out to prove it. Even as she believed her life was in danger, she forged ahead. Kilgallen died under suspicious circumstances on November 7, 1965, and the mystery remains unsolved today.

Kilgallen will begin performances on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at The York Theatre. The production will run through Sunday, December 27, 2026.

King of the Yees

Lauren Yee’s semi-autobiographical comedy King of the Yees, will be presented Off-Broadway this fall, directed by Joshua Kahan Brody.

Francis Jue performed as Yee’s character’s father in Chicago, LA, and San Francisco. He reprises the role for this new production at Signature.

King of the Yees circles the character of Larry Yee, who for decades has been the heart and soul of the Yee Fung Toy Family Association, a fraternal organization in San Francisco’s Chinatown. But to his daughter Lauren, a playwright living in New York, the association is an obsolete relic of a vanishing world. When Larry suddenly disappears, Lauren sets off on a wild quest to find him, embarking on a surreal, magical journey through the history and myths of her own lineage. King of the Yees is a hilarious and heartfelt "kind of true" story about what we inherit and what it means to truly be a Yee.

Signature Theatre will present Lauren Yee’s semi-autobiographical comedy King of the Yees, directed by Joshua Kahan Brody, October 6 – November 15 in The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theater at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Read More: Francis Jue and Kelly Marie Tran to Star in Lauren Yee’s KING OF THE YEES

Lean-To

New Light Theater Project and Pendragon Theatre is presenting the world premiere of Lean-To, written by Canadian playwright Stephen Sheffer, and directed by Jesse Jou, running Off-Broadway.

An overprepared hiker and a not-so-prepared couple are forced to share a rustic lean-to shelter in the woods. Bonding over Britney Spears, shared supplies, and the desire to escape city life for a weekend, these strangers experience a rare moment of authentic connection. But as they come together around the warmth of the campfire, a different type of kindling threatens to combust. Part comedy and part tender drama, Lean-To explores the human desire to connect and the shadow of loneliness that lurks within all of us.

The cast includes John Alejandro Jeffords, Larisa Oleynik and Joshua David Robinson.

Lean-To will run through October 10, 2026 for 32 performances in a limited 5-week engagement at 59E59 Theaters, Theater B.

Read More: Stephen Sheffer's LEAN-TO to Make World Premiere at 59E59 Theaters

Les Enfants Terribles

Crawl Space Plays is presenting Michael Gardner's world premiere theatrical adaptation of Jean Cocteau's scandalous novella, Les Enfants Terribles, directed by Gardner, Off-Broadway.

Paul and Elisabeth, two emotionally-sheltered teenage siblings, seclude themselves in a spiritual fiction of their own creation. A fantasy organized by rules and rituals only children understand. As they vie for dominance, the “enfants” play cruel games amongst themselves and upon their adoring companions, Gerard and Agatha. Reality creeps in, fantasies spin out and the borders of their worlds collapse. Is tragedy inevitable? And divine?

The cast includes Caroline (Lina) DeFazio, Victor Gao, Maysie Jane Kilgore and Rutger Scott.

Les Enfants Terribles will run through October 4, 2026 in a limited engagement at East Village Basement.

Read More: LES ENFANTS TERRIBLES World Premiere to Open at East Village Basement

Lost In Del Valle

Lost In Del Valle, the award-winning dark comedy written and performed by Ned Van Zandt and directed by Amir Arison, has returned Off-Broadway after a run in March 2026.

One-man theatrical hurricane Ned Van Zandt tells his tale of the drug-induced chaos of the Chelsea Hotel in the 1970's – rubbing shoulders (and more) with Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungeon, the wild parties in the LA music scene with his friend Chaka Khan, and the fluorescent glare of a Texas correctional facility. Lost In Del Valle is a genre-bending piece of dark comedy that cannot be missed as Van Zandt takes you through his spiralling descent: sex, fame, addiction, and ultimately, redemption.

Lost In Del Valle has returned to SoHo Playhouse for a limited run through October 14, 2026.

Read More: Ned Van Zandt's LOST IN DEL VALLE to Return Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse This Fall

Loud & With Feeling

Loud & With Feeling, a musical written by Spencer J. Vigil, with additional music and arrangements by Joshua Evan Eiger and directed by Jules Dameron, will be presented Off-Broadway this fall.

Loud & With Feeling will feature Dickie Drew Hearts and Adrian Rifat. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Loud & With Feeling is a musical based on a true-to-life experience about a group of queer students in the first 24 hours of their sit-in protest. Their quest to fight for LGBTQ+ rights at their private Christian university is stifled after their favorite professor is fired. Throughout the night, the group uncovers their own personal histories as they search for belonging, connection, and a collective future. With a pop-synth score, Loud & With Feeling showcases the joy, triumph, and community that everyone longs to be a part of.

Loud & With Feeling will begin performances on Monday, October 26, 2026, at AMT Theater. The production will run through Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Read More: LOUD & WITH FEELING to Make Off-Broadway Debut at AMT Theater

Magic Mike Live

Magic Mike Live, created and co-directed by Channing Tatum, with Alison Faulk, will bring its all-new flagship production Off-Broadway this fall.

Tess Tregellas and Sara Spadacene were handpicked by Channing Tatum to share the role of “MC” in the New York City production following a lengthy audition process.

Magic Mike Live New York is designed to fuse hospitality, nightlife, and live entertainment into one seamless night out, delivering the show's core spirit of confidence, celebration, and empowerment alongside world-class talent and an atmosphere built for an unforgettable evening that will keep the city that never sleeps dancing all night long.

The New York cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE will be led by Sebastian Melo Taveira as “Mike” with Tess Tregellas and Sara Spadacene in the shared role of “MC.” The company's ensemble includes Charles Bartley, Kayla Brenda, Nate Bryan, Daniel Blessing, John Carlos Cabrera, Jayson Collantes, Shane Davis, Alexandre Deakin, Sebastian Gonzalez, Jhan Mena, Casey Sheehan, Derek Sisouphone, Ellena Takos, and Marcus Vrondas. Additional casting to be announced.

