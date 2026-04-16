Cat Cohen to Present BROAD STROKES Off-Broadway This Summer

Broad Strokes, a new one-woman musical comedy from Cat Cohen (The Twist…She’s Gorgeous, “Only Murders in the Building”) with music by Cohen and David Dabbon, will have a limited Off-Broadway engagement this summer.

Broad Strokes will premiere in New York City this summer following a sold out run at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it was named “One of the Best Comedies of 2025.” Directed in NYC by Alex Timbers (Just In Time; Moulin Rouge; Oh, Hello), the limited 8-week engagement begins previews Tuesday, July 14 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, ahead of a Monday, July 27 Opening Night, with performances set through Saturday, September 5, 2026.

After suffering a stroke at 30 caused by a literal hole in her heart, comedian Cat Cohen transforms this near-death experience into a wildly funny, song-filled one-woman show about mortality, hypochondria and the undeniable thrill of being the main character. Equal parts confessional comedy and sparkling musical cabaret, Broad Strokes is Cohen at her sharpest, funniest, and most fabulously vulnerable.