Exclusive: Andrew Durand & Kelsee Kimmel Sing 'Will You Go?' from THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON





Coming up next at The Public Theater is The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, making its North American premiere. The musical reimagines F. Scott Fitzgerald's story of a man who is born old and ages in reverse, relocating the tale to a Cornish fishing village on the coast of Great Britain. The show comes from the Olivier Award-winning writing team of Jethro Compton and Darren Clark, who previously brought the production to acclaim in London, including a run at Southwark Playhouse and on the West End. The piece is performed by a company of 15 actor-musicians who both sing and play their own instruments throughout.

The cast is also set to feature Kelsee Kimmel (Sterenow/Elowen Keene), Britney Coleman (Gwyns), Jo Brook (Swing), Trevor Lindley Craft (Morlan/Understudy), Brandon J. Ellis (Tewes/Understudy), Katie Horner (Treth/Understudy), Casey Martin Klein (Swing), Sachiko Mae (Avoryow/Understudy), Morgan Morse (Tonnow), Kris Saint-Louis (Lanow), Claire-Frances Sullivan (Ebron/Understudy), Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Swing), Spiff Wiegand (Swing), and Matt Wolpe (Tir).

BroadwayWorld is very excited to take you into the rehearsal room for an exclsuive sneak peak of “Will You Go?", performed by Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand and Kelsee Kimmel. Video by Fly’s Eye Films. Audio by Silver Sound and Front Stage Sound.

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