Magic Mike Live will begin performances on Thursday, October 8, with an official opening night on Thursday, October 22, in a newly renovated, multi-function and custom-built venue one block from Times Square.

Read More: MAGIC MIKE LIVE NYC Adds Tess Tregellas and Sara Spadacene As MCs

Midnight

Midnight, written, directed and choreographed by Todrick Hall, is making its North American premiere this fall Off-Broadway, following two sold-out engagements in London.

Joining Hall in the cast will be Jeremy Beloate, Jimmy Brewer, Kennedy Caughell, Dwayne Clark, Sidney Dupont, Ayana George, Autumn Hurlbert, Kolbi Jordan, Sarah Lynn Marion, Ciaran McCarthy, and Charlotte Odusanya.

Set in the American South during the 19th century, MIDNIGHT explores love, identity, empathy, and the humanity that connects us across the boundaries of race, class, and expectation. Featuring a wholly sung-through score that blends gospel, rhythm and blues, pop, rock, folk, opera, and musical theatre, the show follows twelve interconnected lives, six Black characters and six white characters, whose relationships challenge the worlds they have inherited and the assumptions they carry.

Midnight is now in performances at the Daryl Roth Theatre, with an official opening night set for Sunday, September 27, 2026. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Read More: Interview: Todrick Hall Wants MIDNIGHT to Change Minds and Hearts

Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library

Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library, written by Jenny Lyn Bader and directed by Ari Laura Kreith, has returned Off-Broadway following two sold-out Off Broadway engagements in 2024.

Set in 1933 Berlin, with martial law in effect and political activism having become a capital crime, the production follows a young Gestapo officer who arrests a philosophy graduate student, whose interrogation will endanger them both. Inspired by the real life arrest of Hannah Arendt, Jenny Lyn Bader's thrilling and timely new play illuminates the struggle for human connection and perseverance in even the darkest of times.

The production reunites the original cast, including Ella Kaille, Brett Temple, Drew Hirschfield, and Daniel Adam Cantor. The creative team includes Scenic Designer Lauren Helpern, Lighting Designer Zachary Connell, Costume Designer Deborah Caney, and Sound Designer Greg Scalera.

Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library is now running at 59E59 Theaters in Theater A through October 25.

Read More: MRS. STERN WANDERS THE PRUSSIAN STATE LIBRARY Will Come to 59e59 This Summer

Ms. Blakk for President

Ms. Blakk for President, written by Tarell Alvin McCraney and Tina Landau and directed by Landau, will be presented Off-Broadway this fall.

Ms. Blakk for President will feature Wayne Brady as Terence Alan Smith/Joan Jett Blakk, alongside Nic Ashe, Gideon Glick, Kelvin Moon Loh, Sawyer Smith, and Adina Verson.

Inspired by the true story of drag performer and activist Terence Alan Smith, the play introduces Joan Jett Blakk, who ran for president in the early 1990s amid the AIDS epidemic. The story follows Joan and Queer Nation Chicago as they bring queer political activism to the 1992 Democratic National Convention. The production combines elements of a campaign rally, nightclub performance, and confessional.

Ms. Blakk for President will begin performances on Thursday, October 15, 2026, and officially open on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at Vineyard Theatre.

Read More: Inside Rehearsals for MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT Off-Broadway

Night of January 16th

Ayn Rand's Night of January 16th will be presented Off-Broadway, directed by Theo Devaney.

Grammy Award-winning Broadway, West End and opera artist Zachary James will star.

Ruth Stage's Night of January 16th radically reimagines Rand's courtroom thriller as a bold, heightened descent into a dark, purgatorial parallel reality. On the night of January 16th, financier Bjorn Faulkner falls from the penthouse of his own skyscraper, and Karen Andre, his former secretary, lover and closest confidante, is accused of his murder. But the question is not only whether Karen killed him. It is whether the depth of her love, loyalty and understanding makes her guilty, or makes her the only person capable of telling the truth about who Bjorn really was.

At every performance, 15 audience members serve as the jury, drawn into the trial and ultimately charged with determining the verdict. Their decision determines which conclusion the company performs that evening, implicating the audience in the central question of the play: what kind of truth do they believe?

Ruth Stage's Off-Broadway production of Ayn Rand's Night of January 16th, will begin October 7 at Theatre Five at Theatre Row. Opening Night is set for Sunday, October 11, and the production will play through Sunday, October 18.

Read More: Zachary James to Join Ruth Stage's NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH Off-Broadway

Othello

Othello, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Eric Tucker, will return Off-Broadway this fall for a limited engagement following its run earlier this year.

Othello will feature Susannah Hoffman, Susannah Millonzi, Ryan Quinn, and Eric Tucker, with the four actors inhabiting the play's 19 roles.

Othello, a general in the Venetian army, sees his happy marriage to the beautiful Desdemona destroyed when his seemingly trustworthy ensign, Iago, suggests to him that she may be unfaithful, in Shakespeare's tragedy of revenge, jealousy, and intrigue.

Othello will begin performances on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the West End Theatre, for a limited three-week engagement.

Read More: Bedlam's Four-Person OTHELLO Will Return Off-Broadway in November

Our Sinatra

This fall, the original creators/performers of Our Sinatra, A Musical Celebration – Eric Comstock, Christopher Gines and Hilary Kole - have reunited for a 25th anniversary revival of the Off-Broadway show which tips its hat to arguably the greatest male vocalist of the 20th Century, Frank Sinatra.

From the classic ballads of the 40’s to the saloon and torch songs of the 50’s and the swingin’ sounds of the 60’s, relive your memories in a show that steers clear of imitation but layers on the joy and passion evoked by nearly 60 of Sinatra’s greatest hits, including 'Fly Me to the Moon,' 'The Way You Look Tonight,' 'Come Fly with Me,' “The Best Is Yet To Come,” Come Rain or Come Shine,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Where or When,” “Day In – Day Out,” “One For My Baby,” and 'The Lady Is a Tramp.”

The 12-week engagement began at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater on September 11. Opening night took place on Tuesday, September 15 at 7:30PM.

