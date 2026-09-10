Submissions Are Open For BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage: Season 7

Get your audition book ready and start warming up your vocal cords—your moment in the spotlight is almost here! Next On Stage, BroadwayWorld’s nationwide competition for high school and college students, is back for Season 7, and we’re raising the curtain on our biggest season yet. Whether you’re a returning competitor or ready to take the stage for the very first time, this could be your chance to show us what you’ve got!

What is Next On Stage? In Spring 2020, when Broadway was dark and student productions across the country were being canceled due to the COVID pandemic, BroadwayWorld saw an opportunity to shine a spotlight on young performers across the country who were otherwise sidelined. Next On Stage was born out of the hope of providing a platform for some of the outstanding talent that will grace the Broadway stages of the future. Since its launch, the series has enjoyed six seasons and showcased the voices of thousands of young people across the country.

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that Next On Stage: Season 7 is presented by The Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT) and Atlantic Acting School, and sponsored by Music Theatre International, 54 Below, Schmigadoon!, Pronto Me, The Westin New York at Times Square, and Starbright Floral Design. Learn more about our sponsors!

"IAMT is thrilled to partner with incredible institutions such as BroadwayWorld, MTI, and Atlantic to support and highlight the next generation of exceptional performers through this year's Next On Stage competition," said IAMT Owner, Director & Head of Acting.

"Atlantic Acting School is proud to return as a sponsor of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage for a second year," says Mary McCann, Atlantic Acting School's Executive Director. "Supporting emerging artists is central to our mission, and we're excited to champion the next generation of actors and the exciting performances they bring to the stage."

“MTI is thrilled to be a sponsor of BroadwayWorld’s Next On Stage for the third year in a row,” shared Jason Cocovinis, MTI’s Director of Marketing. “There is so much talent out there and we can’t wait to see the submissions from the incredible high school and college performers from across the country.”

"Next On Stage finds performers at a critical moment when feedback matters most. Pronto Me is proud to be Broadway World’s feedback sponsor to help champion the next generation, and to provide a way to connect with the professionals they aspire to work with."

"54 Below is proud to sponsor Broadway World Next on Stage for a third year by donating our space again! It is our goal to support emerging artists and performers."

For Season 6, we're inviting high school and college-aged students to enter by submitting videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon. Each week, contestants will be voted on by the general public and judged by an all-star panel of judges, including: J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Michael Minarik (Les Misérables), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin). Ben Cameron will return as host.

The deadline to submit is October 19, 2026, by 11:59 PM ET. Videos must feature solo performances without backing vocals and should be in an audition/self-tape-style format, filmed horizontally against a flat background with a steady camera.

Submissions should be around one minute in length and uploaded to YouTube as unlisted or public links (please avoid "Shorts"). High school submissions are open to individuals aged 14-18, graduating between 2026-2030, while college submissions are for those aged 18-23, graduating between 2026-2030.

Contestants who have previously entered the competition are eligible to enter again, however Contestants who have won the competition in a prior year are ineligible to reenter.

This contest is open to U.S. residents only. For questions regarding eligibility, contact nextonstage@broadwayworld.com.

Grand Prize Includes:

-IAMT Scholarship: Winners will receive a $20,000 scholarship toward IAMT’s Two-Year Professional Training Program, led entirely by working industry professionals with credits across Broadway, television, film, and professional dance. Students train 18–20 hours per week in an immersive curriculum covering acting, singing, and dance, with integrated coursework in film, television, and voice-over—providing comprehensive training for today’s performing arts industry.

Alternatively, the High School Winner may choose to attend the Summer Intensive instead with a 50% scholarship for the full 4 weeks or the 2 week option.

-Atlantic Acting Summer Teen Conservatory Scholarship: This New York acting conservatory for teens offers a pre-college intensive with a focus on Practical Aesthetics and professional-level training. The Teen Conservatory provides an introduction to the Atlantic Acting Technique through a comprehensive curriculum, challenging students to push beyond their creative comfort zones. Actors will learn to “make the difficult easy, the easy habitual, the habitual beautiful.” This program takes place in the heart of New York City from July 12 – August 6, 2027.

-Vocal Lesson With Coach Matt Farnsworth: Winners will receive a vocal lesson with Matt Farnsworth. Matt Farnsworth is an accomplished voice teacher, actor, and pianist living and working in NYC. He has been teaching voice since 1995 when he became the consulting coach on Broadway’s production of Rent.

-Standard Rental Certificate for Up to $1,000 for Winner’s School to Produce an Upcoming MTI Show

-Merchandise package including MTI-branded accessories and show-related items.

-Work session with The Telsey Office's Jimmy Larkin: Winners will have a 'work session' with Jimmy Larkin of The Telsey Office. The Telsey Office casts all of Broadway's biggest shows, as well as work for TV, Film, and commercials in both New York and Los Angeles.

-$300 voucher for self-tape feedback from Pronto Me

-BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack: Each winner will receive a selection of merch from the BroadwayWorld Shop.

-$1000 donated to the charity of their choice (Charity subject to sponsor approval, must be a registered 501(c)3 charity)

Top 3 Finalists Will:

-Perform at 54 Below for the live season finale, including flights (or other transportation to NYC based on location of origin) and a stay at a local hotel.

-Two tickets to a Broadway show during their stay in NYC

-Two tickets to a future show at 54 Below

-$100 voucher for self-tape feedback from Pronto Me

*Prizes subject to terms and conditions.

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