Sam Rockwell, Marin Ireland & Alfred Molina Will Lead A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE Off-Broadway

Producers Mark Berger and Sam Rockwell announced today a new production of Arthur Miller’s seminal work, A View from the Bridge, off-Broadway at the historic Ellen Stewart Theatre at La MaMa. Directed by Neil Pepe, A View from the Bridge will star Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Sam Rockwell as ‘Eddie’; Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland as ‘Beatrice’; and Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award nominee Alfred Molina as ‘Alfieri’. Performances for this strictly limited, 13-week engagement begin on November 27, with an opening night on Sunday, December 13.

Tickets are on sale now at www.viewfromthebridgeplay.com. Ticketing for A View from the Bridge is Powered by TodayTix.

In a statement, Sam Rockwell commented “Some of my earliest theater memories are of coming to La MaMa as a kid and hanging out backstage while my mom was doing experimental theater of the day. To now return to the Ellen Stewart Theatre with Arthur Miller's masterpiece with these remarkable collaborators feels like coming full circle. I started my own career downtown, and institutions like La MaMa have always inspired me—as an artist and as an audience member. They're the lifeblood of our culture, championing bold new voices and reminding us why the theater matters. I've always considered myself incredibly lucky, and this opportunity feels like kismet.”

The creative team for A View from the Bridge will include scenic design by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by John Torres, and sound design by two-time Tony nominee Palmer Hefferan. Casting is by Taylor Williams. Baseline Theatrical serves as general manager for the production.

Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge tells the story of Eddie Carbone, a Brooklyn longshoreman whose tightly held world begins to unravel when his wife Beatrice’s cousins, Marco and Rodolpho, arrive from Italy seeking a new life in America. As Catherine, the niece Eddie has raised as his own, falls in love with Rodolpho, Eddie’s protectiveness curdles into jealousy, setting him on a course toward an irreversible act of betrayal that fractures his family and his community. Set in the immigrant neighborhoods of 1950s Brooklyn, Miller’s searing tragedy explores the tensions between devotion and desire, justice and loyalty, and the promise and pressures of the American Dream.

The seminal Miller masterwork premiered off-Broadway for the first time in 1965 at the Sheridan Square Playhouse starring Robert Duvall, Jon Voight, with direction by Ulu Grosbard and assistant direction by Dustin Hoffman. This 2026 production marks the first time since 1965 that it will have its off-Broadway return.

A View from the Bridge is produced by Play Hooky Productions.

This production of A View from the Bridge proposes a new model—one that channels meaningful resources back to La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club, one of New York’s most vital cultural institutions. While not a formal or traditional partnership, the production is designed to spotlight and deliver a significantly greater benefit than a standard rental, challenging the status quo of how commercial theater interacts with nonprofit institutions. The ambition is to create a sustainable framework where both sectors actively support one another. Special rates will be extended to La MaMa members.

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