Read More: OUR SINATRA to Return Off-Broadway for 25th Anniversary Engagement

Parcel From America

Parcel from America, a new Irish musical featuring a book and lyrics by Jahnna Beecham, Malcolm Hillgartner, and Michael J. Hume, music by Malcolm Hillgartner and Kevin Corcoran, choreography by Barry McNabb, and direction by J.R. Sullivan, will make its New York premiere Off-Broadway this fall. The musical is adapted from a tale by Irish storyteller Tomáseen Foley.

Parcel from America will feature Alex Sharpe, Clare O'Malley, Michael Grennell, Mick Mellamphy, Úna Clancy, Gregg Goodbrod, Andrea Lynn Green, Adam Huel Potter, Aiden McCracken, Daniel Patrick Sullivan, Serena Parish, and Ethan Jack Haberfield, with standby Danny Rothman and understudies Riley Bocchicchio, Amy Bodnar, Dan Fenaughty, and Olivia Goosman.

Parcel from America is the story of a young boy and a lonely widow in a remote parish in the west of Ireland, and the importance of one special parcel that changes the lives of the entire community, carrying them all into the true heart of Christmas. Inspired by the history of Irish emigration and the cherished parcels filled with gently used clothing and much-needed dollars sent by loved ones from across the Atlantic, the musical celebrates the old Irish adage that “it is only in the shelter of our neighbors that we all can live.”

Parcel from America will begin previews on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, and officially open on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Theatre Row. The limited engagement will run through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Read More: PARCEL FROM AMERICA to Make New York Premiere at Theatre Row This Fall

Phyl

PHYL, a rarely seen comedy by pioneering British playwright and suffragist Cecily Hamilton, directed by Britt Berke, is making its New York premiere Off-Broadway.

The cast of PHYL features Lily Ganser as Phyllis “Phyl” Chester, making her Off-Broadway debut with Tessa Bilmes, Jennifer Blood, Curzon Dobell, Katie Firth, Livvy Marcus, Anthony Michael Martinez, Talia Sulla, and Charlotte Van Ledtje.

PHYL follows Phyllis Chester, a governess trapped in a solitary existence and walled off from the life she craves—until a moment of lost temper leads her to risk everything.

Performances of PHYL begin October 3 through November 7, 2026 and will open on October 22nd at Theatre Row.

Read More: Complete Cast Set for PHYL Off-Broadway at Theatre Row

Rope

Rope, a new adaptation by Gordon Greenberg, based on the play by Patrick Hamilton and directed by Scott Elliott, will make its world premiere Off-Broadway this fall.

Rope will feature Corey Fogelmanis as Nate Singer, Elizabeth Gillies as Leila, Jason Butler Harner as Rupert Cadell, Cameron Monaghan as Garrett Stern, Graham Phillips as Richard Raglan, and James Waterston as Judge Kentley.

Garrett Stern and Nate Singer are two beautiful, brilliant, and dangerously bored Princeton grad students who throw a dinner party in their chic Turtle Bay apartment – on top of a trunk containing their murder victim. Newly adapted from the play that inspired the iconic Hitchcock film, Rope is a sharp-witted and sexually aggressive thriller.

Rope will begin previews on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, and officially open on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at the Theater at St. Clement's. The limited Off-Broadway engagement will run through Sunday, December 6, 2026.

Read more: Elizabeth Gillies, Jason Butler Harner and More to Star in ROPE Off-Broadway

School Pictures

Milo Cramer's School Pictures, written and performed by Cramer and directed by longtime collaborator Morgan Green, will be presented Off-Broadway this fall.

The musical journal follows students including Faith, who hates reading; Jane, who has lost her flashcards; and Javier, who questions the point of studying in the face of climate change. Through their stories, the work examines parenting, inequality and the challenges of puberty within the New York City school system.

School Pictures begins previews October 7 and open October 18 at Cherry Lane Theatre.

Read More: SCHOOL PICTURES and TWO GIRLS Set for Cherry Lane Theatre Fall Programming

Shelter Inn Place

Ego Actus Theatre Company is presenting "Shelter Inn Place," a warm-hearted ensemble comedy by Henry Feldman, Off-Broadway, directed by Joan Kane.

The cast features Mike Roche as Frank Bennett, the hotel keeper; Martin Revere as George Bennett, his father; Alyssa Simon as Heidi Murphy, the TV psychologist, Aaron Lamm as Sam Bennett, Frank's son; and Haley Zale as Mildred Bennett, Frank's wife.

The comedy is about a Gulf Coast innkeeper who, attempting to secure his bed and breakfast during a hurricane, finds himself trapped inside with the people who complicate his life the most.

Shelter Inn Place is now running at Theater #5 at Theater Row through October 4, 2026.

Read More: SHELTER INN PLACE to Open at Theatre Row This Fall

Slam Frank

After completing a run at Asylum NYC, the incendiary new musical, Slam Frank, which reimagines Anne Frank's story through an intersectional, multiethnic, genderqueer, Afro-Latin hip-hop lens, will open Off-Broadway. The production is directed by Sam LaFrage.

The cast includes most of the originating ensemble from the developmental run: Olivia Bernábe as Anita (Anne), Alex Lewis as Peter, Austen Horne as Edith, Rocky Paterra as Otto, John Anker Bow as Mr. Van Daan, Jaz Zepatos as Mrs. Van Daan, Walker Stovall as Asst. Stage Manager and introducing Amelia Louise Barr as Margot. ​ Understudies include Olamide Asanpaola, Ashlyn Combs, Matthew Krob, Isabella Orosco and Keegan Sells.

Slam Frank will begin performances Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre on October 4, 2026.

Read More: Inside Rehearsals for SLAM FRANK Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre

Soon

Out of the Box Theatrics will present the Off-Broadway premiere of Soon, a new musical by Nick Blaemire, directed by Will Blum.

The cast features Oliver Richman as Jonah, Ava Delaney as Charlie, Mylinda Hull as Adrienne, and Mike Millan as Steven.

What do you do with the time you have left? While twenty-something Charlie waits for the end of the world, Jonah waits for her to start living. But before time runs out, Charlie must do the hardest thing imaginable: open the front door. Nick Blaemire's Soon is an intimate, indie-pop chamber musical about finding the courage to pursue your dreams in an uncertain world.

