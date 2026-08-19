Victoria Clark, Michael Mulheren and More to Star in HUMAN THINGS Off-Broadway

Two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo), Rebeca Robles (Fires, Ohio), Ben Rosenfield (HBO’s "Boardwalk Empire"), and Tony Award nominee Michael Mulheren (Bright Star; Kiss Me, Kate) are set to star in the world premiere of the new play Human Things, written by Joshua Owen and directed by Rory McGregor.

Human Things will be performed off-Broadway at New York City's The West End Theatre, with previews beginning Saturday, September 12, and opening set for Friday, September 25. The production will play a 5-week limited engagement through Sunday, October 18.

Greg (Rosenfield) and Margaret (Robles) are on the rocks. More specifically - they are on an atoll in the South Pacific where Margaret is studying a dwindling population of migratory birds and Greg is doing... something. He's not quite sure what he's doing, actually. He's doing his best.

When Bo (Mulheren) and Darce (Clark) arrive, stranded, having crashed their beloved Hula-Hoop into a nearby coral reef – they bring with them a storm that threatens to reshape the world in ways both big and small.

Human Things features Scenic Design by Jacob Bers, Lighting Design by Reza Behjat, Costume Design by Amanda Roberge, Sound Design by Ian Scot and Props Design by Thomas Jenkeleit. Casting is by Rori Bergman, CSA, and Karlee Fomalont, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Tyler Larson and Assistant Stage Manager is Isabel Schwartzberg. Human Things is presented by Rowan Productions, with Mix and Match Productions serving as General Manager and Executive Producer.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming