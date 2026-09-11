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Photos: Meet the Company of Roundabout's THE HEART

The Heart will star Joaquina Kalukango, Drew Gehling, Heidi Blickenstaff, and more.

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Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the New York premiere production of The Heart with book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, music and lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, choreography by Mandy Moore and direction by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley based on Maylis de Kerangal's novel Réparer les vivants.

The Heart will feature Outer Critics Circle Award-nominee Heidi Blickenstaff (Jagged Little Pill, Something Rotten!) as 'Claire,' Lincoln Clauss (Fly, Bat Out of Hell) as 'Thomas Driscoll,' Nick T. Daly (MJ: The Musical) as 'Simon Lamar,' Drew Gehling (& Juliet, Almost Famous) as 'Dr. Breva,' Bre Jackson (The Book of Mormon, MJ: The Musical) as 'Cordelia Owl,' Tony Award-winner Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square, Slave Play) as 'Marianne Lamar,' Max McKenna (Rent, Cabaret) as 'Juliette Brooks,' Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill, Teeth) as 'Marthe,' and Jason Tam (Be More Chill, If/Then) as 'Sean Lamar.' Daniel Brackett, Gareth Keegan, Q. Smith and Emily Somé round out the cast as the understudies.

Roundabout has announce additional creative and design team for the production which will include music direction by Wendy Cavett (Come From Away), scenic design by Robert Brill (Hell's Kitchen), costume design by Sarafina Bush (The Outsiders), lighting design by Amanda Zieve (Proof), sound design by Gareth Owen (BOOP! The Musical), video design by Lucy Mackinnon (All Out: Comedy About Ambition) and hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award-nominee Alberto 'Albee' Alvarado (The Rocky Horror Show).

A young surfer's life is cut short. A stranger suddenly has a second chance. And the life-force of one beating heart drives two families and a medical team through 24 hours that couldn't matter more.

The Heart will begin previews on Thursday, October 8, 2026, and open officially on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 6, 2026.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Meet the Company of Roundabout's THE HEART — photo 1 of 25


(Back Row L-R) Daniel Brackett, Drew Gehling, Bre Jackson, Heidi Blickenstaff, Lincoln Clauss, Nick T. Daly, Joaquina Kalukango, Q. Smith (Front Row L-R) Jason Tam, Gareth Keegan, Wren Rivera, Max McKenna, Emily Some

Photos: Meet the Company of Roundabout's THE HEART — photo 2 of 25


(Back Row L-R) Daniel Brackett, Drew Gehling, Bre Jackson, Heidi Blickenstaff, Lincoln Clauss, Nick T. Daly, Joaquina Kalukango, Q. Smith (Front Row L-R) Jason Tam, Gareth Keegan, Wren Rivera, Max McKenna, Emily Some

Photos: Meet the Company of Roundabout's THE HEART — photo 3 of 25


The Creative Team & Company of "The Heart" including Mandy Moore, Kait Kerrigan, Christopher Ashley, Ian Eisendrath, Anne Eisendrath, Daniel Brackett, Drew Gehling, Bre Jackson, Heidi Blickenstaff, Lincoln Clauss, Nick T. Daly, Joaquina Kalukango, Q. Smith, JJason Tam, Gareth Keegan, Wren Rivera, Max McKenna, Emily Some

Photos: Meet the Company of Roundabout's THE HEART — photo 4 of 25


Choreographer Mandy Moore, Book & Additional Lyrics Kait Kerrigan, Director Christopher Ashley, Music and Lyrics Ian Eisendrath and Anne Eisendrath

Photos: Meet the Company of Roundabout's THE HEART — photo 5 of 25


Choreographer Mandy Moore, Book & Additional Lyrics Kait Kerrigan, Director Christopher Ashley, Music and Lyrics Ian Eisendrath and Anne Eisendrath

Photos: Meet the Company of Roundabout's THE HEART — photo 6 of 25


Music and Lyrics Ian Eisendrath and Anne Eisendrath

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Drew Gehling

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Heidi Blickenstaff

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Wren Rivera

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Joaquina Kalukango

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Max McKenna

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Nick T. Daly

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Jason Tam

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Lincoln Clauss

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Bre Jackson

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Emily Some

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Q. Smith

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Daniel Brackett

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Gareth Keegan

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Drew Gehling and Heidi Blickenstaff

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Joaquina Kalukango and Jason Tam

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Choreographer Mandy Moore

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Director Christopher Ashley

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Book and Additional Lyrics Kait Kerrigan

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(Back Row L-R) Daniel Brackett, Drew Gehling, Bre Jackson, Heidi Blickenstaff, Lincoln Clauss, Nick T. Daly, Joaquina Kalukango, Q. Smith (Front Row L-R) Jason Tam, Gareth Keegan, Wren Rivera, Max McKenna, Emily Some

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