Performances begin on Wednesday, September 30 at The Loft at St. Luke's Theatre for a six-week strictly limited engagement.

Read More: Complete Cast Set for Nick Blaemire's SOON Off-Broadway

Spandex: The Musical

Catherine Ashmore Bradley is reprising the role of Dori Jenson in the Off-Broadway production of Spandex The Musical.

Bradley first played the character in 2017 at age nine, during one of the show's earliest developmental productions. Now 18, she returns to the same character alongside multi-platinum recording artist Tiffany, making her New York theater debut, and performer Sims Lamason. Set in the world of late-1980s competitive aerobics, the production follows three women preparing for the Crystal Light National Aerobics Championship. A portion of proceeds from Spandex the Musical will benefit Children's Miracle Network, supporting children's hospitals across North America.

The limited engagement runs through September 27, 2026, at Asylum NYC.

Read More: SPANDEX THE MUSICAL to Return with Catherine Ashmore Bradley Reprising Childhood Role

Specimen

Specimen, a new play written and directed by Randall Sharp, will return Off-Broadway for an encore engagement this fall.

Specimen will feature Brian Barnhart, Andrew Dawson, Britt Genelin, Jon McCormick, Julian Rozzell, Jr., and Jim Sterling, along with Spencer Aste, Robert Ierardi, and Lynn Mancinelli on video.

Specimen unfolds aboard the Nomad, a failing corporate research vessel nearing Earth after a disastrous mission. An unexplained internal explosion has left portions of the ship unstable. Communication falters. Systems misfire. The vessel continues forward. When a mysterious pod docks without warning, the crew discovers what appears to be a rare and immensely valuable lifeform—one that could salvage their mission and secure their return. Or is it just a man? With systems failing and no reliable authority beyond the hull, the crew must determine what has arrived—and what it will be called. On the Nomad, a designation can determine everything.

Specimen will begin previews on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at Axis Theatre. The limited encore engagement will run through Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Read More: SPECIMEN by Randall Sharp to Return to Axis Theatre This Fall

Starstuff

Starstuff, created by No.11 Productions and directed by Ryan Emmons, will make its world premiere Off-Broadway this winter.

Starstuff will feature Julie Congress, Steven Conroy, and Aubrey Lace Taylor.

Through a series of spectacular falls, a young woman named Star plunges into a cosmic quest for self-discovery. This highly visual, expressionist production freefalls from the top of a mountain to the depths of the DMV in a playful exploration of our shared humanity. Told with No.11 Productions' signature whimsy and theatrical magic, this luminous new myth invites us to look up, turn inward, and rediscover our connection to one another and everything around us.

Starstuff will begin performances on Wednesday, December 16, 2026, at 59E59 Theaters. The production will run through Sunday, December 27, 2026.

Read more: 59E59 Theaters Unveils Productions for Fall 2026 Season

The Apology Tour

September L. Davis (Ana Gasteyer's controversial diva alter-ego) is bringing her Apology Tour Off-Broadway this fall.

I feel so obtuse. So embarrassed! Could it be true what my friends, colleagues, and community are saying about me? How could I have missed the signs that I was hurting my friends?

Dear Lord, I’M AWAKE NOW! I get it! I am a horrible person. A horrible, horrible person who needs to find their way back! But how?! How does a HUMAN MONSTER get back to being a HUMAN BEING?!

Performances will run at Studio Seaview September 20-October 5.

Read More: September L. Davis Sets THE APOLOGY TOUR 'Theatrical Experience' Off-Broadway This Fall

The Ask

The Ask, a new play by Matthew Freeman, directed by Jessi D. Hill, will have its Off-Broadway premiere this fall.

Five-time Golden Globe Award nominee Marilu Henner and Shannon Purser will star together on stage.

In The Ask, a donor meeting in an Upper West Side apartment erupts into a gripping battle of wills. Greta (Henner), a longtime donor with strong progressive views, meets with Tanner (Purser), a young ACLU fundraiser sent to secure a significant gift. As the two confront each other with wit, conviction and wariness, their shared ideals give way to unexpected divisions, exposing the cultural and emotional fault lines that separate their generations.

Preview performances begin Tuesday, October 6, with opening night set for Tuesday, October 13. The Ask plays a strictly limited engagement at Theater 555 through Sunday, November 22.

Read More: Exclusive: Inside THE ASK First Rehearsal With Shannon Purser & Marilu Henner

The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue

The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue, a new play written by Debbie Goodstein and directed by Jonathan Silverstein, will make its world premiere Off-Broadway this fall.

The Stein family gathers on Manhattan's Upper West Side to celebrate an engagement. But when their youngest son arrives with an unexpected guest, the joyful occasion begins to unravel—revealing old wounds, buried secrets, and divisions that may be impossible to overcome. As a mysterious blue violinist watches over them, three generations must confront what it means to remain a family when the people they love no longer see the world in the same way. Inspired by the spirit of Sholem Aleichem's Tevye, The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue is a funny, provocative, and deeply moving new play about family, faith, identity, and the enduring—and sometimes fragile—power of love.

The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue will begin previews on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, and officially open on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at Theatre Row's Theatre Five. The limited engagement will run through Saturday, December 5, 2026.

Read More: THE BLUE VIOLINIST OVER WEST END AVENUE to Open at Theatre Row

The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God)

GoodDottirs is presenting the world premiere of The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God), a new play about controlling the means of reproduction and controlling the narrative—all by controlling Mary, written and directed by Katie Cappiello.

The ensemble cast for The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God) includes Gracie Conn in her Off-Broadway debut, Outer Critics Circle nominee Ben Cook, Annalisa D'Aguilar in her Off-Broadway debut, David Hull, Mary Jo Mecca, and TRACY SALLOWS.

Meet Mary of Nazareth. She’s just trying to steer clear of marauding Roman soldiers when she learns she’s been chosen for something super special! Meet Mother Mary. She’s devoted her life to New York City’s neediest, running shelters for homeless trafficking victims. Cardinal O’Malley has a pitch for her and her sister nuns—an exciting new way to serve. Meet Mary of Nazareth, TX. She is taking out the trash at the end of her late-night shift at Dairy Queen. God only knows what she’ll find in that dumpster.

