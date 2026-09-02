IN THE HEIGHTS Reveals Full Cast at New York City Center

The full cast has been announced for the gala presentation of In the Heights at New York City Center. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes's Tony Award winning musical will run October 28 – November 15, Leading the cast are Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Claudia), Jaci Calderon (Nina), Ashley De La Rosa (Vanessa), Linedy Genao (Daniela), Ishmael Gonzalez (Sonny), Ivan Hernandez (Kevin), Cedric Leiba Jr (Piragüero), Matte Martinez (Usnavi), Aaron James McKenzie (Benny), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Carla), and Veronica Vazquez-Jackson (Camila).

The cast also includes Gabi Campo, Adriel Flete, Amanda K. Lopez, Kate Louissaint, Ángel Lozada, Yani Marin, Alora Tonielle Martinez, Bianca Leticia Medina, Sael Antonio Nuñez, Cristian ''Chino'' Rodriguez, Kiki Rodriguez, SeQuoiia, Michael Anthony Sylvester, and Ricardo A. Zayas.

"In the Heights inspired a generation of young artists to see themselves onstage and believe that a career in theater was possible for them," said Jenny Gersten, VP & Artistic Director, Musical Theater. "It's incredibly meaningful to now place this beloved musical in the hands of David, Mayte, and Alejandro, who are pouring their hearts into creating a company where so many performers are having a true breakout moment—and to see that happen at City Center in the heart of New York City, where this story began, makes it all the more special."

About In The Heights

Featuring music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights blends hip-hop, Latin rhythms, and traditional Broadway sounds to tell a multigenerational story about family, ambition, and belonging.

The 2008 Tony Award-winning musical unfolds over three hot July days in New York City's Washington Heights as bodega owner Usnavi and his neighbors navigate the meaning of home in a rapidly changing neighborhood. Directed by David Mendizábal with Music Direction by Alejandro Senior and choreography by Mayte Natalio, this gala concert production underscores the show's lasting cultural resonance and introduces its story and score to a new generation of audiences. City Center's Annual Gala Production In the Heights opens October 28 for a special three-week-run through November 15, 2026.

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