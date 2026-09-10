Elizabeth Gillies, Jason Butler Harner and More to Star in ROPE Off-Broadway

The New Group will present Rope, a new adaptation by Gordon Greenberg, based on the play by Patrick Hamilton, which was is inspired by the Leopold and Loeb murder case. Directed by Scott Elliott, this world premiere production features Corey Fogelmanis, Elizabeth Gillies, Jason Butler Harner, Cameron Monaghan, Graham Phillips and James Waterston.

Sherri Shepherd to Join ALADDIN on Broadway as the Genie

Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd, and More Will Lead SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS on Broadway