The Body of Mary will run through October 8, 2026, at The Gym at Judson.

Read More: David Hull, Gracie Conn and More to Star in THE BODY OF MARY: A PLAY IN THREE ACTS (OF GOD)

The Charioteer

The Charioteer, a new play written by Dan Giles and directed by Matt Dickson, will make its world premiere Off-Broadway this fall.

Growing up, Charly's older brother was her protector and role model, but they've barely spoken since he went away to college. When she tags along to a bewildering night out with his new friends, she discovers that Owen is deep into a political transformation that she doesn't understand. Ten years later, he needs her help. But first, she needs answers. The Charioteer follows a brother and sister on the brink of catastrophe, learning how to fight with—and for—the people they love.

The Charioteer will begin performances on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the cell. The production will run through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Read More: THE CHARIOTEER World Premiere to Open at the Cell Theatre

The Cherry Orchard

Director and dramatist Simon Stone is presenting the North American premiere of his radical, modern-day adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard Off-Broadway.

The play features an all-star Korean ensemble, including Doyeon Jeon, winner of Best Actress at the 60th Cannes Film Festival for Secret Sunshine, and Haesoo Park, Emmy-nominated for his role in the hit international TV show Squid Game.

Set in Seoul and brought to life in a transparent glass house designed by celebrated architect Saul Kim, this tragicomedy offers audiences a voyeuristic view into the characters’ private lives as they navigate change and domestic conflict.

The Cherry Orchard will run at Park Avenue Armony through September 26.

Read More: Simon Stone’s THE CHERRY ORCHARD, Marina Abramović and More Set for Park Avenue Armory 2026 Season

The Conversation

The Conversation, a new original musical conceived and co-written by Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman, featuring music and lyrics by Henry and Harriman, a book by Nick Green, and direction by Kenny Leon, will be presented Off-Broadway this fall.

The Conversation will star Joshua Henry as Marcus and Julia Harriman as Elle.

The Conversation follows Marcus and Elle from the electric spark of their first date to move-ins, milestones, and the slow accumulation of everything left unsaid. With a score that weaves Soul, R&B, and Modern Pop into musical theater storytelling, The Conversation explores the beauty and messiness of navigating a long-term relationship and asks what it takes to choose love, even when it hurts, and what it takes to stay.

The Conversation will begin previews on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, and officially open on Monday, December 7, 2026, at the Astor Place Theatre, for a limited 10-week engagement.

Read More: Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman Co-Wrote and Will Star in New Musical THE CONVERSATION

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, with a book and lyrics by Jethro Compton, music and lyrics by Darren Clark, based on the short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald, choreographed by Chi-San Howard, and directed by Compton, will make its North American premiere Off-Broadway this fall.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button will feature Jo Brook as Swing, Britney Coleman as Gwyns, Trevor Lindley Craft as Morlan and Understudy, Andrew Durand as Reverthi and Benjamin Button, Brandon J. Ellis as Tewes and Understudy, Katie Horner as Treth and Understudy, Kelsee Kimmel as Sterenow and Elowen Keene, Casey Martin Klein as Swing, Sachiko Mae as Avoryow and Understudy, Morgan Morse as Tonnow, Kris Saint-Louis as Lanow, Claire-Frances Sullivan as Ebron and Understudy, Lauren Jeanne Thomas as Swing, Spiff Wiegand as Swing, and Matt Wolpe as Tir.

Set in a Cornish fishing village on the coast of Great Britain and brought to life by a company of 15 actor-musicians, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button reimagines Fitzgerald’s story of an old man who is not at the end of his life, but at the beginning. It is the magical tale of a love that defies all odds.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button will begin performances on Thursday, October 8, 2026, and officially open on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at The Public Theater’s Newman Theater. The production will run through Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Read More: Exclusive: Andrew Durand & Kelsee Kimmel Sing 'Will You Go?' from THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON

The Fallen

The Fallen, a new drama written by Rita Lewis and directed by Ken Wolf, will make its world premiere Off-Broadway this fall.

The Fallen will feature Christopher Whalen as Joseph Adams, Bill Morton as Henry Nash, Jessica Luhmann as Lily Nash, Cameron Parker as Lucas, Chelsea Clark as Abigail Nash, Nathan Cusson as Will, and Gabriella Russo as Sarah Adams.

The Fallen is a new Western drama about two broken families whose lives converge on the Colorado frontier. Joseph Adams is a Colorado farmer haunted by the family he left behind. Lily Nash is a fierce young woman struggling to find freedom from a home scarred by violence. When their paths cross, each is forced to confront the past and the family they can no longer run from. Bound by secrets and the choices of the past, they must find the courage to face what has torn them apart.

The Fallen will begin previews on Saturday, October 10, 2026, and officially open on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the Main Stage Theatre at Chain Theatre. The production will run through Sunday, October 25, 2026.

Read More: THE FALLEN To Make World Premiere With Manhattan Repertory Theatre

The Good Thief

The Good Thief, a one-man play written by Conor McPherson and directed by Justin Waldman, will be presented Off-Broadway this fall by Irish Repertory Theatre in association with Two River Theater. The play originally premiered in Dublin in 1994.

The Good Thief will star Christopher Fitzgerald.

The Good Thief is a one-man play in the form of a confession. After a seemingly straightforward job spirals into betrayal and violence, a small-time Irish gangster is forced to face the consequences. In telling his sordid and riveting tales, he finally has the chance to reflect on his past and long for a future beyond brutality.

The Good Thief will begin previews on Saturday, November 7, 2026, and officially open on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Irish Repertory Theatre's W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre. The limited engagement will run through Sunday, December 13, 2026.

Read More: Christopher Fitzgerald Will Lead THE GOOD THIEF at Irish Repertory Theatre; 2026 Fall Season Announced

The Hairy Ape

Eugene O'Neill’s The Hairy Ape will be presented Off-Broadway, directed by Ciarán O'Reilly.

