Video: Watch the Trailer for THE CONVERSATION Starring Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman

You can now get a first look at a new trailer for The Conversation, a new original musical conceived, co-written and starring Tony Award winner Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman. Pre-sale is now available. General on sale will begin Thursday, September 17 at 10:00 AM.



The production, with music and lyrics by Henry and Harriman, book by Dora Award winner Nick Green, and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, will begin previews on November 17, 2026 in advance of a Monday, December 7 opening night for a limited 10-week engagement at the intimate Astor Place Theatre.



Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Set Design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Obie Award winner Adam Honoré (Lighting Design) and Tony Award winner Cody Spencer (Sound Design) have joined the creative team.



Meet Marcus and Elle. They have shared so much. Except, perhaps, what matters most. Falling in love was the easy part. An electric first date. A place of their own. Dreaming of a future together. But, when the sparks of first love fade, what happens next? With a searing score blending soul, R&B, and modern pop by Henry and Harriman, a book by Nick Green, and direction by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, The Conversation is an intimate, unflinching new musical about the messy, tender, sometimes painful truth of loving another person. They know how their love story began. Neither knows how this conversation will end.