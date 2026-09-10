Video: Schmackary's Kicks Off BROADWAY SCHNACKS Series With Hannah Solow





Hungry to learn more about your favorite Broadway stars? Schmackary's is launching Broadway Schnacks, a new series to fill your appetite for theater!

Every week, host Zachary "Schmackary" Schmahl, the owner of Schmackary's, will chat with a different Broadway star about their beginnings, the highs and lows of being a Broadway actor, and their current show. Along with some of Broadway's favorite cookies, of course.

This week's episode stars Oh, Mary! mainstay Hannah Solow, who has been with the hit comedy since it opened Off-Broadway. The first actor to play the role of 'Mary Todd Lincoln' after Cole Escola, she has since understudied for every 'Mary,' from Maya Rudolph to Meg Stalter.

In the new video, she speaks on her time in the show, how she got cast, her history at Upright Citizens Brigade performing musical improv with the group Rumpleteaser, the national tour of "sexy" Oklahoma, and of course, her obsession with wigs.

Solow will be seen as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' this Sunday, September 13 between the Stalter and Yang administrations.

Schmahl is a Broadway aficionado from Nebraska, who first supported himself by baking cookies out of his apartment and selling them when he first moved to New York to chase his dreams. His baking led to him opening up the iconic Schmackary's shop in the theater district and becoming the official cookie of Broadway.

Broadway Schnacks is created and executive produced by Snappy Dino Productions' Kori Frederick (Beat Bobby Flay Food Network, Chopped Food Network, Snack vs Chef Netflix). The show was born from a love of theater and cookies, a perfect pairing.

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