The cast of The Hairy Ape will include Jon Beavers as Yank, Jonathan Crimeni as Ensemble, Joanna Glushak as Mildred’s Aunt, Ariyan Kassam as Long, John Keating as Paddy, Hassiem Muhammad as Ensemble, Adam Petherbridge as Secretary for the IWW/Ensemble, Elizabeth Teeter as Mildred, and Harrison Tipping as Ensemble.

In 1922, Eugene O'Neill set the theatrical world on fire with his provocative and expressionist play, The Hairy Ape. This journey of a dark-souled, brutish ship laborer known as Yank is a riveting story of a common man's search for belonging in a world controlled by the rich and powerful.

As head coal stoker on an ocean liner, Yank is in his element: he rules his dark world—he powers the ship—he belongs. But when the beautiful, spoiled daughter of the ship's owner visits the engine room for a thrill, she is at once repulsed and terrified by Yank and what she sees there. Half in love with the unattainable and half blinded by rage, the bewildered Yank blunders violently through Manhattan, seeking both revenge and a place in a society which continually refuses him.

The Hairy Ape begins performances on the Irish Repertory Theatre's Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage September 25, 2026, with opening night set for October 4, for a run through November 15, 2026.

Read More: Elizabeth Teeter, Joanna Glushak and More to Star in THE HAIRY APE at Irish Rep

The Heart

The Heart, choreography by Mandy Moore and directed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley based on Maylis de Kerangal's novel Réparer les vivants, will premiere Off-Broadway.

The Heart will feature Heidi Blickenstaff as Claire, Lincoln Clauss as Thomas Driscoll, Nick T. Daly as Simon Lamar, Drew Gehling as Dr. Breva, Bre Jackson as Cordelia Owl, Joaquina Kalukango as Marianne Lamar, Max McKenna as Juliette Brooks, Wren Rivera as Marthe, and Jason Tam as Sean Lamar. Daniel Brackett, Gareth Keegan, Q. Smith, and Emily Somé round out the cast as understudies.

A young surfer's life is cut short. A stranger suddenly has a second chance. And the life-force of one beating heart drives two families and a medical team through 24 hours that couldn't matter more.

The Heart will begin previews on Thursday, October 8, 2026, and open officially on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 6, 2026.

Read More: Meet the Company of Roundabout's THE HEART

The Holes

Max Wolf Friedlich's The Holes is being presented Off-Broadway, directed by Michael Herwitz.

The Holes is set in a decaying bar in a rapidly gentrifying city upstate, where a padlocked back room offers pleasure, relief, and perhaps something far more dangerous. A chilling dark comedy about the great wars shaping our future, the play sets shame against desire, tradition against progress, and community against individualism.

Previews began September 8, with opening night set for September 22 at Wild Project in New York City. The limited engagement runs through October 18.

Read More: Robert Pattinson Will Executive Produce THE HOLES by Max Wolf Friedlich Off-Broadway

The Hope Theory

Frank Marshall is presenting the Off-Broadway premiere of illusionist and storyteller Helder Guimarães’s The Hope Theory.

As a Portuguese immigrant, storyteller, and sleight-of-hand magician, Helder Guimarães arrived in America at age 29. Wide-eyed and full of ideas, he discovers a fascinating puzzle of cultural and professional challenges to solve while he tries to build a home. Directed and produced by Frank Marshall, this riveting one-man show interweaves sleight-of-hand illusions and life stories from Guimarães' experience immigrating to the U.S. and aspiring for a life in magic.

The Hope Theory began performances September 9, 2026, at New York City Center Stage (ii), for a limited engagement through December 6, 2026.

Read More: Helder Guimarães’s THE HOPE THEORY to be Presented Off-Broadway This Fall

The Invention of Love

The MAP Theater will present a rare revival of Tom Stoppard’s The Invention of Love, the Tony-winning play that premiered on Broadway in 2001, Off-Broadway. The production is directed by Zachary Elkind.

The Invention of Love stars eight-time Obie winner David Greenspan as poet and scholar A. E. Housman.

Tom Stoppard’s masterpiece of love, lost and remembered, follows poet and scholar A.E. Housman on his final journey across the River Styx. As the nineteenth century explodes into the twentieth, with Oscar Wilde redefining possibilities in art and sexuality, Housman keeps his love for his best friend hidden. But on this final night of Housman’s life, will he finally give in to the love that dares not speak its name?

This strictly-limited-engagement will run through October 3, 2026, at Theaterlab as part of TLAB SHARES.

Read More: David Greenspan to Star in Revival of THE INVENTION OF LOVE at Theaterlab

The Kick Inside

The Kick Inside, a Kate Bush-inspired play written by thirteen New York City-based playwrights, Penny Arcade, Jess Barbagallo, Ethan Fishbane, the late Richard Foreman, Hillary Gao, Nazareth Hassan, John Jesurun, Marvin Just, Dhari Noel, Normandy Sherwood, Hayley Stahl, and Fiona Templeton, and conceived and directed by Nicolás Noreña, will make its world premiere Off-Broadway this fall.

The Kick Inside will feature Benjamin Forster, Yuki Kawahisa, Tatyana Kot, Essence Lotus, Frankie Placidi, Timothy Scott, Felix Teich, and Alenka Kraigher.

The story follows Alenka, a woman who grows awfully tired of the way that people talk to one another and begins experimenting with language in every scene of this one-and-a-half-act play. Visually rich and littered with strange phenomena, action sequences, dogs, algorithm possessions, hitmen, and a world that speaks back, The Kick Inside uncovers a lost city that tilts language to ask where words come from within us and how deeply we transform each other's emotional fabrics.

The Kick Inside will begin performances on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at HERE Arts Center. The production will run through Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Read More: THE KICK INSIDE to Premiere at HERE Arts Center This Fall

The King's Critique

The King's Critique, a new musical featuring music and lyrics by Nat Zegree, book and lyrics by Eric Holmes, choreography by Nancy Renee Braun, and direction by Catie Davis, will be presented Off-Broadway this fall.

The King's Critique will feature Sky Lakota-Lynch, Taylor Iman Jones, Justin Collette, Donna Lynne Champlin, Matthew Patrick Quinn, Gabi Carrubba, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Bridget Beirne, Nick Cearley, Christian Fary, Timothy Matthew Flores, Amy Jo Jackson, Geena Quintos, and Justin Sudderth, with understudies Kyrie Courter and Ryan Everett Wood.

King Benjamin decrees that women are strictly forbidden from performing onstage. Josephine is determined to change that, and she hatches an elaborate plan with tenor Sebastian, but if you've ever seen theater people try to execute any sort of plan, you can guess what happens next. With Sebastian involved, whatever chaos you're imagining, double it.

The King's Critique will begin performances on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, and officially open on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Read More: Tony-Nominee Sky Lakota-Lynch Joins THE KING'S CRITIQUE Off-Broadway

The Morbs

The Morbs, a new play written by Jen Diamond and directed by Lily Riopelle, will make its world premiere Off-Broadway this fall. The production will mark Diamond’s Off-Broadway debut.

The Morbs centers on three best, best, BEST friends from college who find themselves trapped in a cabin during an outbreak of a terrifying illness known as The Morbs. Good thing they know each other better than anyone... right? The Morbs is a comedy thriller about friendship, cold soup, and the people we become.

The Morbs will begin performances on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at A.R.T./New York Theatres’ Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre. The production will run through Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Read More: Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective Reveals Fall 2026 Season Featuring THE MORBS and More

the ripple, the wave that carried me home

The Ripple, the Wave That Carried Me Home, written by Christina Anderson and directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, will be presented Off-Broadway this fall.

The Ripple, the Wave That Carried Me Home will feature Marinda Anderson, Alana Raquel Bowers, Biko Eisen-Martin, and Crystal Lucas-Perry.

It’s 1960s Kansas, and Janice’s parents are fighting for the integration of public swimming pools — a fierce civil rights struggle that overshadows her childhood and drives a wedge between Janice and her family. It’s also thirty years later, when Janice is asked to speak at a ceremony honoring her father, forced to reckon with the scars of a past she has tried to forget. The Ripple, the Wave That Carried Me Home is a story about the personal toll of fighting for justice and the ultimate challenge of forgiveness.

The Ripple, the Wave That Carried Me Home will begin performances on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at the Judith O. Rubin Theater. The production will run through Sunday, November 29, 2026.

Read More: THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME Will Open Off-Broadway in October

The Unbelievers

The Unbelievers, a new play written by Nick Payne and directed by Knud Adams, will make its American premiere Off-Broadway this fall.

The Unbelievers will feature Lauren Ambrose as Miriam and Tom Riley as David.

Faith means believing in something. Especially when it feels impossible. As the years go by and the mystery of the sudden disappearance of Miriam and David's teenage son remains unsolved, their blended family must figure out how to go on, relearning how to live through the ups and downs of ordinary days in their altered world.

The Unbelievers will begin performances on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, and officially open on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at New York City Center Stage (i).

Read More: Lauren Ambrose and Tom Riley to Star in THE UNBELIEVERS Off-Broadway

The Verge

The Verge, written by Susan Glaspell and directed by Jessie Austrian, will be presented Off-Broadway this fall.

The Verge will feature Noah Brody as Harry, Paul L. Coffey as Anthony and Dr. Emmons, Devin E. Haqq as Dick, Amara Leonard as Elizabeth, Miriam Silverman as Claire Archer, Paco Tolson as Tom, and Emily Young as Adalaide and Hattie.

In Glaspell's 1921 play, botanist Claire Archer is on a quest to create a new life: a plant unlike any that has ever come before. When her husband, lover, and soulmate each arrive in her greenhouse seeking heat in a snowstorm, chaos ensues. But as Claire pushes – sometimes violently – against the constraints of her own good breeding, she wonders if the only way to transcend boundaries is to destroy them. By turns witty farce, devastating philosophical debate, and scathing feminist cry, The Verge defies genre and pierces the bounds of theatrical realism.

The Verge will begin performances on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, and officially open on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at The Public Theater's LuEsther Hall. The production will run through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Read More: Cast Set for Susan Glaspell's THE VERGE at The Public

The Woman on the Edge

Comedian Elf Lyons will make her New York and US debut with her new show, The Woman on The Edge, running Off-Broadway.

In the show, Elf presents a completely normal, autobiographical (and in no way complex) comedy about love, blending her distinctive theatrical style with sharp comedic instincts as it leans into the absurd, the emotional and the unpredictable. Inspired by the collapse of Elf’s engagement, The Woman on the Edge finds her unable to perform the show herself; in her absence, one of her characters performs it on her behalf.

With nods to Hitchcock’s Vertigo, The Apollo 13 mission, and the opera Pagliacci, Elf creates a multi-genre work that crosses between the boundaries of comedy, theatre and live art. Expect a collision of forms as opera, stand-up, clowning, character and verbatim theatre sit side by side alongside audio recordings, bouncy castles and a fragmented mind that won’t stay in one place.

The Woman on The Edge will run at New York’s SoHo Playhouse this from September 24 – October 18, with opening night set for September 27.

Read More: Elf Lyons to Make NY and USA Debut at SoHo Playhouse With THE WOMAN ON THE EDGE

Tristan & Yseult

Tristan & Yseult, adapted and directed by Emma Rice, will return Off-Broadway this fall in the original Kneehigh/Emma Rice Company production.

When Cornwall's King Mark sends Tristan into battle to collect Yseult, his Irish bride-to-be, the two fall madly in love, setting off a chain of events both tragic and heroic. Set in “The Club of the Unloved,” Tristan and Yseult's love story unfolds through live music, irreverent humor, aerial acrobatics, and theatrical spectacle. A landmark production that has toured the world for more than 20 years, Tristan & Yseult blends comedy, heartbreak, and music in Rice's retelling of the classic love story.

Tristan & Yseult will begin performances on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at St. Ann's Warehouse. The production will run through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Truly, Howard Hughes

The York Theatre is presenting Truly, Howard Hughes Off-Broadway. The musical features a score by James Scully, with book by Frank Evans, Jennifer Paulson-Lee, and James Scully, lyrics by Frank Evans and Chad Gorn, musical direction and arrangements by Scott Cady, and orchestrations by Doug Besterman. The production will be directed and choreographed by Jennifer Paulson-Lee.

The cast features Antonio Beverly as Charles, Brenda Braxton as Rita Randolph, Abby Church as Katharine Hepburn, Harrison Drake, Matthew Eby as Boy Howard, David Elder as Noah Dietrich, Eric Michael Gillet as Howard Hughes, Sr., Candice Hatakeyama as Nadine Henley, Bryan Hunt, James Judy as Uncle Rupert, Sean MacLaughlin as Howard Hughes, Jill Paice as Allene Hughes, Madison Claire Parks as Ella Botts Rice, Kelly Sheehan, Melvin Tunstall as Glenn, and Dana Winkle as Aunt Annette.

Truly, Howard Hughes is an unconventional love story following one of the 20th century's most fascinating figures: aviator, filmmaker, businessman, and recluse, Howard Robard Hughes, Jr. The story unfolds as Hughes revisits his extraordinary life during his final moments, confronting the one thing his power and fortune could never secure, and leaves us with a haunting question: ...Would you, if you could?

The show will play a limited engagement at Off-Broadway's The York Theatre, located at Theatre at St. Jean's. Performances began Thursday, September 9, and continue through Sunday, October 4. Opening Night is Thursday, September 17.

Read More: Brenda Braxton, David Elder, and More Will Lead TRULY, HOWARD HUGHES Off-Broadway

Two Girls

Two Girls, by Eliya Smith, will be presented Off-Broadway this fall.

Two Girls revisits one of the 2000s’ most viral shock-porn videos, using verbatim dialogue to construct a strange, irreverent examination of sex, disgust, and the body.

The production will star Chloe Claudel and Juliana Sass.

Performances will run October 7, 2026- November 8, 2026 at The Cherry Lane Theatre.

UNCONDITIONAL

Unconditional, a musical memoir written and performed by Margot Rose, featuring music by Rose and Aaron Benham and directed by Anne Kenny, will make its New York debut Off-Broadway this fall.

Unconditional will feature Margot Rose and Melina Young as The Girl.

Unconditional tells the remarkable true story of two women who dared to build a family on their own terms. In a time when LGBTQ+ families had few roadmaps and even fewer legal protections, the story follows their years-long journey through fertility treatments, financial sacrifices, community support, and unwavering commitment to becoming parents until the unspeakable happens. What begins as a deeply personal quest becomes a celebration of chosen family, perseverance, and the extraordinary things people will do for love. Decades after achieving their dream, an unexpected tragedy forces them to confront loss, identity, and the meaning of unconditional love itself. Through humor, heartbreak, original music, and profound honesty, Unconditional explores the resilience of the human spirit and the bonds that sustain us through life's most difficult moments.

Unconditional will begin performances on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at The Club at La MaMa. The limited engagement will run through Sunday, October 25, 2026.

Read More: Margot Rose's UNCONDITIONAL to make Off-Broadway Debut at La MaMa This Fall

Waiting For Lefty

Waiting for Lefty, written by Clifford Odets, with original music and arrangements by Yeller Tooth, choreography by Susan Misner, and direction by Steven Pasquale, will be presented Off-Broadway this fall.

Waiting for Lefty will feature Austin Durant, Henry Stram, Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, Adam Chanler-Berat, Greg Hildreth, Doireann Mac Mahon, Zach McNally, Sahar Milani, and Cameron Scoggins.

One room. One choice. One movement. Exploited, exhausted, and pushed to the edge, the taxi drivers of Depression-era New York City gather to make a choice that will change their lives forever. But as they wait for their leader, the tension reaches a fever pitch. This production uses music and movement to breathe fresh life into Odets' 1935 play, transforming the theater into a high-stakes union hall. Both then and now, speaking truth to power can come at a deadly cost.

Waiting for Lefty will begin performances on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater and run through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Read More: Austin Durant and Henry Stram Join Clifford Odets’ WAITING FOR LEFTY

We'll See

We'll See, written and directed by Richard Nelson, will be presented Off-Broadway this fall. The play is the latest in Nelson’s The Rhinebeck Panorama, his 12-play series about three families in Rhinebeck, New York.

We'll See will feature Sally Murphy as Jane, Maryann Plunkett as Barbara, Laila Robins as Marian, and Jay O. Sanders as Richard.

We'll See follows the Apple family on midterm election day, November 3, 2026. The Apples are anxious, looking for a way to get through the night. They gather at Barbara’s for a family dinner. They tell stories, catch up, laugh, make fun of themselves, eat, sing, and talk about their lives and the incidental moments of their day, while asking themselves a question: “Do we define ourselves by what we are not, by what we hate?”

We'll See will begin performances on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at the Barbaralee Theater. The production will run through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The first New York revival of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is now playing Off-Broadway.

The cast features Grammy Nominee & SAG Award winner Kevin McHale (“Glee”), making his New York stage debut as William Barfée, Grammy & Tony Award Nominee Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo) as Leaf Coneybear, Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet) as Chip Tolentino, and Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along) as Marcy Park, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP!) as Olive Ostrovsky, television favorite Autumn Best (Netflix’s Woman of the Hour; The CW’s 4400), as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, and Matt Manuel (Ain’t Too Proud) as Mitch Mahoney.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Rachel Sheinkin (Striking 12, Sleeping Beauty Wakes) and a vibrant score by Tony Award winner William Finn (Falsettos, A New Brain), this new production of the musical is directed & choreographed by Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen). Performances are running through September 6, 2026 at New World Stages.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T. As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfold…along with a dash of riotous audience participation.The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee delivers an unforgettable experience that is sure to leave audiences spellbound.

Spelling Bee will play its final performance at New World Stages on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

Masquerade

Masquerade, based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera, is now playing Off-Broadway.

Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of the Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests will be invited to experience the music of the night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it will provide more than “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade.

Masquerade features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, and additional lyrics and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Masquerade is now playing at 218 West 57th Street.

Read More: Everything to Know About Immersive THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, MASQUERADE